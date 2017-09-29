LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Thursday’s results

Lakes Valley

Walled Lake Central 29, South Lyon 28

Walled Lake Northern 37, Waterford Kettering 16

Walled Lake Western 13, White Lake Lakeland 11

OAA

Auburn Hills Avondale 45, Farmington 26

Birmingham Groves 21, Troy 3

Bloomfield Hills 27, Lake Orion 21

Farmington Hills Harrison 42, Rochester 7

West Bloomfield 57, Oxford 27

Other

A.A. Pioneer 27, Ann Arbor Skyline 14

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 44, North Farmington 0

Temperance Bedford 35, Ann Arbor Huron 13

Friday’s games

Catholic

Allen Park Cabrini at M.H. Bishop Foley

Birmingham Brother Rice 21, Orchard Lake St Mary’s 17

B.H. Cranbrook-Kingswood 21, Riverview Gabriel Richard 0

Clarkston Everest 45, M.C. Cardinal Mooney 20

Warren De La Salle 52, Dearborn Divine Child 14

Detroit PSL

Detroit CMA at Detroit Delta Prep, 4

Detroit Cass Tech 42, Detroit Cody 8

Detroit Central Collegiate 58, Detroit Pershing 6

Detroit East English 52, Detroit Western Int’l 26

Detroit Edison at Detroit Mumford, 4

Detroit Henry Ford 48, Detroit Collegiate Prep 0

Detroit King 27, Detroit Denby 6

Detroit Renaissance 26, Detroit Douglass 0

Detroit Southeastern 14, Detroit Osborn 2

Charter

Romulus Summit at Harper Woods Chandler Park

Downriver

Allen Park at Gibraltar Carlson

Melvindale at Woodhaven

Southgate Anderson 41, Taylor Kennedy 6

Taylor Truman at Lincoln Park

Wyandotte Roosevelt 42, Trenton 0

Huron

Carleton Airport at Flat Rock

Monroe SMCC 20, Grosse Ile 7

KLAA

Canton 40, Livonia Stevenson 28

Grand Blanc at Northville

Hartland at Novi

Howell 16, Brighton 15

Plymouth at Livonia Churchill

Wayne Memorial at Salem

Westland John Glenn at Livonia Franklin

Lakes Valley

South Lyon East at Waterford Mott

MAC

C.T. Clintondale 28, St Clair Shores South Lake 14

Clawson at New Haven

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 44, Utica 0

Grosse Pointe North at Warren Cousino

M.H. Madison 21, St Clair Shores Lakeview 20

Marine City 41, St Clair 21

Port Huron at Sterling Heights

Macomb Dakota 55, Utica Ford 10

Macomb L’Anse Creuse North at Utica Eisenhower

New Baltimore Anchor Bay at S.H. Stevenson

Romeo 17, Grosse Pointe South 3

Roseville at Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse

St Clair Shores Lake Shore at Port Huron Northern

Warren Mott 48, Fraser 14

Metro

Detroit Community 12, Detroit Univ. Prep Science & Math 10

Harper Woods at River Rouge

OAA

Berkley at Oak Park, 6

Birmingham Seaholm at R.H. Stoney Creek

Clarkston 45, Troy Athens 13

Ferndale at Royal Oak

Hazel Park at Pontiac

Rochester Adams 38, Southfield A&T 14

Western Wayne

Belleville 35, Dearborn Fordson 7

Dearborn at Dearborn Edsel Ford

Dearborn Heights Annapolis at Livonia Clarenceville

Dearborn Heights Crestwood at Garden City

Dearborn Heights Robichaud at Redford Union

Redford Thurston at Romulus

Other

Detroit Universal at A.A. Gabriel Richard, 4

Detroit Cesar Chavez at A.H. Oakland Chrisitan

Detroit Leadership Academy at Center Line

Detroit Public Safety at R.H. Lutheran Northwest

Detroit U-D 19, Jesuit St Joseph 7

Detroit Voyageur at New Lothrop

Saline 42, Monroe 14

Today’s games

Catholic League

Macomb Lutheran North at G.P. Woods Liggett, 1:30

Waterford Lakes at Royal Oak Shrine, 2

Charter

Detroit Old Redford at Warren Michigan Collegiate

MAC

Marysville at Warren Woods Tower, 1

Warren Lincoln at Warren Fitzgerald, 1

Other

Dayton Dunbar (Ohio) at Detroit Catholic Central, 5:30

Dearborn Heights Star Int’l at S.H. Parkway Christian, 2

