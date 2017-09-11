Riding a six-game winning streak, Dearborn hosted Dearborn Heights Crestwood, playing to a 2-2 tie in boys soccer on Monday evening.

Although it wasn't exactly the final result Dearborn head coach Aaron Pfeil was looking for, he was relieved to knot things up after falling behind 2-0 early on.

In fact, Crestwood quieted the home crowd with two goals in the first 20 minutes.

"I honestly felt we were a little shaky early on," Pfeil said. "We didn't come out with intensity."

Dearborn (7-1-1) scored a goal right before the half on a free kick from 20 yards out by Peregrine Neubert. It would pull even with Crestwood with 25 minutes left thanks to a goal on a penalty kick by Evan Bellaire.

"(Bellaire's) goal was definitely a sigh of relief," Pfeil said. "It relieved some pressure and it was absolutely huge for us. We didn't have to worry about playing catch-up for the final 20 minutes."

While Pfeil admitted that his team should have "scored five or six goals" and missed plenty of opportunities, he took solace in that his defense, led by Ali Mashour and Ahmed Najem, was rock solid.

Moving forward, he wants his team to finish its chances.

"When you play quality opponents and don't finish your chances, you'll end up losing or tying," Pfeil said.

Dearborn will host cross-town rival Dearborn Fordson on Wednesday night and Crestwood will face Belleville at home.

Boys cross country

Birmingham Brother Rice 17, Detroit UD-Jesuit 43: Michael Tremonti led all runners with a time of 16:17.5 for Brother Rice.