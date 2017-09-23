Quarterback Trevor McConnell passed for four TD and 191 yards and Tariq Muhamed had scoring runs of 32 and 27 as Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood trounced Allen Cabrini, 56-7, in Catholic League football.

Defensive end Connor Tomey registered 10 tackles, including one for a loss, for Cranbrook Kingswood (4-1, 1-0).

Matt Bzura connected with Stanley Jackson on a 5-yard TD pass for Cabrini (3-2, 0-1).

More football

Detroit Voyageur Prep 28, Detroit Community 14: Julius Ogborn had five catches for 92 yards, including a TD, for Voyageur (4-1, 3-1 Michigan Metro Athletic). Daniel Knight had four sacks and Nathan Green three as Voyageur had 11 total. Desmond Glover had three catches for 111 yards, including a TD, for Community (1-4, 1-3).