Wide receiver Henry Janeway (88) and Utica Eisenhower moved up three spots in David Goricki’s Super 20 Week 3 rankings in The Detroit News with a 42-16 victory over Macomb Dakota. (Photo: Jose Juarez / Special to The Detroit News)

Here are new prep football rankings for Week 3 by David Goricki of The Detroit News, with how each team fared in Week 2. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

SUPER 20

1. Belleville (2-0) — defeated Redford Union, 55-6

2. Walled Lake Western (2-0) — defeated Milford, 44-8

3. Muskegon (2-0) — defeated Lincolnshire (IL) Stevenson, 28-7

4. Utica Eisenhower (2-0) — defeated Macomb Dakota, 42-16

5. Detroit Cass Tech (1-1) — defeated Chicago Simeon, 17-12

6. Clarkston (2-0) — defeated Southfield A&T, 17-7

7. Lowell (2-0) — defeated Rockford, 14-0

8. Detroit King (1-1) — lost to Toledo Central Catholic, 21-13

9. Detroit Catholic Central (1-1) — lost to Toledo Whitmer, 14-7

10. Dearborn Divine Child (2-0) — defeated East Lansing, 20-17

11. Detroit East English (2-0) — defeated East Cleveland Shaw, 7-0

12. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (2-0) — defeated Romeo, 34-14

13. Davison (2-0) — defeated Mount Pleasant, 27-6

14. East Kentwood (2-0) — defeated Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, 21-0

15. Livonia Churchill (2-0) — defeated Northville, 34-14

16. Rockford (1-1) — lost to Lowell, 14-0

17. East Grand Rapids (2-0) — defeated Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern, 38-20

18. Muskegon Mona Shores (2-0) — defeated Zeeland West, 42-20

19. Bloomfield Hills (2-0) — defeated West Bloomfield, 28-24

20. River Rouge (1-1) — defeated Detroit Cody, 38-8

(tie) Wyandotte (2-0) — defeated Woodhaven, 37-7

DETROIT

1. Detroit Cass Tech (1-1) — defeated Chicago Simeon, 17-12

2. Detroit King (1-1) — lost to Toledo Central Catholic, 21-13

3. Detroit East English (2-0) — defeated East Cleveland Shaw, 7-0

4. Detroit Central (2-0) — defeated Detroit Southeastern, 52-0

5. U-D Jesuit (1-1) — defeated Ann Arbor Pioneer, 44-6

6. Detroit Mumford (1-1) — lost to Saline, 33-0

7. Detroit Cody (1-1) — lost to River Rouge, 38-8

8. Detroit Renaissance (2-0) — defeated Detroit Western, 22-16

9. Detroit Western (1-1) — lost to Detroit Renaissance, 22-16

10. Detroit Denby (1-0) — defeated Harper Woods Chandler Park, 20-8

NORTH

1. Walled Lake Western (2-0) — defeated Milford, 44-8

2. Clarkston (2-0) — defeated Southfield A&T, 17-7

3. Detroit Catholic Central (1-1) — lost to Toledo Whitmer, 14-7

4. Bloomfield Hills (2-0) — defeated West Bloomfield, 28-24

5. Birmingham Groves (2-0) — defeated Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, 14-3

6. Brighton (1-1) — defeated Hartland, 49-21

7. Oak Park (1-1) — defeated Rochester, 48-0

8. West Bloomfield (0-2) — lost to Bloomfield Hills, 28-24

9. Southfield A&T (0-2) — lost to Clarkston, 17-7

10. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (0-2) — lost to East Kentwood, 21-0

(tie) Birmingham Brother Rice (1-1)— lost to Mishawaka (Ind.) Penn, 38-0

EAST

1. Utica Eisenhower (2-0) — defeated Macomb Dakota, 42-16

2. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (2-0) — defeated Romeo, 34-14

3. Warren Mott (2-0) — defeated Sterling Heights Stevenson, 35-14

4. Warren De LaSalle (1-1) — defeated Grandville, 31-0

5. Macomb Dakota (1-1) — lost to Utica Eisenhower, 42-16

6. Romeo (1-1) — lost to Chippewa Valley, 34-14

7. Grosse Pointe North (1-0) — defeated Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse, 42-7

8. Marine City (2-0) — defeated Port Huron Northern, 49-42

9. Grosse Pointe South (1-1) — defeated Utica, 16-14

10. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (2-0) — defeated Fraser, 28-6

WEST

1. Belleville (2-0) — defeated Redford Union, 55-6

2. Dearborn Divine Child (2-0) — defeated East Lansing, 20-17

3. Livonia Churchill (2-0) — defeated Northville, 34-14

4. River Rouge (1-1) — defeated Detroit Cody, 38-8

5. Wyandotte (2-0) — defeated Woodhaven, 37-7

6. Saline (1-1) — defeated Detroit Mumford, 33-0

7. Dearborn Fordson (2-0) — defeated Romulus, 41-6

8. Canton (1-1) — defeated Plymouth, 47-14

9. Gibraltar Carlson (2-0) — defeated Trenton, 42-14

10. Livonia Stevenson (2-0) — defeated Novi, 44-21

(tie) Northville (1-1) — lost to Livonia Churchill, 34-14

david.goricki@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/DavidGoricki