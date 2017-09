Canton running back Steven Walker runs away from the Salem defense in the second half during Canton's victory on Friday night. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News)

Here are new prep football rankings for Week 5 by David Goricki of The Detroit News, with how each team fared in Week 4. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

STATE SUPER 20

1. Belleville (4-0) – defeated Dearborn Crestwood, 62-0

2. Muskegon (4-0) – defeated Byron Center, 63-14

3. Utica Eisenhower (4-0) – defeated Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, 49-42

4. Detroit Cass Tech (2-1) – idle

5. Detroit King (3-1) – defeated Detroit Pershing, 48-0

6. East Grand Rapids (4-0) – defeated Middleville, 34-0

7. Lowell (3-1) – defeated Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills, 63-19

8. Walled Lake Western (3-1) – lost to Waterford Mott, 47-37

9. Detroit East English (4-0) – defeated Detroit Southeastern, 46-0

10. Dearborn Divine Child (4-0) – defeated Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood, 28-14

11. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (3-1) – lost to Utica Eisenhower, 49-42

12. Davison (4-0) – defeated Flint Southwestern, 49-0

13. Muskegon Mona Shores (4-0) – defeated Muskegon Reeths Puffer, 44-6

14. East Kentwood (4-0) – defeated Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern, 46-32

15. River Rouge (3-1) – defeated Hamtramck, 56-16

16. Wyandotte (4-0) – defeated Allen Park, 49-0

17. Clarkston (3-1) – lost to West Bloomfield, 37-16

18. Rochester Adams (4-0) – defeated Bloomfield Hills, 54-14

19. Fenton (4-0) – defeated Linden, 48-13

T20. Warren De La Salle (3-1) – defeated Birmingham Brother Rice, 36-14

T20. Waterford Mott (3-1) – defeated Walled Lake Western, 47-37

DETROIT

1. Detroit Cass Tech (2-1) – idle

2. Detroit King (3-1) – defeated Detroit Pershing, 48-0

3. Detroit East English (4-0) – defeated Detroit Southeastern, 46-0

4. U-D Jesuit (1-3) – lost to Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, 38-28

5. Detroit Mumford (3-1) – defeated Detroit Henry Ford, 44-0

6. Detroit Cody (3-1) – defeated Detroit Northwestern, 28-0

7. Detroit Denby (3-0) – defeated Detroit Douglass, 36-6

8. Detroit Central (3-1) – defeated Detroit Renaissance, 52-7

9. Detroit Renaissance (3-1) – lost to Detroit Central, 52-7

10. Detroit Delta (3-1) – defeated Detroit Western, 22-8

NORTH

1. Walled Lake Western (3-1) – lost to Waterford Mott, 47-37

2. Clarkston (3-1) – lost to West Bloomfield, 37-16

3. Rochester Adams (4-0) – defeated Bloomfield Hills, 54-14

4. Waterford Mott (3-1) – defeated Walled Lake Western, 47-37

5. Oak Park (3-1) – defeated Birmingham Groves, 34-14

6. West Bloomfield (2-2) – defeated Clarkston, 37-16

7. Detroit Catholic Central (2-2) – lost to Cleveland St. Ignatius, 38-7

8. Birmingham Groves (3-1) – lost to Oak Park, 34-14

9. Southfield A&T (2-2) – defeated Oxford, 32-12

10. Farmington Hills Harrison (3-1) – defeated Birmingham Seaholm, 49-7

EAST

1. Utica Eisenhower (4-0) – defeated Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, 49-42

2. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (3-1) – lost to Utica Eisenhower, 49-42

3. Warren De La Salle (3-1) – defeated Birmingham Brother Rice, 36-14

4. Macomb Dakota (3-1) – defeated Warren Mott, 34-14

5. Warren Mott (3-1) – lost to Macomb Dakota, 34-14

6. Romeo (3-1) – defeated Sterling Heights Stevenson, 37-7

7. Marine City (4-0) – defeated Marysville, 35-7

8. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (4-0) – defeated Utica, 38-0

9. Grosse Pointe South (3-1) – defeated Utica Ford, 21-16

10. Warren Woods Tower (4-0) – defeated St. Clair Shores Lake Shore, 44-8

WEST

1. Belleville (4-0) – defeated Dearborn Crestwood, 62-0

2. Dearborn Divine Child (4-0) – defeated Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood, 28-14

3. River Rouge (3-1) – defeated Hamtramck, 56-16

4. Wyandotte (4-0) – defeated Allen Park, 49-0

5. Saline (3-1) – defeated Ann Arbor Huron, 64-6

6. Dearborn Fordson (4-0) – defeated Dearborn Edsel Ford, 49-14

7. Livonia Stevenson (4-0) – defeated Howell, 27-23

8. Canton (3-1) – defeated Salem, 45-14

9. Gibraltar Carlson (4-0) – defeated Melvindale, 34-21

10. Livonia Churchill (3-1) – defeated Livonia Franklin, 24-10