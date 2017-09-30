Sophomore Ian Narva made plays on both sides of the ball, but none was bigger than his pick-six in the final two minutes to lift Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett to its first win of the season with a 27-23 victory over Macomb Lutheran North in a Catholic League Intersectional I game on Saturday.

On offense, Narva, who plays quarterback, rushed for 106 yards and three rushing touchdowns to power Liggett (1-5, 1-1). Danny Bowen added 12 receptions for 110 yards.

Lutheran North is 3-3, 1-1.

More games

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 57, Dearborn Heights Star International 0: Maurice Hutchinson had 126 yards rushing and two touchdowns on three carries and a 48-yard interception return for a score for Parkway Christian (3-3). Robert Thompson added 133 yards rushing and two scores, Jung Shim blocked a field goal attempt, Caleb Joye had an interception and Joey Lapinski scored on a 43-yard interception return. Star International is 1-5.

Warren Woods Tower 48, Marysville 31: Matt Byrd rushed for 316 yards and three touchdowns and finished 9-for-14 passing with 199 yards and four touchdowns, Jajuan Lovely and Xavious Allen each had two touchdown receptions, and Austin Fredrick had an interception and 13 tackles for Tower (6-0, 3-0). Marysville is 3-3, 1-2.

