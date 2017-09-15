LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Friday’s games

Catholic League

A.A. Gabriel Richard 28, Detroit Loyola 15

Clarkston Everest 49, M.H. Bishop Foley 25

Dearborn Divine Child 28, B.H. Cranbrook-Kingswood 14

Macomb Lutheran North 42, Allen Park Cabrini 18

Warren De La Salle 36, Birmingham Brother Rice 14

Charter

Romulus Summit 24, Detroit Old Redford 14

Detroit PSL

Detroit Central 52, Detroit Renaissance 7

Detroit Cody 28, Detroit Collegiate Prep 0

Detroit Delta Prep 22, Detroit Western Int’l 8

Detroit Denby 36, Detroit Douglass 6

Detroit East English 46, Detroit Southeastern 0

Detroit King 49, Detroit Pershing 0

Detroit Mumford 44, Detroit Henry Ford 0

Detroit Osborn 10, Detroit CMA 0

Downriver

Gibraltar Carlson 34, Melvindale 21

Southgate Anderson 26, Taylor Truman 22

Taylor Kennedy at Woodhaven

Trenton 28, Lincoln Park 27

Wyandotte Roosevelt 49, Allen Park 0

Huron

Carleton Airport 23, Monroe Jefferson 22

Flat Rock 14, Monroe SMCC 12

New Boston Huron 28, Grosse Ile 7

Riverview 29, Milan 18

Independent

R.H. Lutheran NW 53, A.H. Oakland Christian 22

KLAA

Brighton 28, Novi 14

Canton 45, Salem 14

Livonia Churchill 24, Livonia Franklin 10

Livonia Stevenson 27, Howell 23

Northville 17, Westland John Glenn 14

Plymouth 26, Wayne Memorial 20

Lakes Valley

South Lyon East 42, WL Northern 35

Walled Lake Central 49, Milford 35

White Lake Lakeland 22, Waterford Kettering 16

Waterford Mott 47, Walled Lake Western 37

Macomb Area

Clinton Township Clintondale 50, Warren Lincoln 14

Eastpointe 26, Clawson 21

Fraser 27, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 24

Grosse Pointe South 21, Utica Ford 16

Macomb Dakota 34, Warren Mott 14

Madison Heights Lamphere 28, New Haven 12

Marine City 35, Maryville 7

New Baltimore Anchor Bay 38, Utica 0

Port Huron at Grosse Pointe North

Port Huron Northern 7, St. Clair 6

Romeo 37, Sterling Heights Stevenson 7

Roseville 52, Sterling Heights 0

St Clair Shores Lakeview 32, Center Line 26

Utica Eisenhower 49, Clinton Township Chippewa 42

Warren Cousino 31, H.T. L’Anse Creuse 17

Warren Fitzgerald 52, S.C.S South Lake 32

Warren Woods Tower 44, S.C.S. Lake Shore 8

Metro

Detroit Community 46, Melvindale ABT 0

Ecorse at Detroit University Prep S&M

River Rouge at Hamtramck

OAA

A.H. Avondale 47, North Farmington 0

F.H. Harrison 49, Birmingham Seaholm 7

Hazel Park 18, Farmington 7

Lake Orion 26, Troy Athens 6

Oak Park 34, Birmingham Groves 14

Rochester 36, Berkley 12

Rochester Adams 54, Bloomfield Hills 14

Royal Oak 42, Pontiac 6

Southfield A&T 32, Oxford 12

Troy 7, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 3

West Bloomfield 37, Clarkston 16

Western Wayne

Belleville 62, D.H. Crestwood 0

Dearborn 31, Garden City 21

Dearborn Fordson 49, Dearborn Edsel Ford 14

D.H. Robichaud 41, Romulus 6

Redford Union 33, Livonia Clarenceville 0

Redford Thurston 45, D.H. Annapolis 0

Others

Cleveland St Ignatius (OH) 38, Detroit Catholic Central 7

Harper Woods Chandler Park 42, Detroit Edison 0

Ferndale 17, Detroit Country Day 7

Harper Woods 56, Mount Clemens 14

M.H. Madison 61, Toronto St Michaels (CN) 20

Pinckney 38, South Lyon 23

Pontiac Notre Dame 42, Detriot Universal 0

Today’s games

Catholic League

Orchard Lake St Mary’s at Detroit U-D Jesuit

Riverview Gabriel Richard at G.P. Woods Liggett

Royal Oak Shrine at M.C. Cardinal Mooney

Charter

Warren Michigan Collegiate at Southfield Bradford

Independent

S.H. Parkway Christian at Lutheran Westland

Metro

Detroit Voyageur at Detroit University Prep

Others

Detroit Public Safety at Southfield Christian

