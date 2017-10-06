Detroit Central quarterback El Julian Jordan is upended by Detroit King's Antoine Evans in the second quarter on Friday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit — Detroit King was able to overcome an early deficit and defeat Detroit Central, 46-34, Friday in a Detroit Public School League Black Division game.

Early on, Central looked like it was going to come into King and steal the game on senior night. Central had a lot of momentum at the start of the game, but it eventually fizzled as the second half was all King.

Central tried to make a push in the fourth quarter but came up short as a late touchdown run by Jalen Jackson sealed the deal for King.

"Our boys stepped up big in the second half," King coach Tyrone Spencer said. "The defense really came up big for us."

King (6-1, 5-0) got on the board first in the second half on a Shondel Hardnett touchdown run to go up, 25-22.

Spencer had a simple message for his boys going into the half.

"I just told them that when we get the ball that we need to score," he said.

Defensively, King was able to hold Central (5-2, 3-2) to two touchdowns in the second half.

Jackson helped spearhead King's comeback, finishing with four rushing touchdowns, including three in the second half.

"He's a playmaker and he brings that to our team," Spencer said of Jackson.

Central's two touchdowns in the second half came on two touchdown passes from senior quarterback El-Julian Jordan to senior receiver Jerodd Vines.

The second quarter was action-packed as Central took a 16-6 lead early on and looked to have everything going its way.

King marched down the field and got into the red zone, where Dequan Finn completed a pass to Jae'Veyon Morton but fumbled just short of the end zone. Vines scooped up the loose ball and took it 99 yards for a touchdown, pushing Central's lead to 22-6.

However, King had an answer for Central. On the ensuing possession, Jackson broke a few tackles and into the open field for a 70-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 22-12 with 1:48 left in the half.

Then, King's defense made a huge stop and allowed the offense to have one more possession before the half ended.

With the ball their own 41, Finn hooked up with Hardnett for a big gain before tossing a touchdown pass to Rashawn Williams to make it 22-19 at the half.

Heading into the PSL playoffs next week, Spencer said that his team needs to limit its mistakes.

"We need to cut down on the stupid penalties and learn how to finish the game and not give our opponent any life," Spencer said.

Kevin Moore is a freelance writer.