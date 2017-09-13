New Boston Huron repeatedly broke through a thick Flat Rock defense to win 7-1 on Wednesday in a Huron League boys soccer match.

Huron (6-1, 5-1 Huron) took a 1-0 lead just minutes in on a direct free kick from just outside the 18-yard box. Instead of shooting, center midfielder Chad Sturgill chipped the ball across the box to a running Austin Atherton, who one-touched it back across to senior forward Drew Griffin, who finished. The three players who combined for the goal are all team captains.

“We got up to our normal speed of play and went up 2-0 in the first 10 minutes,” Huron coach Matt Lividini said. “Then we got lulled to sleep and it became a very slow game. Flat Rock (2-7-1, 1-4-1) was keeping eight or nine guys behind the ball.”

In the second half, Huron switched to a three-forward formation to stretch the Flat Rock defense, and its players started moving faster off the ball to score four second-half goals and put the game out of reach.

“I was happy with the result, but I still think we need to be able to play our normal speed regardless of what the other team’s tactics are,” Lividini said.

Griffin had two goals, Sturgill scored twice with an assist, Atherton had a free kick goal and an assist, and sophomore forward Sal Marchionda scored for Huron.

Huron’s only loss this year came to undefeated Grosse Ile, 5-1, on Monday. Just scoring was an achievement, as Grosse Ile has only allowed four goals in 12 games this season.

Boys soccer scores

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 2, Utica Eisenhower 0

Dearborn 1, Dearborn Fordson 0

Grosse Pointe North 3, Romeo 1

Macomb Dakota 2, Sterling Heights Stevenson 0

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 8, Carleton Airport 0

New Baltimore Anchor Bay 7, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 3

New Boston Huron 7, Flat Rock 1

Warren Cousino 4, Port Huron Northern 1

Warren Mott 0, Sterling Heights 0

Warren Woods Tower 6, Roseville 3

Eric Coughlin is a freelance writer.