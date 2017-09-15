Friday’s games
Catholic League
A.A. Gabriel Richard 28, Detroit Loyola 15
Clarkston Everest 49, M.H. Bishop Foley 25
Dearborn Divine Child 28, B.H. Cranbrook-Kingswood 14
Macomb Lutheran North 42, Allen Park Cabrini 18
Warren De La Salle 36, Birmingham Brother Rice 14
Charter
Romulus Summit 24, Detroit Old Redford 14
Detroit PSL
Detroit Central 52, Detroit Renaissance 7
Detroit Cody 28, Detroit Collegiate Prep 0
Detroit Delta Prep 22, Detroit Western Int’l 8
Detroit Denby 36, Detroit Douglass 6
Detroit East English 46, Detroit Southeastern 0
Detroit King 49, Detroit Pershing 0
Detroit Mumford 44, Detroit Henry Ford 0
Detroit Osborn 10, Detroit CMA 0
Downriver
Gibraltar Carlson 34, Melvindale 21
Southgate Anderson 26, Taylor Truman 22
Taylor Kennedy at Woodhaven
Trenton 28, Lincoln Park 27
Wyandotte Roosevelt 49, Allen Park 0
Huron
Carleton Airport 23, Monroe Jefferson 22
Flat Rock 14, Monroe SMCC 12
New Boston Huron 28, Grosse Ile 7
Riverview 29, Milan 18
Independent
R.H. Lutheran NW 53, A.H. Oakland Christian 22
KLAA
Brighton 28, Novi 14
Canton 45, Salem 14
Livonia Churchill 24, Livonia Franklin 10
Livonia Stevenson 27, Howell 23
Northville 17, Westland John Glenn 14
Plymouth 26, Wayne Memorial 20
Lakes Valley
South Lyon East 42, WL Northern 35
Walled Lake Central 49, Milford 35
White Lake Lakeland 22, Waterford Kettering 16
Waterford Mott 47, Walled Lake Western 37
Macomb Area
Clinton Township Clintondale 50, Warren Lincoln 14
Eastpointe 26, Clawson 21
Fraser 27, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 24
Grosse Pointe South 21, Utica Ford 16
Macomb Dakota 34, Warren Mott 14
Madison Heights Lamphere 28, New Haven 12
Marine City 35, Maryville 7
New Baltimore Anchor Bay 38, Utica 0
Port Huron at Grosse Pointe North
Port Huron Northern 7, St. Clair 6
Romeo 37, Sterling Heights Stevenson 7
Roseville 52, Sterling Heights 0
St Clair Shores Lakeview 32, Center Line 26
Utica Eisenhower 49, Clinton Township Chippewa 42
Warren Cousino 31, H.T. L’Anse Creuse 17
Warren Fitzgerald 52, S.C.S South Lake 32
Warren Woods Tower 44, S.C.S. Lake Shore 8
Metro
Detroit Community 46, Melvindale ABT 0
Ecorse at Detroit University Prep S&M
River Rouge at Hamtramck
OAA
A.H. Avondale 47, North Farmington 0
F.H. Harrison 49, Birmingham Seaholm 7
Hazel Park 18, Farmington 7
Lake Orion 26, Troy Athens 6
Oak Park 34, Birmingham Groves 14
Rochester 36, Berkley 12
Rochester Adams 54, Bloomfield Hills 14
Royal Oak 42, Pontiac 6
Southfield A&T 32, Oxford 12
Troy 7, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 3
West Bloomfield 37, Clarkston 16
Western Wayne
Belleville 62, D.H. Crestwood 0
Dearborn 31, Garden City 21
Dearborn Fordson 49, Dearborn Edsel Ford 14
D.H. Robichaud 41, Romulus 6
Redford Union 33, Livonia Clarenceville 0
Redford Thurston 45, D.H. Annapolis 0
Others
Cleveland St Ignatius (OH) 38, Detroit Catholic Central 7
Harper Woods Chandler Park 42, Detroit Edison 0
Ferndale 17, Detroit Country Day 7
Harper Woods 56, Mount Clemens 14
M.H. Madison 61, Toronto St Michaels (CN) 20
Pinckney 38, South Lyon 23
Pontiac Notre Dame 42, Detriot Universal 0
Today’s games
Catholic League
Orchard Lake St Mary’s at Detroit U-D Jesuit
Riverview Gabriel Richard at G.P. Woods Liggett
Royal Oak Shrine at M.C. Cardinal Mooney
Charter
Warren Michigan Collegiate at Southfield Bradford
Independent
S.H. Parkway Christian at Lutheran Westland
Metro
Detroit Voyageur at Detroit University Prep
Others
Detroit Public Safety at Southfield Christian
