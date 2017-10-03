Canton boys soccer wasn’t playing around Monday night as it took care of business against visiting Westland John Glenn, 5-0.

The Canton defense was so stout that the goalies didn’t have to get their hands dirty.

“The defense was solid,” head coach Mark Zemanski said. “I don’t think our goalies touched the ball once.”

He went on to praise Luke Lloyd and Ethan Schiffour for their strong performance on defense. Jordan Forney and Brett McGue each added a goal and an assist for Canton (8-1-2).

Three years removed from his first state title with Canton, Zemanski knows what it takes to make a deep run in the playoffs. The postseason is quickly approaching.

Despite a comfortable victory over John Glenn, he wasn’t content with how his team played.

“We need to finish better,” Zemanski said. “We need to work on being focused. We need to keep getting faster.”

The reason for some of the miscues and missed scoring opportunities against John Glenn could have been the upcoming schedule on the players’ minds.

“They’re very fired up,” Zemanski said of his players’ mindsets heading into Plymouth and Salem games this week.

Canton will play the role of visitor against Plymouth on Tuesday night and host Salem on Thursday.

“Those will be big tests for us,” Zemanski said.

Connor Muldowney is a freelance writer.