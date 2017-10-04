Buy Photo Our experts like Fordson to top rival Dearborn this week. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Geoff Robinson and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 7 of the high school football season.

AA Gabriel Richard at Dearborn Divine Child

Goricki: Divine Child

Beard: Divine Child

Robinson: Divine Child

Yuhas: Divine Child

OL St. Mary's at Detroit CC

Goricki: Detroit CC

Beard: Detroit CC

Robinson: Detroit CC

Yuhas: Detroit CC

Detroit Western at Detroit CMA

Goricki: Western

Beard: Western

Robinson: Western

Yuhas: Western

Woodhaven at Trenton

Goricki: Woodhaven

Beard: Woodhaven

Robinson: Woodhaven

Yuhas: Woodhaven

Milan at Grosse Ile

Goricki: Milan

Beard: Milan

Robinson: Milan

Yuhas: Milan

Livonia Churchill at Grand Blanc

Goricki: Churchill

Beard: Grand Blanc

Robinson: Churchill

Yuhas: Churchill

WL Central at Walled Lake Northern

Goricki: Northern

Beard: Northern

Robinson: Central

Yuhas: Northern

Chippewa Valley at Macomb Dakota

Goricki: Dakota

Beard: Dakota

Robinson: Chippewa Valley

Yuhas: Dakota

GP South at NB Anchor Bay

Goricki: Anchor Bay

Beard: Anchor Bay

Robinson: South

Yuhas: Anchor Bay

SH Stevenson at Utica Eisenhower

Goricki: Eisenhower

Beard: Eisenhower

Robinson: Eisenhower

Yuhas: Eisenhower

Bloomfield Hills at Southfield A&T

Goricki: Southfield A&T

Beard: Southfield A&T

Robinson: Southfield A&T

Yuhas: Bloomfield Hills

Clarkston at Rochester Adams

Goricki: Adams

Beard: Adams

Robinson: Adams

Yuhas: Adams

Oak Park at FH Harrison

Goricki: Oak Park

Beard: Oak Park

Robinson: Oak Park

Yuhas: Oak Park

Dearborn Fordson at Dearborn

Goricki: Fordson

Beard: Fordson

Robinson: Fordson

Yuhas: Fordson

Ann Arbor Pioneer at Saline

Goricki: Saline

Beard: Saline

Robinson: Saline

Yuhas: Saline

RECORDS

Goricki: 11-4 last week, 58-32 overall, 6-0 best bets

Beard: 12-3 last week, 59-31 overall, 6-0 best bets

Robinson: 11-4 last week, 59-31 overall, 6-0 best bets

Yuhas: 12-3 last week, 58-32 overall, 6-0 best bets