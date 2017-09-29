Belleville’s Davion Williams celebrates his touchdown reception with 1 second left in the first half with teammates Thomas Homberger and Jalen Williams. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Dearborn — In a battle of Western Wayne Athletic Conference unbeatens, Belleville took over sole possession of first place in the Blue Division with a 35-7 victory over Dearborn Fordson on Friday night.

Davion Williams, a Michigan State commitment, had himself a night for Belleville with two back-breaking touchdowns and an interception to effectively close the door on any chance of a Fordson comeback.

“(Fordson) tested me,” Williams said.

“And I passed the test."

The game had the feel of an instant classic as both teams traded early blows to knot things up at 7 with about seven minutes to go in the first, but it was all Belleville from then on.

A 44-yard touchdown pass from Christian Dhue-Reid to Williams with no time left in the first half was the momentum changer Belleville needed. That score gave Belleville a 21-7 lead heading into the break.

“(Williams) has a lot of ability,” Belleville coach Jermain Crowell said. “How often are we going to play teams that are going to throw the ball to test him? He’s a developmental player."

Belleville (6-0, 4-0 WWAC Blue) couldn’t get much going up until that point, totaling just 57 yards of offense before the touchdown pass. Fordson wasn’t faring much better, though, finishing the first half with just 56 total yards.

Williams added an 85-yard touchdown return on a fumble recovery to put Belleville up 35-7 with less than 10 minutes left in the game. He finished the game with two total touchdowns and two catches for 49 yards.

Defense continues to impress for Belleville. Belleville had outscored opponents, 228-6, in the four games leading to the Fordson matchup, including three straight games without a point allowed. It only took Fordson five minutes to end the scoreless streak Belleville was riding. But that’s all it would get.

Despite the strong defensive effort, Crowell believes his team has more work to do.

“I’ve got to go look at what it was that we didn’t do, what we didn’t do right and fix it,” Crowell said. “I’m more worried about the next week and moving on and trying to get consistent at being consistently good. Right now we’re inconsistent."

Ahmad Sabbagh rushed for 23 yards and the lone touchdown for Fordson (5-1, 3-1). Hussein Ajami was 5-for-9 passing for 64 yards.

“I’m proud of how hard and how tough our kids played,” Fordson coach Fouad Zaban said. “We’ve go to refocus, we come back to practice, we’ve got to put this game behind us. We have a goal; we’ve got to get into the playoffs."

Belleville will host Garden City next Friday, and Fordson will travel to rival Dearborn.

“We’re not where I want us to be, but we’re getting there every week,” Crowell said.

Friday’s other results

Birmingham Brother Rice 21, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 17: Greg Picsopink threw the winning 80-yard touchdown pass to Jack Moran for Brother Rice (3-3, 2-2 Catholic League Central). St. Mary’s is 1-5, 1-2.

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 21, Riverview Richard 0: Aaron Wiggins carried 13 times for 165 yards and a touchdown, and Trevor McConnell threw TD passes to Kobi Russell and Torrell Williams. Both teams are 5-1.

Canton 40, Livonia Stevenson 28: Parker Graham had 10 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown and was 8-for-18 passing for 158 yards and two touchdowns; George Ferguson had four receptions for 104 yards; and Devin Dunn had two receptions for 38 yards and two touchdowns for Livonia Stevenson (4-2, 2-2 KLAA Black). Canton is 5-1, 4-0.

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 44, Utica 0: Tommy Schuster was 15-for-20 passing for 312 yards with three touchdowns; David Ellis had four receptions for 140 yards and three touchdowns; and Brian Naidus had an interception for Chippewa Valley (5-1). Utica is 3-3.

Clintown Township Clintondale 28, St Clair Shores South Lake 14: Seth Maisano had nine touches for 145 yards and a touchdown; Deonte Higgins rushed the ball 15 times for 121 yards and returned a kick-return 92 yards to the house; Gleo Wade ran for 101 yards and made a team-leading thirteen tackles; and Will Bakeman and Devin Pratt each had an interception for Clintondale (6-0, 3-0). South Lake is 0-6, 0-3.

Dearborn Edsel Ford 29, Dearborn 21: Will Marano rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries and Jonte Dorsey had a 53-yard game-winning touchdown to seal Edsel’s (4-2, 3-2) first victory over Dearborn (2-4, 1-3) since 2009.

Detroit Central 58, Detroit Pershing 6: Jerodd Vines had two throwing touchdowns, an interception returned for a score, a strip sack fumble recovery returned for a touchdown, two sacks and five tackles; Eljulian Jordan threw for five scores and was 17-for-21 passing with 405 yards and a 21-yard rushing touchdown; Darrius Atkins recorded two touchdowns, and Rodney Johnson had five tackles and one touchdown reception for Central (5-1, 3-1 PSL Black). Pershing is 0-6, 0-4.

Detroit Community 12, Detroit University Prep Science & Math 10: Kejuan Sanders had a 45-yard touchdown reception, eight tackles, and an interception; Tyrese Allen had a rushing touchdown and 10 tackles; Allante Todd had four sacks; and Tre McRoy had five tackles plus a game-saving interception for Community (3-3, 2-0). UPSM falls to 2-4, 1-1.

Detroit Delta Prep 47, Detroit CMA 0: Robert Beatty III had 358 all-purpose yards, finishing with one rushing and three passing touchdowns; Trayvon Jones collected 139 all-purpose yards and two passing touchdowns; and Damien Robinson had 11 tackles, four sacks, and two forced fumbles for Delta (4-2, 3-1). CMA is 1-5, 0-4.

Detroit King 27, Detroit Denby 6: Jalen Jackson had 15 carries for 200 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and Marvin Grant returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown for King (5-1, 4-0 PSL Black) in its victory over Denby (4-1, 3-1).

Detroit Mumford 45, Detroit Edison 0: Laviean Fields had two rushing and three passing touchdowns and an interception on defense, and Bryant Evans recorded seven tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss for Mumford (5-1, 4-0 PSL Green). Edison is 0-6.

Detroit Renaissance 26, Detroit Douglass 0: DeAndre Jones-Carter had 10 carries for 85 yards and two touchdowns for Renaissance (4-2, 2-2 PSL Black). Douglass is 0-6, 0-4.

Detroit Southeastern 14, Detroit Osborn 2: Anthony Johnson was 15-for-25 passing for 102 yards and two touchdowns; Diante Bartley had 13 tackles; and Deshawn Bartley had five receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown for Southeastern (3-3, 2-2 PSL Gold). Osborn falls to 1-5, 1-3.

Grosse Pointe North 35, Warren Cousino 8: Sheldon Cage had 22 carries for 278 yards with three touchdowns; Tyler Hill recoverd a fumble and returned it for a 93-yard touchdown; and Ka’ron Henderson had a 3-yard rushing touchdown for Grosse Pointe North (3-2, 2-1 MAC Blue). Warren Cousino is 2-4, 2-1.

Hamtramck 26, Detroit University Prep 12: De’Shaun Morris had nine tackles and two sacks, Trudell Carter recorded eight tackles, Joshua Coffey had three receptions for 80 yards including a 40-yard touchdown, and Kevin Williams recorded four catches and one score for Hamtramck (4-2, 2-1 Metro). University Prep is 1-5, 1-4.

Macomb Dakota 55, Utica Ford 10: Mark Tocco had three passing touchdowns; Ronye Walker had two touchdown receptions and a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown; Jeron Kelley had two kickoff returns for touchdowns; and Dawson Sloan, Richie Dunford and Brendon Miesch all had a touchdown reception for Dakota (5-1). Utica Ford is 2-5.

Novi 14, Hartland 7: Sean Gilliam was 18-for-25 passing for 150 yards and a touchdown and had a rushing touchdown and Kyle Klusterman had 22 carries for 116 yards for Novi (2-4, 2-3 KLAA Black). Tommy Lapping had 15 receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown for Hartland (2-4, 1-3 KLAA Black).

Redford Union 43, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 40: Isaac Grant had 19 touches for 256 yards and two touchdowns; Thorton Cain picked up 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns; and Kenny Perry made eight tackles for Union (3-3, 2-1). Robichaud is 2-4, 1-3.

Riverview 37, Monroe Jefferson 14: Zach Guthrie had 15 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown, and Dominic Wood recorded six rushes for 133 yards and two scores and was 3-for-4 passing with 88 yards and one touchdown for Riverview (5-1, 4-1 Huron League). Larry Wiggins had 93 rushing yards with one score for Jefferson (0-6, 0-5).

Warren Mott 48, Fraser 18: Curtis Hamilton had 18 carries for 105 yards and a touchdownl Onyeka Ojinnaka recorded 77 rushing yards and two scores with 10 tackles; Alex Collins had 11 tackles; Darius Willis recorded a 56-yard interception returned for a touchdown; and Trevon Madison had a 22-yard interception returned for a score for Mott (4-2, 1-2 MAC Red). Fraser is 2-4, 1-2 MAC White.

Woodhaven 48, Melvindale 21: Clarence Madison had 17 carries for 212 yards and five touchdowns, and Doug Ealdensperger recorded 15 rushes for 198 yards and two touchdowns for Woodhaven (4-2, 4-2 Downriver League). Melvindale is 3-3, 3-3.