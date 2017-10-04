Riding an eight-game winning streak and 15 straight games without a loss, Dearborn boys soccer traveled to Hamtramck on Wednesday night and came away with a 4-2 loss.

Since a 2-2 tie against Dearborn Heights Crestwood on Sept. 11, Dearborn (15-2-1) had won eight straight by shutouts. During that streak, Dearborn had outscored opponents 46-0.

Head coach Aaron Pfeil isn’t upset about the streak ending, though.

“You’re actually the first person to bring that up,” he said. “That’s not something that’s a goal. We just want to win, it doesn’t matter if it’s by one goal.”

Dearborn got behind early on Wednesday night, fighting to pull even in the first half before Hamtramck extended its lead to 3-1 in the second half.

“They’re a very, very good team,” Pfeil said. “It was definitely a good test for us. It humbled us.”

Hamtramck (9-0) hadn’t been quite as tested, with nine fewer games, but it rose to the occasion against its stiffest competition yet.

“I don’t think we were able to match their intensity, honestly,” Pfeil said. “They had this game circled. They were quicker, worked harder and won more 50-50 balls.”

Mohammed Nasser and Peregrine Neubert scored for Dearborn.

Dearborn will have two more regular season games before traveling to Dearborn Edsel Ford for the first playoff contest on Oct. 16. Hamtramck will face Detroit Jalen Rose Academy on Monday.

Connor Muldowney is a freelance writer.