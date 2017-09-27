Rochester Adams is favored over Southfield A&T on Friday. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News)

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Geoff Robinson and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 6 of the high school football season.

Ann Arbor Skyline at Ann Arbor Pioneer

Goricki: Skyline

Beard: Pioneer

Robinson: Pioneer

Yuhas: Skyline

Birmingham Brother Rice at Orchard Lake St. Mary's

Goricki: St. Mary's

Beard: Brother Rice

Robinson: St. Mary's

Yuhas: St. Mary's

Dearborn Divine Child at Warren De La Salle

Goricki: De La Salle

Beard: De La Salle

Robinson: Divine Child

Yuhas: De La Salle

Detroit Western at Detroit East English

Goricki: East English

Beard: East English (Best bet)

Robinson: East English

Yuhas: East English

Trenton at Wyandotte

Goricki: Wyandotte

Beard: Wyandotte

Robinson: Wyandotte

Yuhas: Wyandotte

Canton at Livonia Stevenson

Goricki: Canton

Beard: Canton

Robinson: Canton

Yuhas: Canton

Macomb L'Anse Creuse North at Macomb Dakota

Goricki: Dakota (Best bet)

Beard: Dakota

Robinson: Dakota

Yuhas: Dakota

New Baltimore Anchor Bay at Sterling Heights Stevenson

Goricki: Anchor Bay

Beard: Anchor Bay

Robinson: Anchor Bay

Yuhas: Anchor Bay

Romeo at Grosse Pointe South

Goricki: Romeo

Beard: Romeo

Robinson: South

Yuhas: Romeo

Harper Woods at River Rouge

Goricki: River Rouge

Beard: River Rouge

Robinson: River Rouge

Yuhas: River Rouge

Southfield A&T at Rochester Adams

Goricki: Adams

Beard: Adams

Robinson: Adams

Yuhas: Adams

Belleville at Dearborn Fordson

Goricki: Belleville

Beard: Belleville

Robinson: Belleville

Yuhas: Belleville (Best bet)

St. Joseph at U-D Jesuit

Goricki: U-D Jesuit

Beard: St. Joseph

Robinson: U-D Jesuit

Yuhas: U-D Jesuit

Warren Lincoln at Warren Fitzgerald

Goricki: Fitzgerald

Beard: Fitzgerald

Robinson: Fitzgerald (Best bet)

Yuhas: Fitzgerald

Dayton (Ohio) Dunbar at Detroit Catholic Central

Goricki: Dunbar

Beard: Dunbar

Robinson: Catholic Central

Yuhas: Catholic Central

RECORDS

Goricki: 11-4 last week, 47-28 overall, 5-0 best bets

Beard: 10-5 last week, 47-28 overall, 5-0 best bets

Robinson:11-4 last week, 48-27 overall, 5-0 best bets

Yuhas: 10-5 last week, 46-29 overall, 5-0 best bets