Farmington Hills Harrison quarterback Noah Hendricks is tackled by Rochester Hills Stoney Creek defender Athletic Jones on Friday night. Harrison won 47-8 and is the No. 9 team in the North in The Detroit News rankings. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News)

Here are new prep football rankings for Week 4 by David Goricki of The Detroit News, with how each team fared in Week 3. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

STATE SUPER 20

1. Belleville (3-0) – defeated Dearborn Edsel Ford, 53-0

2. Walled Lake Western (3-0) – defeated Waterford Kettering, 21-7

3. Muskegon (3-0) – defeated Fruitport, 68-0

4. Utica Eisenhower (3-0) – defeated Roseville, 42-0

5. Detroit Cass Tech (2-1) – defeated Detroit Henry Ford, 53-6

6. Clarkston (3-0) – defeated Bloomfield Hills, 34-20

7. Detroit King (2-1) – defeated Detroit Douglass, 42-0

8. East Grand Rapids (3-0) – defeated Lowell, 16-14

9. Lowell (2-1) – lost to East Grand Rapids, 16-14

10. Detroit Catholic Central (2-1) – defeated U-D Jesuit, 28-18

11. Dearborn Divine Child (3-0) – defeated Detroit Edison, 42-14

12. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (3-0) – defeated Warren Cousino, 42-0

13. Detroit East English (3-0) – defeated Detroit CMA (forfeit)

14. Davison (3-0) – defeated Flint Carman-Ainsworth, 50-13

15. Muskegon Mona Shores (3-0) – defeated Rockford, 30-24 (OT)

16. East Kentwood (3-0) – defeated Hudsonville, 24-17

17. River Rouge (2-1) – defeated Ecorse, 33-0

18. Wyandotte (3-0) – defeated Lincoln Park, 23-7

19. Birmingham Groves (3-0) – defeated Berkley, 24-0

T20. Fenton (3-0) – defeated Owosso, 42-0

T20. Bloomfield Hills (2-1) – lost to Clarkston, 34-20

More: High school football scores: Week 3

DETROIT

1. Detroit Cass Tech (2-1) – defeated Detroit Henry Ford, 53-6

2. Detroit King (2-1) – defeated Detroit Douglass, 42-0

3. Detroit East English (3-0) – defeated Detroit CMA (forfeit)

4. U-D Jesuit (1-2) – lost to Detroit Catholic Central, 28-18

5. Detroit Mumford (2-1) – defeated Detroit Collegiate Prep, 50-6

6. Detroit Cody (2-1) – defeated Southfield Bradford Academy, 12-8

7. Detroit Renaissance (3-0) – defeated Detroit Pershing, 54-0

8. Detroit Denby (2-0) – defeated Detroit Central, 12-6

9. Detroit Central (2-1) – lost to Detroit Denby, 12-6

10. Detroit Western (2-1) – defeated Detroit Southeastern, 39-8

NORTH

1. Walled Lake Western (3-0) – defeated Waterford Kettering, 21-7

2. Clarkston (3-0) – defeated Bloomfield Hills, 34-20

3. Detroit Catholic Central (2-1) – defeated U-D Jesuit, 28-18

4. Birmingham Groves (3-0) – defeated Berkley, 24-0

5. Bloomfield Hills (2-1) – lost to Clarkston, 34-20

6. Oak Park (2-1) – defeated Birmingham Seaholm, 28-0

7. West Bloomfield (1-2) – defeated Lake Orion, 49-21

8. Southfield A&T (1-2) – defeated Troy Athens, 50-20

9. Farmington Hills Harrison (2-1) – defeated Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, 47-8

10. Birmingham Brother Rice (2-1) – defeated Elkhart (Ind.) Central, 21-7

EAST

1. Utica Eisenhower (3-0) – defeated Roseville, 42-0

2. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (3-0) – defeated Warren Cousino, 42-0

3. Warren Mott (3-0) – defeated Port Huron, 50-0

4. Warren De La Salle (2-1) – defeated London St. Thomas Aquinas, 58-7

5. Macomb Dakota (2-1) – defeated Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse, 60-0

6. Romeo (2-1) – defeated Grosse Pointe North, 43-21

7. Grosse Pointe North (1-1) – lost to Romeo, 43-21

8. Marine City (3-0) – defeated Detroit University Prep, 33-0

9. Grosse Pointe South (2-1) – defeated Fraser, 20-14

10. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (3-0) – defeated Macomb L’Anse Creuse North, 40-0

WEST

1. Belleville (3-0) – defeated Dearborn Edsel Ford, 53-0

2. Dearborn Divine Child (3-0) – defeated Detroit Edison, 42-14

3. River Rouge (2-1) – defeated Ecorse, 33-0

4. Wyandotte (3-0) – defeated Lincoln Park, 23-7

5. Saline (2-1) – defeated Temperance Bedford, 31-7

6. Dearborn Fordson (3-0) – defeated Garden City, 42-6

7. Livonia Stevenson (3-0) – defeated Livonia Churchill, 20-9

8. Canton (2-1) – defeated Hartland, 54-6

9. Gibraltar Carlson (3-0) – defeated Taylor Kennedy, 71-14

10. Livonia Churchill (2-1) – lost to Livonia Stevenson, 20-9