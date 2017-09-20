David Goricki, Rod Beard, Geoff Robinson and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 5 of the high school football season.
Macomb Lutheran North at Riverview Gabriel Richard
Goricki: Lutheran North
Beard: Gabriel Richard
Robinson: Gabriel Richard
Yuhas: Gabriel Richard
U-D Jesuit at Dearborn Divine Child
Goricki: Divine Child
Beard: U-D Jesuit
Robinson: Divine Child
Yuhas: Divine Child
Warren De La Salle at Orchard Lake St. Mary's
Goricki: De La Salle
Beard: De La Salle
Robinson: De La Salle
Yuhas: St. Mary's
Detroit King at Detroit Renaissance
Goricki: King
Beard: King
Robinson: King (Best bet)
Yuhas: King (Best bet)
Woodhaven at Allen Park
Goricki: Woodhaven
Beard: Woodhaven
Robinson: Allen Park
Yuhas: Allen Park
Livonia Stevenson at Brighton
Goricki: Stevenson
Beard: Stevenson
Robinson: Stevenson
Yuhas: Brighton
Walled Lake Western at Walled Lake Northern
Goricki: Western
Beard: Western
Robinson: Western
Yuhas: Western
Grosse Pointe North at Grosse Pointe South
Goricki: North
Beard: South
Robinson: South
Yuhas: South
Macomb Dakota at Sterling Heights Stevenson
Goricki: Dakota (Best bet)
Beard: Dakota
Robinson: Dakota
Yuhas: Dakota
Utica Eisenhower at Romeo
Goricki: Eisenhower
Beard: Eisenhower
Robinson: Eisenhower
Yuhas: Eisenhower
Birmingham Groves at Farmington Hills Harrison
Goricki: Groves
Beard: Harrison
Robinson: Groves
Yuhas: Groves
West Bloomfield at Rochester Adams
Goricki: Adams
Beard: West Bloomfield
Robinson: West Bloomfield
Yuhas: Adams
Dearborn Fordson at Dearborn Heights Crestwood
Goricki: Fordson
Beard: Fordson (Best bet)
Robinson: Fordson
Yuhas: Fordson
Saline at Ann Arbor Skyline
Goricki: Saline
Beard: Saline
Robinson: Saline
Yuhas: Saline
Detroit Loyola at Detroit Country Day
Goricki: Country Day
Beard: Country Day
Robinson: Country Day
Yuhas: Country Day
RECORDS
Goricki: 11-4 last week, 36-24 overall, 4-0 best bets
Beard: 10-5 last week, 37-23 overall, 4-0 best bets
Robinson: 12-3 last week, 37-23 overall, 4-0 best bets
Yuhas: 12-3 last week, 37-23 overall, 4-0 best bets
