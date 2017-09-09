Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood keeps on rolling.

Coming off of back-to-back shutout wins, Cranbrook-Kingswood was firing on all cylinders once again as it pounded Royal Oak Shrine, 42-7, on Saturday in a Catholic League crossover game.

Trevor McConnell finished 7-for-9 passing with 133 yards and three touchdowns, including a 55-yard strike to Kobi Russell, for Cranbrook-Kingswood (3-0), which led 21-0 by the end of the first quarter. Russell finished with 68 yards receiving.

Through three games, Cranbrook-Kingswood has outscored its opponents 114-7.

Dan Romano had 74 yards rushing on 13 carries for Shrine (1-2).

