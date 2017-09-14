Birmingham Brother Rice bounced back from a slow start on the road to beat Warren De La Salle 3-1 in a Catholic League soccer matchup Thursday night.

After falling behind 1-0 in the second minute, Nick Rassel scored twice in a matter of minutes to put Brother Rice (6-0-2, 2-0) ahead for good.

“We weren’t ready to play,” Brother Rice assistant coach Mike Schimmel said. “But once we got scored on, we woke up and got rolling.”

In the 15th minute, Rassel got behind the De La Salle defense and worked himself around the goalkeeper to tie the score at 1. Two minutes later, De La Salle must have been experiencing deja vu, as Rassel pulled off a nearly identical play for his second tally.

“He’s dangerous,” Schimmel said of the junior forward. “If we can catch defenses off guard like we did tonight, he gets a number of breakaway opportunities and usually finishes.”

Later in the first half, Jared Webb was credited with a goal to put Brother Rice up 3-1, although it appeared to be an own goal by a De La Salle defender.

De La Salle falls to 2-4-4, 0-1-1.

More boys soccer scores

Ann Arbor Skyline 4, Adrian 1

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 2, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 1

Canton 1, Hartland 0

Canton Preparatory 9, Hope of Detroit 1

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 4, Clarkston Everest 0