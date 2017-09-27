Carleton Airport junior goalkeeper Karter Fitzpatrick came on in the second half and held Riverview scoreless, leading his team to a 7-3 victory in soccer Wednesday night.

It was the first time Airport has beaten Riverview on the soccer pitch.

“We really stepped our game up in the second half defensively,” Airport coach Bobby Smith said. “We shut down the middle in the second half and didn’t allow them to play their through balls.”

Riverview’s goals came via through-balls chipped into the middle of the field, but with Fitzpatrick holding things down in net and Airport’s renewed defensive effort, Riverview was shut out in the second frame.

Smith, in his first season, is amazed at the strides his team has made. Riverview usually mercies Airport or wins big.

“For us to be able to be able to come out and win in this type of way in their backyard with my seniors taking control made this game very memorable,” Smith said.

Airport dominated possession the entire game.

“We’re moving the ball tremendously and trusting each other. We have five games before districts, and if we can continue this ball movement, I think it can catapult us in the district playoffs,” Smith said.

Senior center midfielder Tyler Hodges scored three times, senior forward Justin Trout and junior forwards Anthony Coffiard twice each for Airport. Their teammate, sophomore Kyle Smith, had an outstanding game as a playmaking center midfielder.

More soccer

New Boston Huron 3, Milan 1: Logan Russel scored twice, Drew Griffin scored, and Ryan Toth, Sal Marchionda and Austin Atherton had assists for Huron.

More boys soccer scores

Dearborn 2, Belleville 0

Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 1, Madison Heights Lamphere 0

Macomb Dakota 4, Fraser 3

New Haven 7, Madison Heights Madison 0

Port Huron Northern 1, Warren Mott 0

St. Clair 1, Warren Woods Tower 0

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 8, Center Line 0

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 2, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 1

Utica Eisenhower 5, Sterling Heights Stevenson 0

Warren Cousino 3, Clawson 0

Warren Fitzgerald 7, Eastpointe 2

Eric Coughlin is a freelance writer.