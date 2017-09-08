Farmington Hills Harrison running back Ben Williams (19) breaks to the outside against the Rochester Hills Stoney Creek defense during Friday's 47-8 win. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News)

Farmington Hills — The atmosphere was buzzing at Farmington Hills Harrison Friday evening as it defeated Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, 47-8, in an Oakland Activities Association White Division game.

The excitement in the air wasn’t because it was a divisional matchup, but rather because the field was dedicated to 48th-year Harrison coach John Herrington prior to the game and renamed Herrington Athletic Complex.

“It means everything,” Herrington said of getting the field named after him. “That’s been my life. Really football’s been everything to me for 56 years and the 48 here. It means a lot.”

Oh, and there was also a football game to be played.

The Harrison players honored their coach on his night the right way — with a convincing victory. They put their foot on the gas early on and didn’t let up, putting the game away at halftime with a 34-0 lead.

“Our defense is really good in all aspects of the game,” Herrington said.

While the defense was stout, allowing negative rushing yards in the first two frames, it was the run game that carried, literally, Harrison to victory.

Despite three fumbles in the first half, Roderick Heard was the workhorse in the backfield, rushing 17 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 24 yards and a score.

“I could blame (the fumbles) on fatigue, but I don’t want to do that,” Heard said. “I’ve just got to go to practice next week and get better. Looking forward to next game.”

Noah Hendricks was 7-for-11 passing with 134 yards and two touchdowns for Harrison (2-1, 2-0). Ovie Oghoufo was a standout defensively and also had a 24-yard touchdown reception and 51-yard rush.

Although Harrison won big, a fight broke out late in the third which resulted in seven ejections for the home team.

“I’m just upset at the kids that ran off the bench and got kicked out,” Herrington said. “That’s all I can think about right now. It definitely puts a damper (on the night). It showed a lack of class on our part.”

Frank Potenza III finished the day 12-for-22 passing with 125 yards and three picks for Stoney Creek (1-2, 0-2). Nate Davis caught five passes for 104 yards and Jordan Tungate had five catches for 42 yards and the team’s only touchdown.

“It’s tough because last week we played such a good game at (Birmingham) Groves,” Stoney Creek coach Bob Lantzy said. “You’ve got to give credit to Harrison. They ran awful hard and we just couldn’t tackle them. They’re just a very powerful team and if you let them get loose, it’s over.”

Harrison had 391 rushing yards while Stoney Creek was held to minus-nine yards.

Harrison will hit the road for the third time in four games to start the year to take on Birmingham Seaholm next Friday in a divisional matchup. Stoney Creek will look for its first OAA White victory against Troy.

“It’s everything,” Heard said of getting his coach closer to the all-time Michigan high school football win record. “Right now we have to regroup and refocus. I think that goal will be achieved and it’ll be passed this year for sure.”

More games

Allen Park 28, Melvindale 14: Nico Tiberia rushed 20 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns for Allen Park (2-1, 2-1 Downriver). Melvindale is 2-1, 2-1.

Birmingham Brother Rice 21, Elkhart Central (Ind.) 7: Mariano Valenti threw for 208 yards, Jack Moran had 14 carries for 68 yards, and Matt Torey caught five passes for 61 yards for Brother Rice (2-1). Elkhart is 2-2.

Dearborn Divine Child 42, Detroit Edison 14: Theo Day went 6-for-9 passing with 127 yards and three touchdowns, and Marcus Owens carried the ball six times for 83 yards for Divine Child (3-0). Edison is 0-3.

Dearborn Fordson 42, Garden City 6: Ahmad Sabbagh had a touchdown and 31 rushing yards, Ahmad Allamy scored on a 35-yard catch, and Hussein Ajami was 13-for-19 passing with 186 yards and three touchdowns for Fordson (3-0, 1-0 Western Wayne Blue). Garden City is 1-2, 0-1.

Detroit Cody 12, Southfield Bradford 8: Davion Hightower caught the winning touchdown on a 12-yard pass for Cody (2-1). Southfield Bradford is 1-2.

Detroit Delta 14, Detroit Osborn 0: Robert Beatty III had 258 all-purpose yards with two touchdowns, Damian Robinson had four tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery, and Isaiah Foreman had nine tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles for Delta (2-1, 1-0 PSL). Osborn is 0-3, 0-1.

Detroit Denby 12, Detroit Central Collegiate 6: Tshawn Wilkes had a fumble recovery, a sack, and a 12-yard receiving touchdown for Denby (2-0,1-0 PSL). Central is 2-1, 0-1.

Detroit Mumford 50, Detroit Collegiate Prep 6: Cerrell Lewis had two 15-yard touchdown runs and two interceptions on defense for Mumford (2-1, 1-0 PSL). Collegiate is 0-3, 0-1.

Detroit Western 39, Detroit Southeastern 8: Derrick Corbin Jr. had three passing touchdowns and two rushing, Matthew Anderson scored on a 1-yard run, Marcus Toures had a 23-yard touchdown reception, and Tre Richard scored on a 7-yard throw for Western (2-1, 1-0 PSL). Southeastern is 1-2, 0-1.

Hamtramck 48, Detroit Voyageur 6: Lawrence Napier was 14-for-19 passing for 342 yards, Cameron Bell had three receptions for 175 yards with three touchdowns and Daniel Avery ran for 105 yards with a 48-yard touchdown for Hamtramck (2-1). Voyageur is 2-1.

Livonia Stevenson 20, Livonia Churchill 9: Joe Kubeshseki caught two touchdown passes and Devin Dunn had two interceptions, including a 70-yard touchdown return, for Stevenson (3-0).

Macomb Dakota 60, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 0: Ronye Walker had three total touchdowns for Dakota (2-1). L’Anse Creuse is 0-3.

Novi 20, Howell 0: Sean Gillian had one rushing and one passing touchdown, Kyle Klosterman had 12 carries for 109 yards, and Noah Grier picked up 95 rushing yards on 10 carries for Novi (1-2, 1-1 KLAA Black). Howell is (0-3, 0-2).

Riverview 34, Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 7: Cameron Rogers had 104 yards rushing, two touchdowns and nine tackles on defense for Riverview (2-1, 1-1 Huron). St. Mary’s is 1-2, 0-2.

Rochester Adams 33, Oxford 13: Zack Sulden threw two touchdown passes and had a touchdown run, and Steve Roncelli and Chase Kareta had a rushing touchdown apiece for Adams (3-0, 2-0 OAA Red). Oxford is 1-2, 1-1.

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 22, St. Clair Shores South Lake 12: Ivan Krohta had two rushing touchdowns for Lakeview (1-2, 1-1 MAC Silver). South Lake is 0-3, 0-2.

Utica 27, Utica Ford 23: Leonard Casem rushed for 251 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries for Utica (2-1, 1-1 MAC White). Noah Heide finished 14-23 with 241 yards and a touchdown pass to Jalen Thomas, and Gaz Duhanaj scored one touchdown, rushing for 92 yards on 14 carries for Utica Ford (1-2, 1-1).

Warren Michigan Collegiate 26, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 21: Tracy Hubbard had 24 rushes for 237 yards and three rushing touchdowns, Antonio Simley recorded eight tackles, Jimeire Cannon had six tackles and three pass breakups, and Reggie Muse recorded seven tackles for Collegiate (3-0). Notre Dame is 2-1.

Walled Lake Western 21, Waterford Kettering 7: Sam Johnson was 16-for-24 passing for 215 yards and had three total touchdowns, Justin Thomas had eight catches for 139 yards and a touchdown, and Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen had two catches for 29 yards and a touchdown for Western (3-0). Kettering is 2-1.

Warren Mott 50, Port Huron 0: Curtis Hamilton had 186 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns, Onyeka Ojinnaka had four carries for 62 yards, Dejon Aljahim caught two passes for 85 yards with a score, and James Warner, Tyler Jabara and Alex Bourgeios each had six tackles for Mott (3-0). Port Huron is 0-3.

Connor Muldowney is a freelance writer; News staff contributed