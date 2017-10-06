King 46, Central 34
Detroit King's Erik Gibson pulls in a long first-down
Detroit King's Erik Gibson pulls in a long first-down reception during a scoring drive in the fourth quarter against Detroit Central in Detroit, Michigan on October 5, 2017. King went on to win, 46-34.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
King's Antoine Evans breaks up a pass intended for
King's Antoine Evans breaks up a pass intended for Central's Gernaine Williams in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Centrals quarterback El Julian Jordan is upended by
Centrals quarterback El Julian Jordan is upended by Kings' Antoine Evans in the 2nd quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central quarterback El Julian Jordan runs untouched
Central quarterback El Julian Jordan runs untouched into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kings' Jaeveyon Morton fumbles a Central kick and Central
Kings' Jaeveyon Morton fumbles a Central kick and Central recovers with great field position in the 2nd quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kings' Jalen Bell sacks Centrals quarterback El Julian
Kings' Jalen Bell sacks Centrals quarterback El Julian Jordan down to the ground in the 2nd quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kings' Jalen Bell sacks Centrals quarterback El Julian
Kings' Jalen Bell sacks Centrals quarterback El Julian Jordan down to the ground in the 2nd quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Centrals' Demetrius Christian finds a King tipped ball
Centrals' Demetrius Christian finds a King tipped ball interception into the end zone for a touchdown in the 2nd quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Centrals' Demetrius Christian takes a King tipped ball
Centrals' Demetrius Christian takes a King tipped ball interception into the end zone for a touchdown in the 2nd quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Centrals' Darrius Adkins celebrate as a tipped King
Centrals' Darrius Adkins celebrate as a tipped King ball is intercepted and taken into the end zone for score in the 2nd quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kings' Rashawn Williams knee is down and he still has
Kings' Rashawn Williams knee is down and he still has the ball over Centrals' Darrius Adkins making him down but as he continues to fall he loses the ball and Centrals' Jerodd Vines collects the fumble and runs all the way into the end zone for a touchdown in the 2nd quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Centrals' Jerodd Vines collects a King fumble and takes
Centrals' Jerodd Vines collects a King fumble and takes in all the way down the field and into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Centrals' Jerodd Vines runs a fumble recovery down
Centrals' Jerodd Vines runs a fumble recovery down the field and into the end zone for a touchdown in the 2nd quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kings' Shondel Hardnett drives into the end zone for
Kings' Shondel Hardnett drives into the end zone for a score in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Centrals' Jerodd Vines can't pull down a reception
Centrals' Jerodd Vines can't pull down a reception along the sidelines with Kings' Jaeveyon Morton defending in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Centrals' Orlando Clarkston steals a kick return ball
Centrals' Orlando Clarkston steals a kick return ball as it bounced in front of Kings' Jaeveyon Morton in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Centrals' Darrius Adkins can't bring in a reception
Centrals' Darrius Adkins can't bring in a reception in the end zone with Kings' Erik Gibson defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kings' Jalen Jackson finds a hole to the end zone,
Kings' Jalen Jackson finds a hole to the end zone, putting up 6 points in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Centrals' Rodney Johnson Jr. gets a hand in the way
Centrals' Rodney Johnson Jr. gets a hand in the way of Kings' Jaeveyon Morton, breaking up a reception in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Centrals' Jerodd Bines can't pull in a long pass along
Centrals' Jerodd Bines can't pull in a long pass along the sideline with Kings' Joseph Frazier defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Centrals' Jerodd Vines pulls in a touchdown reception
Centrals' Jerodd Vines pulls in a touchdown reception over Kings' Antoine Evans for a score in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Detroit — Detroit King was able to overcome an early deficit and defeat Detroit Central, 46-34, Friday in a Detroit Public School League Black Division game.

    Early on, Central looked like it was going to come into King and steal the game on senior night. Central had a lot of momentum at the start of the game, but it eventually fizzled as the second half was all King.

    Central tried to make a push in the fourth quarter but came up short as a late touchdown run by Jalen Jackson sealed the deal for King.

    "Our boys stepped up big in the second half," King coach Tyrone Spencer said.  "The defense really came up big for us."

    King (6-1, 5-0) got on the board first in the second half on a Shondel Hardnett touchdown run to go up, 25-22.

    Spencer had a simple message for his boys going into the half.

    "I just told them that when we get the ball that we need to score," he said.

    Defensively, King was able to hold Central (5-2, 3-2) to two touchdowns in the second half.

    Jackson helped spearhead King's comeback, finishing with four rushing touchdowns, including three in the second half.

    "He's a playmaker and he brings that to our team," Spencer said of Jackson.

    Central's two touchdowns in the second half came on two touchdown passes from senior quarterback El-Julian Jordan to senior receiver Jerodd Vines.

    The second quarter was action-packed as Central took a 16-6 lead early on and looked to have everything going its way.

    King marched down the field and got into the red zone, where Dequan Finn completed a pass to Jae'Veyon Morton but fumbled just short of the end zone. Vines scooped up the loose ball and took it 99 yards for a touchdown, pushing Central's lead to 22-6.

    However, King had an answer for Central. On the ensuing possession, Jackson broke a few tackles and into the open field for a 70-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 22-12 with 1:48 left in the half.

    Then, King's defense made a huge stop and allowed the offense to have one more possession before the half ended.

    With the ball their own 41, Finn hooked up with Hardnett for a big gain before tossing a touchdown pass to Rashawn Williams to make it 22-19 at the half.

    Heading into the PSL playoffs next week, Spencer said that his team needs to limit its mistakes.

    "We need to cut down on the stupid penalties and learn how to finish the game and not give our opponent any life," Spencer said.

    Kevin Moore is a freelance writer.

