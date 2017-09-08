1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Check out high school football scores from Week 3 action throughout the Metro Detroit area. Come back later for updated results.

Friday’s results

Detroit PSL

Detroit Cass Tech 53, Detroit Henry Ford 6

Detroit Delta 14, Detroit Osborn 0

Detroit Denby 12, Detroit Central Collegiate 6

Detroit East English 1, Detroit CMA 0 (forfeit)

Detroit Mumford 50, Detroit Collegiate Prep 6

Detroit Renaissance 54, Detroit Pershing 0

Detroit Western International 39, Detroit Southeastern 8

KLAA

Canton 54, Hartland 6

OAA

Oak Park 28, Birmingham Seaholm 0

Other

Detroit Cody 12, Southfield Bradford 8

Southfield Christian 35, Dearborn Heights Star International 8

1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE