David Goricki, Rod Beard, Geoff Robinson and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 7 of the high school football season.
AA Gabriel Richard at Dearborn Divine Child
Goricki: Divine Child
Beard: Divine Child
Robinson: Divine Child
Yuhas: Divine Child
OL St. Mary's at Detroit CC
Goricki: Detroit CC
Beard: Detroit CC
Robinson: Detroit CC
Yuhas: Detroit CC
Detroit Western at Detroit CMA
Goricki: Western
Beard: Western
Robinson: Western
Yuhas: Western
Woodhaven at Trenton
Goricki: Woodhaven
Beard: Woodhaven
Robinson: Woodhaven
Yuhas: Woodhaven
Milan at Grosse Ile
Goricki: Milan
Beard: Milan
Robinson: Milan
Yuhas: Milan
Livonia Churchill at Grand Blanc
Goricki: Churchill
Beard: Grand Blanc
Robinson: Churchill
Yuhas: Churchill
WL Central at Walled Lake Northern
Goricki: Northern
Beard: Northern
Robinson: Central
Yuhas: Northern
Chippewa Valley at Macomb Dakota
Goricki: Dakota
Beard: Dakota
Robinson: Chippewa Valley
Yuhas: Dakota
GP South at NB Anchor Bay
Goricki: Anchor Bay
Beard: Anchor Bay
Robinson: South
Yuhas: Anchor Bay
SH Stevenson at Utica Eisenhower
Goricki: Eisenhower
Beard: Eisenhower
Robinson: Eisenhower
Yuhas: Eisenhower
Bloomfield Hills at Southfield A&T
Goricki: Southfield A&T
Beard: Southfield A&T
Robinson: Southfield A&T
Yuhas: Bloomfield Hills
Clarkston at Rochester Adams
Goricki: Adams
Beard: Adams
Robinson: Adams
Yuhas: Adams
Oak Park at FH Harrison
Goricki: Oak Park
Beard: Oak Park
Robinson: Oak Park
Yuhas: Oak Park
Dearborn Fordson at Dearborn
Goricki: Fordson
Beard: Fordson
Robinson: Fordson
Yuhas: Fordson
Ann Arbor Pioneer at Saline
Goricki: Saline
Beard: Saline
Robinson: Saline
Yuhas: Saline
RECORDS
Goricki: 11-4 last week, 58-32 overall, 6-0 best bets
Beard: 12-3 last week, 59-31 overall, 6-0 best bets
Robinson: 11-4 last week, 59-31 overall, 6-0 best bets
Yuhas: 12-3 last week, 58-32 overall, 6-0 best bets
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs