Detroit King 46, Detroit Central 34
Detroit King's Erik Gibson pulls in a long first-down
Detroit King's Erik Gibson pulls in a long first-down reception during a scoring drive in the fourth quarter against Detroit Central in Detroit, Michigan on October 5, 2017. King went on to win, 46-34.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
King's Antoine Evans breaks up a pass intended for Central's Gernaine Williams in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central quarterback El Julian Jordan is upended by King's Antoine Evans in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central quarterback El Julian Jordan runs untouched
Central quarterback El Julian Jordan runs untouched into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
King's Jae'Veyon Morton fumbles a kick and Central
King's Jae'Veyon Morton fumbles a kick and Central recovers with great field position in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
King's Jalen Bell sacks Central quarterback El Julian
King's Jalen Bell sacks Central quarterback El Julian Jordan down to the ground in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kings' Jalen Bell sacks Centrals quarterback El Julian Jordan down to the ground in the 2nd quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central's Demetrius Christian takes a tipped ball interception
Central's Demetrius Christian takes a tipped ball interception into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central's Demetrius Christian takes tipped ball interception into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central's Darrius Adkins celebrates as a tipped ball
Central's Darrius Adkins celebrates as a tipped ball is intercepted and taken into the end zone for score in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
King's Rashawn Williams' knee is down and he still
King's Rashawn Williams' knee is down and he still has the ball over Central's Darrius Adkins. But as Williams continues to fall, he loses the ball and Central's Jerodd Vines collects the fumble and runs all the way into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central's Jerodd Vines collects a King fumble and takes
Central's Jerodd Vines collects a King fumble and takes in all the way down the field and into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central's Jerodd Vines runs a fumble recovery down
Central's Jerodd Vines runs a fumble recovery down the field and into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
King's Shondel Hardnett drives into the end zone for
King's Shondel Hardnett drives into the end zone for a score in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central's Jerodd Vines can't pull down a reception
Central's Jerodd Vines can't pull down a reception along the sidelines with King's Jae'Veyon Morton defending in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central's Orlando Clarkston steals a kick return as
Central's Orlando Clarkston steals a kick return as it bounced in front of King's Jae'Veyon Morton in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central's Darrius Adkins can't bring in a reception
Central's Darrius Adkins can't bring in a reception in the end zone with King's Erik Gibson defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
King's Jalen Jackson finds a hole to the end zone,
King's Jalen Jackson finds a hole to the end zone, putting up six points in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central's Rodney Johnson Jr. gets a hand in the way
Central's Rodney Johnson Jr. gets a hand in the way and breaks up a reception intended for King's Jae'Veyon Morton in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central's Jerodd Bines can't pull in a long pass along
Central's Jerodd Bines can't pull in a long pass along the sideline with King's Joseph Frazier defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central's Jerodd Vines pulls in a touchdown reception
Central's Jerodd Vines pulls in a touchdown reception over King's Antoine Evans for a score in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Check back later for updated high school football scores from around metro Detroit.

    FRIDAY

    Catholic League

    Detroit Catholic Central 20, Orchard Lake St Mary’s 3

    A.A. Gabriel Richard at Dearborn Divine Child

    B.H. Cranbrook-Kingswood at Macomb Lutheran North

    Clarkston Everest at Waterford Lakes

    Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett at Allen Park Cabrini

    Charter

    Warren Michigan Collegiate 57, Romulus Summit 8

    Detroit PSL

    Detroit Cass Tech 28, Detroit Mumford 6

    Detroit Cody 14, Detroit Henry Ford 0

    Detroit Delta Prep 20, Detroit Southeastern 14

    Detroit Denby 22, Detroit Renaissance 12

    Detroit East English 37, Detroit Osborn 0

    Detroit Edison 28, Detroit Collegiate Prep 18

    Detroit King 46, Detroit Central 34

    Detroit Western Int’l 43, Detroit CMA 0

    Detroit Pershing at Detroit Douglass

    Downriver

    Allen Park 31, Lincoln Park 12

    Gibraltar Carlson 49, Taylor Truman 20

    Melvindale at Taylor Kennedy

    Woodhaven at Trenton

    Wyandotte Roosevelt at Southgate Anderson

    Huron

    Monroe SMCC 36, Carleton Airport 6

    Milan at Grosse Ile

    Monroe Jefferson at Flat Rock

    Riverview at New Boston Huron

    Temperance Bedford at Monroe

    Independent

    Southfield Christian 1, Detroit Cesar Chavez 0 (Forfeit)

    A.H. Oakland Christian at S.H. Parkway Chirstian

    Dearborn Heights Star Int’l at R.H. Lutheran Northwest

    KLAA

    Livonia Churchill 14, Grand Blanc 7

    Livonia Franklin at Plymouth

    Livonia Stevenson at Hartland

    Northville at Wayne Memorial

    Westland John Glenn at Brighton

    Lakes Valley

    Walled Lake Western 17, South Lyon East 10

    Milford at White Lake Lakeland

    Waterford Mott at South Lyon

    Walled Lake Central at Walled Lake Northern

    MAC

    Clinton Township Chippewa at Macomb Dakota

    Eastpointe at St Clair Shores South Lake

    Fraser at Utica Ford

    Grosse Pointe South at New Baltimore Anchor Bay

    Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse at Port Huron

    M.H. Lamphere at Clinton Township Clintondale

    Port Huron Northern at Marysville

    St Clair at St Clair Shores Lake Shore

    St Clair Shores Lakeview at Clawson

    Sterling Heights at Grosse Pointe North

    Sterling Heights Stevenson at Utica Eisenhower

    Utica at L’Anse Creuse North

    Warren Fitzgerald at Madison Heights Madison

    Warren Mott at Romeo

    Warren Woods Tower at Marine City

    Metro

    Detroit Community at Hamtramck

    Detroit University Prep at Harper Woods

    Detroit Voyageur at River Rouge

    OAA

    Bloomfield Hills 23, Southfield A&T 22

    Farmington Hills Harrison 17, Oak Park 14

    Ferndale 42, Pontiac 6

    Lake Orion 31, Oxford 0

    Birmingham Seaholm at Troy

    Clarkston at Rochester Adams

    North Farmington at Hazel Park

    Rochester at Birmingham Groves

    R.H. Stoney Creek at Berkley

    Royal Oak at Farmington

    Troy Athens at West Bloomfield

    Western Wayne

    Dearborn Edsel Ford at D.H. Crestwood

    Dearborn Fordson at Dearborn

    Garden City at Belleville

    Livonia Clarenceville at D.H. Robichaud

    Romulus at Dearborn Heights Annapolis

    Other

    Ann Arbor Huron at Ann Arbor Skyline

    Ann Arbor Pioneer at Saline

    Birmingham Brother Rice at Stevensville Lakeshore

    Detroit Country Day at Benton Harbor

    Detroit Leadership at Detroit Old Redford

    Detroit Universal at Melvindale ABT

    Erie Cathedral Prep (PA) at Warren De La Salle

    Waterford Kettering at Pontiac Notre Dame

    Ypsilanti Lincoln at Auburn Hills Avondale

    SATURDAY

    Catholic League

    Detroit Loyola at Detroit U-D Jesuit, 7 p.m.

    M.H. Bishop Foley at Marine City Cardinal Mooney, 7 p.m.

    Charter League

    H.W. Chandler Park at Southfield Bradford, 2 p.m.

    Independent

    Detroit Public Safety at Lutheran Westland, 1 p.m.

    KLAA

    Novi at Salem, noon

    MAC

    New Haven at Center Line, noon

    Warren Cousino at Roseville, 1 p.m.

    Other

    Mount Clemens at Climax-Scotts, noon

    SUNDAY

    Catholic League

    Riverview Gabriel Richard at Royal Oak Shrine, 2 p.m.

