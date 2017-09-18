New Boston Huron scored nine first-half goals, and surrendered none, to defeat Monroe Jefferson, 9-0, in a boys soccer match that was ended at halftime due to mercy rule on Monday.

Huron (7-1, 6-1) got off to a hot start by scoring twice in the first two minutes.

Senior forward Drew Griffin received a ball 25 yards out with his back to the Jefferson goal and tapped a one-touch, no-look pass to Logan Russell cutting in from the left wing, who buried a one-timer for the first goal of a hat trick.

Russell was Huron’s best player on the night.

“Logan Russell started off really quickly,” Huron coach Matt Lividini said. “He got us on the scoreboard and set a tone for everyone to play at that speed.”

After tinkering with different lineups, Lividini went back to his regular lineup for this game.

“We have (Monroe) St. Mary Catholic Central at home on Wednesday, and they’re just below us in the standings, so we wanted to make sure we’re firing on all cylinders,” Lividini said.

Huron looked the part on Monday, dominating possession and keeping the ball moving around the entire field with one-touch passes.

Lividini would still like to see his team score more.

“We need to finish our shots. We’re producing a lot of opportunities, we’re just not putting enough away,” Lividini said.

Sophomore midfielder Brendan Robbins had a goal and an assist, Griffin scored twice to go along with his assist on Russell’s goal, Austin Atherton had two goals and assists each, Ryan Toth scored, and Michael Sapia had an assist for Huron.

Boys cross country

Birmingham Brother Rice 29, Detroit Catholic Central 30: Michael Tremonti ran a 17:09 for Rice.

Boys soccer scores

Dearborn 8, Romulus 0

Dearborn Heights Star International 5, Romulus Summit Academy North 3

Grosse Pointe North 4, Grosse Pointe South 1

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 5, Flat Rock 0

New Boston Huron 9, Monroe Jefferson 0

Royal Oak 2, Waterford Mott 0

Warren Woods Tower 5, Center Line 2

White Lake Lakeland 1, Walled Lake Northern 0

Eric Coughlin is a freelance writer.