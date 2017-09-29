Thursday’s results
Lakes Valley
Walled Lake Central 29, South Lyon 28
Walled Lake Northern 37, Waterford Kettering 16
Walled Lake Western 13, White Lake Lakeland 11
OAA
Auburn Hills Avondale 45, Farmington 26
Birmingham Groves 21, Troy 3
Bloomfield Hills 27, Lake Orion 21
Farmington Hills Harrison 42, Rochester 7
West Bloomfield 57, Oxford 27
Other
A.A. Pioneer 27, Ann Arbor Skyline 14
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 44, North Farmington 0
Temperance Bedford 35, Ann Arbor Huron 13
Friday’s games
Catholic
Allen Park Cabrini at M.H. Bishop Foley
Birmingham Brother Rice 21, Orchard Lake St Mary’s 17
B.H. Cranbrook-Kingswood 21, Riverview Gabriel Richard 0
Clarkston Everest 45, M.C. Cardinal Mooney 20
Warren De La Salle 52, Dearborn Divine Child 14
Detroit PSL
Detroit CMA at Detroit Delta Prep, 4
Detroit Cass Tech 42, Detroit Cody 8
Detroit Central Collegiate 58, Detroit Pershing 6
Detroit East English 52, Detroit Western Int’l 26
Detroit Edison at Detroit Mumford, 4
Detroit Henry Ford 48, Detroit Collegiate Prep 0
Detroit King 27, Detroit Denby 6
Detroit Renaissance 26, Detroit Douglass 0
Detroit Southeastern 14, Detroit Osborn 2
Charter
Romulus Summit at Harper Woods Chandler Park
Downriver
Allen Park at Gibraltar Carlson
Melvindale at Woodhaven
Southgate Anderson 41, Taylor Kennedy 6
Taylor Truman at Lincoln Park
Wyandotte Roosevelt 42, Trenton 0
Huron
Carleton Airport at Flat Rock
Monroe SMCC 20, Grosse Ile 7
KLAA
Canton 40, Livonia Stevenson 28
Grand Blanc at Northville
Hartland at Novi
Howell 16, Brighton 15
Plymouth at Livonia Churchill
Wayne Memorial at Salem
Westland John Glenn at Livonia Franklin
Lakes Valley
South Lyon East at Waterford Mott
MAC
C.T. Clintondale 28, St Clair Shores South Lake 14
Clawson at New Haven
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 44, Utica 0
Grosse Pointe North at Warren Cousino
M.H. Madison 21, St Clair Shores Lakeview 20
Marine City 41, St Clair 21
Port Huron at Sterling Heights
Macomb Dakota 55, Utica Ford 10
Macomb L’Anse Creuse North at Utica Eisenhower
New Baltimore Anchor Bay at S.H. Stevenson
Romeo 17, Grosse Pointe South 3
Roseville at Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse
St Clair Shores Lake Shore at Port Huron Northern
Warren Mott 48, Fraser 14
Metro
Detroit Community 12, Detroit Univ. Prep Science & Math 10
Harper Woods at River Rouge
OAA
Berkley at Oak Park, 6
Birmingham Seaholm at R.H. Stoney Creek
Clarkston 45, Troy Athens 13
Ferndale at Royal Oak
Hazel Park at Pontiac
Rochester Adams 38, Southfield A&T 14
Western Wayne
Belleville 35, Dearborn Fordson 7
Dearborn at Dearborn Edsel Ford
Dearborn Heights Annapolis at Livonia Clarenceville
Dearborn Heights Crestwood at Garden City
Dearborn Heights Robichaud at Redford Union
Redford Thurston at Romulus
Other
Detroit Universal at A.A. Gabriel Richard, 4
Detroit Cesar Chavez at A.H. Oakland Chrisitan
Detroit Leadership Academy at Center Line
Detroit Public Safety at R.H. Lutheran Northwest
Detroit U-D 19, Jesuit St Joseph 7
Detroit Voyageur at New Lothrop
Saline 42, Monroe 14
Today’s games
Catholic League
Macomb Lutheran North at G.P. Woods Liggett, 1:30
Waterford Lakes at Royal Oak Shrine, 2
Charter
Detroit Old Redford at Warren Michigan Collegiate
MAC
Marysville at Warren Woods Tower, 1
Warren Lincoln at Warren Fitzgerald, 1
Other
Dayton Dunbar (Ohio) at Detroit Catholic Central, 5:30
Dearborn Heights Star Int’l at S.H. Parkway Christian, 2
