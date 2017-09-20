Junior goalie Nick Pasut made several point-blank saves to help New Boston Huron down Monroe St. Mary Catholic, 3-1, in a Huron League boys soccer match on Wendnesday.

“Pasut stayed calm and shut them down,” Huron coach Matt Lividini said.

St. Mary Catholic Central (9-4, 5-3 Huron) had about as many chances as Huron, so Pasut’s saves were the difference in the game.

Five minutes into the second half, Huron (8-1, 7-1) extended its lead to 2-0. Junior center back Adam Brenner threw the ball in to sophomore forward Sal Marchionda, who had his back to the goal at the top of St. Mary Catholic Central’s 18-yard box. With skillful patience, Marchionda turned and fired the ball into the back of the net.

“We fell asleep for the majority of the second half,” Lividini said. “They scored with 15 minutes left, and it really woke us up. We scored immediately after, but the overriding theme is that we played very slow.”

Senior midfielder Logan Russell had two goals and senior forward Drew Griffin recorded two assists for Huron, but Lividini would still like to see his team score more.

“We left too many chances out there tonight. We could have put the game away earlier,” Lividini said.

St. Mary Catholic Central stays in third place in the Huron League, right behind New Boston Huron. Undefeated Grosse Ile sits atop the conference and plays Huron on Oct. 4.

Boys soccer scores

Birmingham Seaholm 1, Oxford 0

Clawson 1, Harrison Towship L’Anse Creuse

Dearborn 8, Garden City 0

Grosse Ile 8, Carleton Airport 1

Grosse Pointe North 3, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 3

New Boston Huron 3, St. Mary Catholic Central 1

Saline 3, Hartland 0

Eric Coughlin is a freelance writer.