New Boston Huron cruised to a 4-2 victory at home over Carleton Airport to stay undefeated on Wednesday in a Huron League boys soccer match.

Huron (5-0, 4-0 Huron) took a 2-0 lead in the first 10 minutes when junior center back Adam Brenner streaked down the sideline and then fed the ball back to senior midfielder Logan Russell for the one-touch finish. Huron was up 3-1 at half.

“We possessed the ball and worked it around really well today,” Huron coach Matt Lividini said. “Once I started to bring in the bench guys I was just trying to get everybody a good experience.

“Carleton Airport was a good team today, probably the best I’ve ever seen come out of that area. I was very satisfied with the competition."

Sophomore forward Sal Marchionda scored twice and sophomore midfielder Brendan Robbins once for Huron.

The win sets up a showdon for Huron on Monday at home against Grosse Ile, who is also undefeated.

“We know it’s going to be hard. Grosse Ile is always state-ranked, but we’re not giving anything away. Whoever wins that game is definitely going to have to work for it,” Lividini said.

Only five games into the season, Huron is already off to its best start in program history.

Girls golf

South Lyon 179, South Lyon East 185: Elizabeth Harding shot a 39, Sophie Yergin 46, and Kendall Skore and Molly Mackey each had a 47 for South Lyon. Kiersten VanNorden shot a 41, Emily O’Brien 44, Natalie Aulicino 45 and Devin Dzumaryk 55 for South Lyon East.

Boys soccer scores

Dearborn 2, Dearborn Edsel Ford 1

Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 3, Madison Heights Lamphere 0

New Baltimore Anchor Bay 3, Romeo 1

North Farmington 3, West Bloomfield 0

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 8, Center Line 0

Woodhaven 2, Trenton 1

Eric Coughlin is a freelance writer.