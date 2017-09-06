Receiver Ronye Walker and Macomb Dakota will look to bounce back from their Week 2 loss to Utica Eisenhower when they take on Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse in Week 3. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Geoff Robinson and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 3 of the high school football season.

Taylor Kennedy at Gibraltar Carlson

Goricki: Carlson

Beard: Carlson (best bet)

Robinson: Carlson (best bet)

Yuhas: Carlson

Wyandotte at Lincoln Park

Goricki: Wyandotte

Beard: Wyandotte

Robinson: Wyandotte

Yuhas: Wyandotte

Brighton at Salem

Goricki: Brighton

Beard: Brighton

Robinson: Brighton

Yuhas: Brighton

Livonia Churchill at Livonia Stevenson

Goricki: Churchill

Beard: Churchill

Robinson: Churchill

Yuhas: Churchill

Northville at Livonia Franklin

Goricki: Northville

Beard: Northville

Robinson: Northville

Yuhas: Franklin

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley at Warren Cousino

Goricki: Chippewa Valley

Beard: Chippewa Valley

Robinson: Chippewa Valley

Yuhas: Chippewa Valley

Romeo at Grosse Pointe North

Goricki: Romeo

Beard: Romeo

Robinson: North

Yuhas: North

Ecorse at River Rouge

Goricki: River Rouge

Beard: River Rouge

Robinson: River Rouge

Yuhas: River Rouge

Bloomfield Hills at Clarkston

Goricki: Clarkston

Beard: Clarkston

Robinson: Clarkston

Yuhas: Clarkston

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek at Farmington Hills Harrison

Goricki: Harrison

Beard: Harrison

Robinson: Harrison

Yuhas: Harrison

West Bloomfield at Lake Orion

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield

Robinson: West Bloomfield

Yuhas: Lake Orion

Dearborn Heights Crestwood at Dearborn

Goricki: Dearborn

Beard: Dearborn

Robinson: Crestwood

Yuhas: Dearborn

Brother Rice at Elkhart Central (Ind.)

Goricki: Brother Rice

Beard: Brother Rice

Robinson: Brother Rice

Yuhas: Elkhart Central

Orchard Lake St. Mary's at Mishawaka Penn (Ind.)

Goricki: Mishawaka

Beard: St. Mary's

Robinson: Mishawaka

Yuhas: Mishawaka (best bet)

Detroit Catholic Central at U-D Jesuit

Goricki: Detroit C.C. (best bet)

Beard: Detroit C.C.

Robinson: Detroit C.C.

Yuhas: Detroit C.C.

RECORDS

Goricki: 13-17 overall; 8-7 last week; 2-0 best bets

Beard: 16-14 overall; 7-8 last week; 2-0 best bets

Robinson: 15-15 overall; 7-8 last week; 2-0 best bets

Yuhas: 14-16 overall; 8-7 last week; 2-0 best bets