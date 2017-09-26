A tie wasn’t what Ann Arbor Skyline boys soccer coach Chris Morgan was expecting against Ann Arbor Pioneer away from home on Monday night, but it’s what he got with a 0-0 final.

Frustration crept in as Skyline (8-0-6) couldn’t capitalize on its chances throughout the game and Pioneer’s defense was locking the normally-quick attack.

“It was one of those games where you out-possess a team and don’t get much,” Morgan said. “We needed to play faster and we just couldn’t.”

Despite strong play from both goalkeepers, notably Kyri Wixom, and Jack Bakker with the ball at his foot, Morgan admitted that frustration began to set in as chances were slipping through the team’s fingers.

The frustration led to “silly fouls,” the coach said.

Despite it being a crosstown rivalry game, Morgan said that his players kept their cool before the game and weren’t too amped up.

“I liked our mentality going in (to the game),” Morgan said. “It was a great learning experience moving toward districts.”

Districts for boys soccer begin on Oct. 16 and Skyline’s six ties might be frustrating for some coaches, but Morgan said it doesn’t bother him.

“It’s funny because last year we had an undefeated season but it didn’t do us any favors in districts,” Morgan said. “Regular season games are all scrimmages heading into districts.”

Skyline will hit the road to take on Saline on Thursday night while Pioneer will face Temperance Bedford away from home.

Connor Muldowney is a freelance writer.