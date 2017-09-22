LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Friday’s games

Catholic

Dearborn Divine Child 29, U-D Jesuit 24

Marine City Cardinal Mooney at Waterford Lakes

M.H. Bishop Foley 41, Royal Oak Shrine 38

Riverview Gab. Richard 43, Macomb Lutheran North 32

Warren De La Salle 26, Orchard Lake St Mary’s 7

Charter

Harper Woods Chandler Park 36, Detroit Old Redford 0

Romulus Summit 20, Southfield Bradford 14

Detroit PSL

Detroit Cass Tech 35, Detroit Collegiate Prep 0

Detroit Central Collegiate 59, Detroit Douglass 0

Detroit Denby 49, Detroit Pershing 6

Detroit East English 40, Detroit Delta Prep 6

Detroit Henry Ford 12, Detroit Edison 0

Detroit King 60, Detroit Renaissance 6

Detroit Mumford 13, Detroit Cody 7

Detroit Southeastern 30, Detroit CMA 8

Detroit Western International 24, Detroit Osborn 0

Downriver

Gibraltar Carlson 41, Southgate Anderson 20

Melvindale 38, Lincoln Park 28

Trenton at Taylor Truman

Woodhaven 27 at Allen Park 19

Wyandotte Roosevelt 41, Taylor Kennedy 0

Huron

Grosse Ile 20, Flat Rock 17

Monroe SMCC 21, New Boston Huron 10,

Riverview 51, Carleton Airport 28

Independent

A.H. Oakland Christian at Lutheran Westland

R.H. Lutheran Northwest 48, Southfield Christian 12

KLAA

Brighton 30, Livonia Stevenson 10

Canton 56, Novi 12

Livonia Franklin 21, Howell 0

Plymouth 35, Northville 34

Grand Blanc 50, Wayne Memorial 14

Lakes Valley

South Lyon 42, Milford 7

Walled Lake Western 24, Walled Lake Northern 21

White Lake Lakeland 51, South Lyon East 21

Macomb Area

Center Line at Madison Heights Lamphere

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 45, Warren Mott 12

Fraser 31, Port Huron 14

G.P. North 26, G.P. South 23

Macomb Dakota 38, S.H. Stevenson 19

Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 35, H.T. L’Anse Creuse 6

Madison Heights Madison 28, Marine City 24

Marysville 49, Clawson 27

St Clair 21, St Clair Shores South Lake 18

St Clair Shores Lake Shore 27, St Clair Shores Lakeview 24

Sterling Heights at New Baltimore Anchor Bay

Utica 35, Warren Cousino 15

Utica Eisenhower 34, Romeo 0

Utica Ford 31, Roseville 28

Warren Lincoln 36, New Haven 28

Warren Woods Tower 21, Warren Fitzgerald 14

Westland John Glenn 32, Livonia Churchill 5

Metro

Detroit University Prep S&M 42, Melvindale ABT 8

Detroit Voyageur at Detroit Community

Hamtramck 28, Ecorse 20

River Rouge 50, Detroit University Prep 0

OAA

Auburn Hills Avondale 21, Royal Oak 7

Birmingham Groves 32, F.H. Harrison 31 (3OT)

Bloomfield Hills 48, Troy Athens 0

Clarkston 48, Oxford 0

Farmington 46, Pontiac 6

Ferndale 36, North Farmington 0

Oak Park 48, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 0

Rochester 28, Birmingham Seaholm 27

Southfield A&T 24, Lake Orion 16

Troy 24, Berkley 9

West Bloomfield 17, Rochester Adams 16

Western Wayne

Belleville 58, Dearborn 0

Dearborn Edsel Ford 41, Garden City 13

Dearborn Fordson 26, D.H. Crestwood 14

Redford Thurston 53, D.H. Robichaud 12

Redford Union 39, D.H. Annapolis 0

Romulus 35, Livonia Clarenceville 0

Other

A.A. Gabriel Richard 41, Toledo Scott (OH) 6

Chelsea 23, Adrian 10

Clinton Township Clintondale 30, Hazel Park 14

S.H. Parkway Christian 52, Detroit Cesar Chavez 0

Detroit Public Safety at D.H. Star International

Monroe at Ann Arbor Huron

Pinckney 56, Dexter 21

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 49, Harper Woods 0

Saline at Ann Arbor Skyline

Warren Michigan Collegiate 28, Walled Lake Central 15

Ypsilanti Lincoln 21, Ypsilanti Community 14

Today’s games

Catholic League

Allen Park Cabrini at B.H. Cranbrook-Kingswood, 1

Clarkston Everest at G.P. Woods Liggett, 2:30

Other

Detroit Loyola at Detroit Country Day, 1

Temperance Bedford at Ann Arbor Pioneer, 1

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE