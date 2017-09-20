Buy Photo Quarterback Bryce Veasley (1) and West Bloomfield’s aerial attack will put Rochester Adams’ defense to the test on Friday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Rochester Adams coach Tony Patritto knows his team will face its toughest challenge of the season when it plays host to West Bloomfield Friday night.

Adams (4-0, 3-0 OAA Red) played its best game in a dominating 54-14 rout of Bloomfield Hills last Friday.

West Bloomfield (2-2, 2-1) upset then No. 6 Clarkston, 37-16. West Bloomfield failed to close out a Week 2 game when Bloomfield Hills scored 21 points during the final 6 1/2 minutes to earn a 28-24 comeback victory.

West Bloomfield was The News’ No. 4 ranked team in the preseason poll with a passing attack led by Bowling Green-bound quarterback Bryce Veasley and Wisconsin-bound receivers in Taj Mustapha and A.J. Abbott.

“I think that when you look at a team like West Bloomfield they always tend to get better as the season progresses and I don’t know if it’s because some of the guys are new there and they have to kind of work their way in,” Patritto said. “In our conference a lot of it is matchups, a lot of it is injuries and from week to week you never know who is going to beat who.

“We need to take care of business against West Bloomfield. This stretch for us is crazy. This game for us is a really important game. They have some guys who can play. There’s not a lot of holes in their team so you really have to play at a high level.”

Adams has a strong secondary, led by Missouri-bound cornerback Vincent Gray and safety Cole Patritto who has three interceptions this season and had two touchdowns in the win over Bloomfield Hills.

Pick: Adams by 2

OTHER GAMES

Warren De La Salle (3-1) at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (1-3), 7 p.m. Friday: St. Mary’s picked up its first win of the season last weekend by defeating U-D Jesuit, 38-28, and will need another big effort against a De La Salle defense which has limited opponents to a combined total of 21 points during its current three-game winning streak.

The teams have split the last four meetings with St. Mary’s winning, 14-7, last season, then going on to earn its third straight Division 3 state title while De La Salle failed to make the playoffs.

Pick: De La Salle by 6.

U-D Jesuit (1-3) at Dearborn Divine Child (4-0), 7 p.m. Friday: U-D Jesuit was the coaches favorite to win the Catholic League AA title, but Divine Child will have a lot to say about it.

It has two of the top players in the state in quarterback Theo Day (Michigan State) and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan) leading the way.

Pick: Divine Child by 8.

Birmingham Groves (3-1) at Farmington Hills Harrison (3-1), 7 p.m. Friday: Groves will try to prevent John Herrington from getting closer to becoming the state’s all-time winningest coach, just three victories away from surpassing Al Fracassa’s mark of 430.

Harrison sits atop the OAA White Division with a 3-0 mark and Groves (2-1) can’t afford another loss if it plans on repeating as division champs.

Groves has won the past two meetings, 14-7, last season and 10-0 in the state playoffs in 2015.

Pick: Groves by 1.

