Salem running back Cody Tapp (4) and his team will look to rebound from last week's loss against Hartland on Friday. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News)

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Geoff Robinson and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 5 of the high school football season.

Macomb Lutheran North at Riverview Gabriel Richard

Goricki: Lutheran North

Beard: Gabriel Richard

Robinson: Gabriel Richard

Yuhas: Gabriel Richard

U-D Jesuit at Dearborn Divine Child

Goricki: Divine Child

Beard: U-D Jesuit

Robinson: Divine Child

Yuhas: Divine Child

Warren De La Salle at Orchard Lake St. Mary's

Goricki: De La Salle

Beard: De La Salle

Robinson: De La Salle

Yuhas: St. Mary's

Detroit King at Detroit Renaissance

Goricki: King

Beard: King

Robinson: King (Best bet)

Yuhas: King (Best bet)

Woodhaven at Allen Park

Goricki: Woodhaven

Beard: Woodhaven

Robinson: Allen Park

Yuhas: Allen Park

Livonia Stevenson at Brighton

Goricki: Stevenson

Beard: Stevenson

Robinson: Stevenson

Yuhas: Brighton

Walled Lake Western at Walled Lake Northern

Goricki: Western

Beard: Western

Robinson: Western

Yuhas: Western

Grosse Pointe North at Grosse Pointe South

Goricki: North

Beard: South

Robinson: South

Yuhas: South

Macomb Dakota at Sterling Heights Stevenson

Goricki: Dakota (Best bet)

Beard: Dakota

Robinson: Dakota

Yuhas: Dakota

Utica Eisenhower at Romeo

Goricki: Eisenhower

Beard: Eisenhower

Robinson: Eisenhower

Yuhas: Eisenhower

Birmingham Groves at Farmington Hills Harrison

Goricki: Groves

Beard: Harrison

Robinson: Groves

Yuhas: Groves

West Bloomfield at Rochester Adams

Goricki: Adams

Beard: West Bloomfield

Robinson: West Bloomfield

Yuhas: Adams

Dearborn Fordson at Dearborn Heights Crestwood

Goricki: Fordson

Beard: Fordson (Best bet)

Robinson: Fordson

Yuhas: Fordson

Saline at Ann Arbor Skyline

Goricki: Saline

Beard: Saline

Robinson: Saline

Yuhas: Saline

Detroit Loyola at Detroit Country Day

Goricki: Country Day

Beard: Country Day

Robinson: Country Day

Yuhas: Country Day

RECORDS

Goricki: 11-4 last week, 36-24 overall, 4-0 best bets

Beard: 10-5 last week, 37-23 overall, 4-0 best bets

Robinson: 12-3 last week, 37-23 overall, 4-0 best bets

Yuhas: 12-3 last week, 37-23 overall, 4-0 best bets