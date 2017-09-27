David Goricki, Rod Beard, Geoff Robinson and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 6 of the high school football season.
Ann Arbor Skyline at Ann Arbor Pioneer
Goricki: Skyline
Beard: Pioneer
Robinson: Pioneer
Yuhas: Skyline
Birmingham Brother Rice at Orchard Lake St. Mary's
Goricki: St. Mary's
Beard: Brother Rice
Robinson: St. Mary's
Yuhas: St. Mary's
Dearborn Divine Child at Warren De La Salle
Goricki: De La Salle
Beard: De La Salle
Robinson: Divine Child
Yuhas: De La Salle
Detroit Western at Detroit East English
Goricki: East English
Beard: East English (Best bet)
Robinson: East English
Yuhas: East English
Trenton at Wyandotte
Goricki: Wyandotte
Beard: Wyandotte
Robinson: Wyandotte
Yuhas: Wyandotte
Canton at Livonia Stevenson
Goricki: Canton
Beard: Canton
Robinson: Canton
Yuhas: Canton
Macomb L'Anse Creuse North at Macomb Dakota
Goricki: Dakota (Best bet)
Beard: Dakota
Robinson: Dakota
Yuhas: Dakota
New Baltimore Anchor Bay at Sterling Heights Stevenson
Goricki: Anchor Bay
Beard: Anchor Bay
Robinson: Anchor Bay
Yuhas: Anchor Bay
Romeo at Grosse Pointe South
Goricki: Romeo
Beard: Romeo
Robinson: South
Yuhas: Romeo
Harper Woods at River Rouge
Goricki: River Rouge
Beard: River Rouge
Robinson: River Rouge
Yuhas: River Rouge
Southfield A&T at Rochester Adams
Goricki: Adams
Beard: Adams
Robinson: Adams
Yuhas: Adams
Belleville at Dearborn Fordson
Goricki: Belleville
Beard: Belleville
Robinson: Belleville
Yuhas: Belleville (Best bet)
St. Joseph at U-D Jesuit
Goricki: U-D Jesuit
Beard: St. Joseph
Robinson: U-D Jesuit
Yuhas: U-D Jesuit
Warren Lincoln at Warren Fitzgerald
Goricki: Fitzgerald
Beard: Fitzgerald
Robinson: Fitzgerald (Best bet)
Yuhas: Fitzgerald
Dayton (Ohio) Dunbar at Detroit Catholic Central
Goricki: Dunbar
Beard: Dunbar
Robinson: Catholic Central
Yuhas: Catholic Central
RECORDS
Goricki: 11-4 last week, 47-28 overall, 5-0 best bets
Beard: 10-5 last week, 47-28 overall, 5-0 best bets
Robinson:11-4 last week, 48-27 overall, 5-0 best bets
Yuhas: 10-5 last week, 46-29 overall, 5-0 best bets
