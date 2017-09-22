Rochester Adams running back Chase Kareta (6) collides with West Bloomfield defender Nick Seidel (18) in the first half. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News)

Rochester Hills — Bryce Veasley rallied West Bloomfield back from a second-half deficit to earn a 17-16 victory over previously unbeaten Rochester Adams to get back in the Oakland Activities Association Red Division race.

Adams (4-1, 3-1) — ranked No. 18 in The News’ Super 20 poll — led 10-3 on 76-yard drive midway through the third quarter with quarterback Zach Soldan busting loose for a 50-yard run on a third-and-3 play, leading to Nico Jackson’s 18-yard touchdown run on a jet sweep.

At the time, Adams had dominated the stat sheet, owning advantages in total yards (196-67), rushing yards (183-minus-2) and plays run (36-19).

But, then Veasley finally found his rhythm after misfiring on 10 of his first 16 passes, connecting on three passes, including a 39-yard pass to Tre Mosley on a third-and-13 play, then finding A.J. Abbott for 24 yards and Shamar Dennis for a 22-yard touchdown to pull West Bloomfield even at 10.

West Bloomfield’s defense came up with a big stop with a third-down sack by Ian Chambers, but Adams had a 43-yard punt to pin West Bloomfield at its own 2.

Veasley and West Bloomfield (3-2, 3-1) faced a third-and-11 at its own 1 on the first play of the fourth quarter, and Veasley found Mosley near the left sideline at the 20, and Mosley spun away from one defender and completed the 99-yard touchdown for a 17-10 lead with 11:46 remaining.

“We knew they were going to play man coverage (on Mosley),” Veasley said. “The whole game they were biting hard on slants and digs and everything we ran, so we ran a slant and go and I knew he’d be wide open. All I had to do is get it in his hands and he made the rest of the play.”

Soldan directed an 80-yard touchdown drive with Adams triple-option offense, converting two fourth-down plays to set up Chase Kareta’s 3-yard run with 2:26 left to pull within 17-16.

Adams coach Tony Patritto gambled all night, converting multiple fourth downs, this time deciding to go for the lead, but Kareta was stopped at the line of scrimmage by Javon Foster and Lance Dixon on the two-point conversion attempt.

“It was just a terrible play call by me. That’s on me,” Patritto said. “The touchdown was easy, we just walked in. They hadn’t seen us do that much (run up the middle) in the game so we felt good about doing it again. We scored on the same exact play, but no, they didn’t run blitz, went right into the gap we were going. In retrospect, play action would have been pretty easy, but head coaches make bad decisions sometimes and that’s on me.

“Our kids play their butts off. Aside from a couple of downs, our defense was amazing. Our defensive backs locked up with their Division 1 guys and for the most part, they didn’t do nothing.”

Adams entered Friday in first place in the OAA Red with its toughest challenge of the season, going up against West Bloomfield’s aerial attack led by the Bowling Green-bound Veasley and Wisconsin-bound receivers Mustapha and Abbott.

In the end, it was Mosley who came through with three receptions 159 yards and a score. Veasley completed 12 of 25 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns.

Adams rushed for 295 yards (57 carries) with Soldan picking up 124 on 20 carries.

Adams limited West Bloomfield to just 57 total yards in a first half, which ended with the teams tied at 3. Adams pressured Veasley at times and Veasley was far from accurate, overthrowing his receivers and even throwing behind them on occasion, connecting on just 3 of 12 passes during the first two quarters.

Patritto showed his guts early and often, going on fourth down plays multiple times, including one on the opening series from his own 23 with the fourth-and-7 play converted by Kareta.

Adams advanced to West Bloomfield’s 40 before pinning Veasley & Co. deep in its own territory, then getting the ball back with a short field to work with — at West Bloomfield’s 43 — then converting a fourth-and-8 play with a 13-yard slant pass from Soldan to Ben Luci, leading to a 40-yard field goal by Ben Patton.

Adams was driving for another score in the second quarter when Dixon tackled Kareta at the line of scrimmage at the West Bloomfield 33 on a fourth-and-3 play.

West Bloomfield continued its sloppy play after getting a second chance on a drive when Adams roughed the punter, advancing the ball into Adams territory, but on a fourth-and-1 play West Bloomfield was penalized with an illegal procedure call to force a punt.

West Bloomfield took advantage of a turnover to pull even with 3:05 left on Nick O’Shea’s 37-yard field goal, set up when safety Nick Seidel picked off a Soldan pass that was thrown into double coverage near midfield with Seidel returning it to the Adams 31.

“It was only a matter of time before things start clicking and going well for us,” Veasley said. “We just needed to come together as a team, bond and then have things change.”

More games

Belleville 58, Dearborn 0: Christian Dhue-Reid was 12-for-16 passing for 261 yards and three touchdowns, Matthew Ransome had two catches for 75 yards and a touchdown, and Kmare Carey had a 65-yard punt return touchdown for Belleville (5-0, 3-0 WWAC Blue). Dearborn is 2-3, 2-1.

Canton 56, Novi 12: Collin Troup had 14 carries for 169 yards and two touchdowns and Stephen Walker had 12 carries for 166 yards and three touchdowns for Canton (4-1, 3-0 KLAA Black). Traveon Maddox had five catches for 73 yards and a touchdown for Novi (1-4, 1-3).

Dearborn Edsel Ford 41, Garden City 13: Will Marano had 16 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns, a receiving touchdown and an interception, and Max Marion had two touchdown passes for Edsel Ford (3-2, 1-2 WWAC Blue). Garden City is 1-4, 0-3.

Detroit Central 59, Detroit Douglass 0: Andrew Holston was 7-for-10 passing for 110 yards and a touchdown and had two sacks and two forced fumbles with one being returned for a touchdown, Kelvin Wilson had eight tackles and one forced fumble, Jerrod Vines had a 100-yard touchdown reception, and Rodney Johnson had 10 tackles and a 80-yard punt return for a touchdown for Central (4-1, 2-1 PSL Black). Douglass is 0-5, 0-3.

Detroit Denby 49, Detroit Pershing 6: Taivyon Buck was 4-for-4 passing with 92 yards and three touchdowns, Brandon Stevenson had two touchdowns and kicked three extra points, and Melvin Ford had two carries for 37 yards and two scores for Denby (4-0, 3-0 PSL Black). Pershing is 1-4, 0-3.

Detroit King 60, Detroit Renaissance 0: Walter Landers and Javeyon Morton had 55- and 75-yard interception returns for touchdowns, and Jalen Jackson had 10 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown for King (4-1). Renaissance is 3-2.

Detroit Mumford 13, Detroit Cody 6: Cerell Lewis rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown, Devon Lucas scored on a 94-yard punt return and Laviean Fields had two interceptions for Mumford (4-1). Detroit Cody is 3-2.

Detroit Southeastern 30, Detroit CMA 8: Anthony Johnson was 10-for-17 passing with 230 yards and three touchdowns, Kareem Powell had eight tackles and one interception, and Deontae Bradley led the defense with 13 tackles Southeastern (2-3, 1-2 PSL Gold). CMA is 1-4, 0-3.

Detroit Western 24, Detroit Osborn 0: Derrick Corbin Jr. had a rushing touchdown and two passing touchdowns, one of them a 63-yard strike to Tre Richard, Matthew Anderson had a 3-yard touchdown run, and Dayone Smith had eight tackles-for-loss and an interception for Western (3-2). Osborn is 1-4.

Hamtramck 28, Ecorse 20: Masai Ray had 11 carries for 162 yards and one touchdown, Kameron Bell had seven catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns, Lawrence Napier was 12-for-16 passing for 212 yards and Clarence Robinson had 11 tackles for Hamtramck (3-2). Ecorse is 1-4.

Macomb Dakota 38, Sterling Heights Stevenson 19: Dustin Solomon rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Jeron Kelley had a 30-yard rushing touchdown and a 90-yard kick return touchdown, and Quran Rozier returned an interception 102 yards for a score for Dakota (4-1, 2-1 MAC Red), which rushed for 320 yards as a team. Stevenson is 1-4, 0-3.

Riverview 51, Carleton Airport 28: Cameron Rogers had 22 carries for 204 yards and three touchdowns, Zach Gutherie had 15 carries for 157 yards and four touchdowns, and Dominic Wood had nine carries for 126 yards for Riverview (4-1, 3-1 Huron). Airport is 3-2, 2-2.

Romulus Summit 20, Southfield Bradford 14: Brady Tiggot finished 12-for-14 for 134 yards with one touchdown pass to Deshawn Prather and two to Leroy Watson, who caught the winning score with two minutes left for Summit (4-1, 2-0 Charter). Bradford is 1-4, 0-2.

Southfield A&T 24, Lake Orion 16: John Darby rushed for 65 yards on 11 carries, threw for 175 yards on 11-for-15 passing and had three total touchdowns, Anwar Jackson had 12 carries for 95 yards, and Allen Mcwhorter had an interception for Southfield A&T (3-2, 3-1 OAA Red). Lake Orion is 1-4, 1-3.

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 52, Detroit Cesar Chavez 0: Maurice Hutchinson rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns on four carries, Robert Thompson had 65 yards rushing and two touchdowns on four carries, and Kyle Hensley had eight tackles and two sacks for Parkway Christian (3-2, 2-1 MIAC). Cesar Chavez is 0-5, 0-3.

Utica 35, Warren Cousino 15: Kavon Higdon had an interception, a receiving touchdown and a punt return touchdown, Christian Gegovic had 11 carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns, and Hitesh Kumar had 16 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown for Utica (3-2). Cousino is 2-3.

Utica Ford 31, Roseville 28: Noah Heide was 24-for-39 passing for 356 yards and four touchdowns, Jalen Thomas had 10 receptions for 222 yards and two touchdowns, and Alex Steinwascher set a program record for field goals in a season with a 48-yard kick for Utica Ford (2-3). Roseville is 3-2.

Walled Lake Western 24, Walled Lake Northern 21: Sam Johnson was 9-for-19 passing for 155 yards and one touchdown, Justin Thomas had three catches for 103 yards and one touchdown, Jakkell Moore-Wells had 13 carries for 113 yards and a score, and Abdur Yaseen had two receptions for 24 yards and one touchdown for Western (4-1, 3-1 Lakes Valley). Northern is 3-2, 2-2.

Warren Michigan Collegiate 28, Walled Lake Central 15: Tracy Hubbard had 210 yards rushing, three touchdowns and 11 tackles, and Doug Rogers returned an interception for a touchdown for Michigan Collegiate (5-0). Central is 3-2.

Warren Woods Tower 21, Warren Fitzgerald 14: Edvan Walton had 12 tackles and a sack, Donovan Wilson had 10 tackles, and Trey Barbour had an interception to seal it for Tower (5-0). Warren Fitzgerald is 4-1.

david.goricki@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/DavidGoricki

News staff contributed