David Goricki, Rod Beard, Geoff Robinson and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 3 of the high school football season.
Taylor Kennedy at Gibraltar Carlson
Goricki: Carlson
Beard: Carlson (best bet)
Robinson: Carlson (best bet)
Yuhas: Carlson
Wyandotte at Lincoln Park
Goricki: Wyandotte
Beard: Wyandotte
Robinson: Wyandotte
Yuhas: Wyandotte
Brighton at Salem
Goricki: Brighton
Beard: Brighton
Robinson: Brighton
Yuhas: Brighton
Livonia Churchill at Livonia Stevenson
Goricki: Churchill
Beard: Churchill
Robinson: Churchill
Yuhas: Churchill
Northville at Livonia Franklin
Goricki: Northville
Beard: Northville
Robinson: Northville
Yuhas: Franklin
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley at Warren Cousino
Goricki: Chippewa Valley
Beard: Chippewa Valley
Robinson: Chippewa Valley
Yuhas: Chippewa Valley
Romeo at Grosse Pointe North
Goricki: Romeo
Beard: Romeo
Robinson: North
Yuhas: North
Ecorse at River Rouge
Goricki: River Rouge
Beard: River Rouge
Robinson: River Rouge
Yuhas: River Rouge
Bloomfield Hills at Clarkston
Goricki: Clarkston
Beard: Clarkston
Robinson: Clarkston
Yuhas: Clarkston
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek at Farmington Hills Harrison
Goricki: Harrison
Beard: Harrison
Robinson: Harrison
Yuhas: Harrison
West Bloomfield at Lake Orion
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield
Robinson: West Bloomfield
Yuhas: Lake Orion
Dearborn Heights Crestwood at Dearborn
Goricki: Dearborn
Beard: Dearborn
Robinson: Crestwood
Yuhas: Dearborn
Brother Rice at Elkhart Central (Ind.)
Goricki: Brother Rice
Beard: Brother Rice
Robinson: Brother Rice
Yuhas: Elkhart Central
Orchard Lake St. Mary's at Mishawaka Penn (Ind.)
Goricki: Mishawaka
Beard: St. Mary's
Robinson: Mishawaka
Yuhas: Mishawaka (best bet)
Detroit Catholic Central at U-D Jesuit
Goricki: Detroit C.C. (best bet)
Beard: Detroit C.C.
Robinson: Detroit C.C.
Yuhas: Detroit C.C.
RECORDS
Goricki: 13-17 overall; 8-7 last week; 2-0 best bets
Beard: 16-14 overall; 7-8 last week; 2-0 best bets
Robinson: 15-15 overall; 7-8 last week; 2-0 best bets
Yuhas: 14-16 overall; 8-7 last week; 2-0 best bets
