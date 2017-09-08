Check out high school football scores from Week 3 action throughout the Metro Detroit area. Come back later for updated results.
Friday’s results
Detroit PSL
Detroit Cass Tech 53, Detroit Henry Ford 6
Detroit Delta 14, Detroit Osborn 0
Detroit Denby 12, Detroit Central Collegiate 6
Detroit East English 1, Detroit CMA 0 (forfeit)
Detroit Mumford 50, Detroit Collegiate Prep 6
Detroit Renaissance 54, Detroit Pershing 0
Detroit Western International 39, Detroit Southeastern 8
KLAA
Canton 54, Hartland 6
OAA
Oak Park 28, Birmingham Seaholm 0
Other
Detroit Cody 12, Southfield Bradford 8
Southfield Christian 35, Dearborn Heights Star International 8
