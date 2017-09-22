Friday’s games
Catholic
Dearborn Divine Child 29, U-D Jesuit 24
Marine City Cardinal Mooney at Waterford Lakes
M.H. Bishop Foley 41, Royal Oak Shrine 38
Riverview Gab. Richard 43, Macomb Lutheran North 32
Warren De La Salle 26, Orchard Lake St Mary’s 7
Charter
Harper Woods Chandler Park 36, Detroit Old Redford 0
Romulus Summit 20, Southfield Bradford 14
Detroit PSL
Detroit Cass Tech 35, Detroit Collegiate Prep 0
Detroit Central Collegiate 59, Detroit Douglass 0
Detroit Denby 49, Detroit Pershing 6
Detroit East English 40, Detroit Delta Prep 6
Detroit Henry Ford 12, Detroit Edison 0
Detroit King 60, Detroit Renaissance 6
Detroit Mumford 13, Detroit Cody 7
Detroit Southeastern 30, Detroit CMA 8
Detroit Western International 24, Detroit Osborn 0
Downriver
Gibraltar Carlson 41, Southgate Anderson 20
Melvindale 38, Lincoln Park 28
Trenton at Taylor Truman
Woodhaven 27 at Allen Park 19
Wyandotte Roosevelt 41, Taylor Kennedy 0
Huron
Grosse Ile 20, Flat Rock 17
Monroe SMCC 21, New Boston Huron 10,
Riverview 51, Carleton Airport 28
Independent
A.H. Oakland Christian at Lutheran Westland
R.H. Lutheran Northwest 48, Southfield Christian 12
KLAA
Brighton 30, Livonia Stevenson 10
Canton 56, Novi 12
Livonia Franklin 21, Howell 0
Plymouth 35, Northville 34
Grand Blanc 50, Wayne Memorial 14
Lakes Valley
South Lyon 42, Milford 7
Walled Lake Western 24, Walled Lake Northern 21
White Lake Lakeland 51, South Lyon East 21
Macomb Area
Center Line at Madison Heights Lamphere
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 45, Warren Mott 12
Fraser 31, Port Huron 14
G.P. North 26, G.P. South 23
Macomb Dakota 38, S.H. Stevenson 19
Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 35, H.T. L’Anse Creuse 6
Madison Heights Madison 28, Marine City 24
Marysville 49, Clawson 27
St Clair 21, St Clair Shores South Lake 18
St Clair Shores Lake Shore 27, St Clair Shores Lakeview 24
Sterling Heights at New Baltimore Anchor Bay
Utica 35, Warren Cousino 15
Utica Eisenhower 34, Romeo 0
Utica Ford 31, Roseville 28
Warren Lincoln 36, New Haven 28
Warren Woods Tower 21, Warren Fitzgerald 14
Westland John Glenn 32, Livonia Churchill 5
Metro
Detroit University Prep S&M 42, Melvindale ABT 8
Detroit Voyageur at Detroit Community
Hamtramck 28, Ecorse 20
River Rouge 50, Detroit University Prep 0
OAA
Auburn Hills Avondale 21, Royal Oak 7
Birmingham Groves 32, F.H. Harrison 31 (3OT)
Bloomfield Hills 48, Troy Athens 0
Clarkston 48, Oxford 0
Farmington 46, Pontiac 6
Ferndale 36, North Farmington 0
Oak Park 48, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 0
Rochester 28, Birmingham Seaholm 27
Southfield A&T 24, Lake Orion 16
Troy 24, Berkley 9
West Bloomfield 17, Rochester Adams 16
Western Wayne
Belleville 58, Dearborn 0
Dearborn Edsel Ford 41, Garden City 13
Dearborn Fordson 26, D.H. Crestwood 14
Redford Thurston 53, D.H. Robichaud 12
Redford Union 39, D.H. Annapolis 0
Romulus 35, Livonia Clarenceville 0
Other
A.A. Gabriel Richard 41, Toledo Scott (OH) 6
Chelsea 23, Adrian 10
Clinton Township Clintondale 30, Hazel Park 14
S.H. Parkway Christian 52, Detroit Cesar Chavez 0
Detroit Public Safety at D.H. Star International
Monroe at Ann Arbor Huron
Pinckney 56, Dexter 21
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 49, Harper Woods 0
Saline at Ann Arbor Skyline
Warren Michigan Collegiate 28, Walled Lake Central 15
Ypsilanti Lincoln 21, Ypsilanti Community 14
Today’s games
Catholic League
Allen Park Cabrini at B.H. Cranbrook-Kingswood, 1
Clarkston Everest at G.P. Woods Liggett, 2:30
Other
Detroit Loyola at Detroit Country Day, 1
Temperance Bedford at Ann Arbor Pioneer, 1
