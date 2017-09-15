Salem quarterback Ryan Young, right, is sacked by Canton’s Lou Baechler during the first half on Friday. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell / Special to The Detroit News)

Canton — Connor Engel was masterful in running Canton’s offense Friday night, leading his team to a 45-14 victory over rival Salem in a Kensington Lakes Activities Association Black Division game.

Canton (3-1, 2-0) was unstoppable in the first half with Engel running the full-house tight-T offense to near perfection.

Canton scored on all four first-half drives to take a 23-14 lead, but Salem did force a 28-yard field goal by Chase Meredith with three seconds left in the half.

Then, Canton stopped Salem to open the second half and scored on 64-yard drive, converting three third downs with Engel finding Danny Lanava for a 22-yard touchdown pass on a third-and-3 play for a 29-14 cushion.

“I have to give our O-line all the credit, they really stuck it to them,” Engel said. “That first stop coming out of the second half, our defense really gave us a push (with the stop) and gave us confidence.”

Engel completed his first five passes for 95 yards, including the touchdown pass to Lanava. His lone mistake was late in the third quarter when he was intercepted after Canton recovered a fumble at Salem’s 48.

Canton piled up 322 yards on the ground and 417 overall, with Colin Troup rushing for 155 yards and two scores on 21 carries and Steven Walker rushing 16 times for 134 yards and three touchdowns.

Canton’s defense was outstanding during the second half, shutting Salem out and holding it to 24 total yards with Meredith sacking quarterback Ryan Young twice. Aaron Garbarino recorded a safety in the final minutes.

“We had to pick it up in the second half because we felt they had better intensity than we did,” Meredith said. “We knew we had to limit their offense so they couldn’t score points. It was all about everyone playing their position, keeping the quarterback in the pocket and when he (Young) scrambled, he just came my way and I got him.”

Canton set the tempo with a 55-yard drive on the game’s first possession, with all the yards coming on the ground and Troup’s 30-yard run setting up Walker’s 10-yard touchdown run.

Salem (2-2, 2-1) had a chance to take the lead, but Young had one pass go through the hands of John Paul Dela Cruz near the Canton 15.

Young then overthrew Travell Hale on the next play and was sacked on third down to force a punt.

Then, Engel led Canton on an 89-yard drive, first keeping the drive alive when he found Troup for 16 yards on a third down play deep in their own territory. Walker took over from there, busting loose for a 44-yard gain to set up Troup’s 1-yard score for a 12-0 cushion with 1:51 left in the quarter.

“We came out with a lot of intensity, especially since it was a Park (Plymouth/Canton/Salem Educational Park campus) Game and I really think the team came together as a family,” Troup said. “This is one of our best games we’ve ever played.”

Salem showed its quick-strike ability when Young found Andrew Davis for a 63-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the first quarter to cut the deficit to 12-7 on a third-and-long play.

Canton answered, this time uncharacteristically through the air with Engel finding Noah Brown for pass plays of 33 and 36 yards to set up Troup’s second 1-yard touchdown run for a 20-7 lead.

Salem put together its best drive — 73 yards on 13 plays — and took advantage of a pass interference penalty and offsides call on a fourth-and-1 from the 9 to set up Cody Tapp’s 2-yard score with 1:45 left in the half.

More games

Brighton 28, Novi 14: Chris Seguin had 19 carries for 112 yards, and Rudy Ramiriz had three rushes for 63 yards and a touchdown for Brighton (2-2, 2-2 KLAA Black). Sean Gilliam had 20 carries for 135 yards and two scores for Novi (1-3, 1-2).

Clinton Towship Clintondale 50, Warren Lincoln 14: Carde Johnson had 11 carries for 147 yards and three touchdowns, Deonte Higgins had three rushing touchdowns, one passing touchdown and an interception on defense, and Gleo Wade recorded 15 tackles for Clintondale (4-0, 2-0 MAC Bronze). Lincoln is 0-4, 0-2.

Dearborn Divine Child 28, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 14: Aaron Wiggins had 11 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown and Chris Smith led the team with nine tackles, including one for loss, for Cranbrook (3-1). Divine Child is 4-0.

Detroit Central 52, Detroit Renaissance 7: Jerrod Vines had touchdown receptions of 75 and 60 yards, a strip sack returned for a score, 10 tackles and three sacks, Chaim Austin rushed 11 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns, Darrius Adkins had touchdown catches of 67 and 37 yards, Brandon Cooper recorded seven tackles and three sacks, and El Julian Jordan was 24-for-30 passing for 347 yards and six total scores for Central (3-1, 1-1 PSL Black). Renaissance is 3-1, 1-1.

Detroit Cody 28, Detroit Collegiate Prep 0: James Smith had 10 carries for 120 yards and three touchdowns, while William Gibson led the defense with 10 tackles for Cody (3-1, 1-0 PSL Green). Northwestern is 0-4, 0-2.

Detroit Community 46, Melvindale ABT 0: Melike Moore threw three touchdowns, two of which went to Daron Davis, and Kenny Thornton rushed for 80 yards and two scores for Community (2-2, 1-0 Metro).

Detroit Delta Prep 22, Detroit Western 8: Trayvon Jones had 136 all-purpose yards, five tackles and one interception, Malik Rocks had four catches for 103 yards and a 49-yard interception returned for a touchdown, and Jakari Culver had six tackles, two sacks and one interception for Delta Prep (3-1, 2-0 PSL Gold). Derrick Corbin Jr. had 24 rushes for 69 yards and a score for Western (2-2, 1-1).

Detroit Denby 36, Detroit Douglass 6: Taivon Buck ran for two touchdowns and T’Shawn Wilkes had an 45-yard touchdown interception return for Denby (3-0, 2-0 PSL Black). Douglass is 0-4, 0-2.

Detroit King 49, Detroit Pershing 0: Dequan Finn was 2-for-4 passing for 160 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Jackson had a 63-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and Marvin Grant had a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown for King (3-1, 2-0 PSL Black). Pershing is 1-3, 0-2.

Detroit Mumford 44, Detroit Henry Ford 0: Laviean Fields had two passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and a 99-yard interception returned for a score, Cerell Lewis ran for 113 yards and a touchdown, and Brandon Green had a 27-yard touchdown catch and 10 tackles for Mumord (3-1, 1-0 PSL Green). Henry Ford is 2-2, 0-1.

Detroit Osborn 10, Detroit CMA 0: Uly Sims had 10 carries for 152 yards, and Tyrus Hamilton had six carries for 103 yards and a touchdown for Osborn (1-3, 1-1 PSL Gold). CMA is 1-3, 0-2.

Grosse Pointe South 21, Utica Ford 16: Connor McKenna rushed for 120 yards and threw for a touchdown for South (3-1, 3-0 MAC White). Noah Heide went 12-for-17 passing for 163 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Thomas had five receptions for 82 yards and a score, and JayQan Clark had a 41-yard touchdown and an interception for Ford (1-3, 1-2).

Livonia Stevenson 27, Howell 23: Parker Graham went 15-for-23 passing for 221 yards and two scores and had 15 carries for 190 yards and two touchdowns, and Devin Dunn had eight catches for 147 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions on defense for Stevenson (4-0, 2-0 KLAA Black). Howell is 0-4, 0-2.

Macomb Dakota 34, Warren Mott 14: Dustin Solomon had three total touchdowns, Mark Tocco threw for 187 yards and two scores, and Jeron Kelley had a receiving touchdown for Dakota (3-1, 1-1 MAC Red). Warren Mott is 3-1, 1-1.

Macomb Lutheran North 42, Allen Park Cabrini 18: Tyler Davies went 13-for-19 passing for 320 yards and four touchdowns, Paxton Meyer had eight receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns, and Jake Mlynarek rushed for 70 yards and a score for North (3-1, 1-0 Catholic Intersectional I). Matt Bzura threw for 119 yards and two touchdowns for Cabrini (3-1, 0-1).

Plymouth 26, Wayne Memorial 20: Carson Miller had 27 carries for 217 yards and two touchdowns, Zach Beadle was 6-for-11 passing for 90 yards and two scores for Plymouth (1-3, 1-1 KLAA Gold). Donte Williams was 8-for-19 passing for 187 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 138 yards and a score on 16 carries for Wayne (1-3, 0-3).

Redford Union 33, Livonia Clarenceville 0: Thorton Cain had eight carries for 88 yards and a touchdown and Issac Grant had five carries 114 yards and two touchdowns for Redford Union (1-3, 1-1 Western Wayne Red). Clarenceville is 0-4, 0-2.

Riverview 29, Milan 18: Cameron Rogers had three touchdowns and 13 tackles, and Zach Guthrie rushed for 115 yards for Riverview (3-1, 2-1 Huron). Dyllan Jones threw a touchdown pass to Tristen Hines for Milan (2-2, 2-1).

Rochester Adams 54, Bloomfield Hills 14: Cole Patritto had two total touchdowns and an interception, Connor Hess had a pick-six and Steven Roncelli had a touchdown run for Adams (4-0, 3-0 OAA Red). Ty Slasinski threw a touchdown pass for Bloomfield Hills (2-2, 1-2).

Southfield A&T 32, Oxford 12: Blake Grice-Brunson had six carries for 85 yards and a touchdown, Leon Franklin had five carries for 72 yards and a touchdown, and Cameron Evans had a 70-yard touchdown reception for Southfield A&T (2-2, 2-1 OAA Red). Oxford is 1-3, 1-2.

Warren De La Salle 36, Birmingham Brother Rice 14: Mariano Valenti was 13-for-24 passing with 96 yards and two touchdowns, Da Ron Gilbert had a 14-yard touchdown catch, and Reese Trahey had a 3-yard touchdown reception for Brother Rice (2-2, 0-1 Catholic League Central). De La Salle is 3-1, 1-1.

Warren Woods Tower 44, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 8: Donovan Wilson forced and recovered a fumble and had a sack, Evan Walton had 11 tackles and a sack, and Elijah Green had a blocked punt for a touchdown for Tower (4-0, 2-0 MAC Gold). Lake Shore is 2-2, 0-2

Waterford Mott 47, Walled Lake Western 37: Sam Johnson was 13-for-21 for 235 yards with three touchdowns and one rushing touchdown, Kevin Jackson had three receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Thomas had seven catches for 78 yards and a touchdown, and Jakkell Moore-Wells rushed for 69 yards and a score for Western (3-1, 2-1 Lakes Valley). Waterford Mott is 3-1, 3-1.

