Dezmond Ambrose connected with Charles McAdoo on a 27-yard scoring pass with 6 seconds to lift Detroit Voyageur Collegiate Prep Academy to a 36-34 victory over University Prep Academy Saturday in a high school football game.

Nassin Green had two TDs to go along with 153 yards rushing on 17 carries for Voyageur Collegiate (3-1, 2-1 Michigan Metro Conference). Keith Simmons had 10 tackles, including four for losses, and forced a fumble.

Davon Ford ran for 122 yards on 16 carries, including three TDs, for University Prep (2-2, 1-1).