Check back later for updated high school football scores from around metro Detroit.
FRIDAY
Catholic League
Detroit Catholic Central 20, Orchard Lake St Mary’s 3
A.A. Gabriel Richard at Dearborn Divine Child
B.H. Cranbrook-Kingswood at Macomb Lutheran North
Clarkston Everest at Waterford Lakes
Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett at Allen Park Cabrini
Charter
Warren Michigan Collegiate 57, Romulus Summit 8
Detroit PSL
Detroit Cass Tech 28, Detroit Mumford 6
Detroit Cody 14, Detroit Henry Ford 0
Detroit Delta Prep 20, Detroit Southeastern 14
Detroit Denby 22, Detroit Renaissance 12
Detroit East English 37, Detroit Osborn 0
Detroit Edison 28, Detroit Collegiate Prep 18
Detroit King 46, Detroit Central 34
Detroit Western Int’l 43, Detroit CMA 0
Detroit Pershing at Detroit Douglass
Downriver
Allen Park 31, Lincoln Park 12
Gibraltar Carlson 49, Taylor Truman 20
Melvindale at Taylor Kennedy
Woodhaven at Trenton
Wyandotte Roosevelt at Southgate Anderson
Huron
Monroe SMCC 36, Carleton Airport 6
Milan at Grosse Ile
Monroe Jefferson at Flat Rock
Riverview at New Boston Huron
Temperance Bedford at Monroe
Independent
Southfield Christian 1, Detroit Cesar Chavez 0 (Forfeit)
A.H. Oakland Christian at S.H. Parkway Chirstian
Dearborn Heights Star Int’l at R.H. Lutheran Northwest
KLAA
Livonia Churchill 14, Grand Blanc 7
Livonia Franklin at Plymouth
Livonia Stevenson at Hartland
Northville at Wayne Memorial
Westland John Glenn at Brighton
Lakes Valley
Walled Lake Western 17, South Lyon East 10
Milford at White Lake Lakeland
Waterford Mott at South Lyon
Walled Lake Central at Walled Lake Northern
MAC
Clinton Township Chippewa at Macomb Dakota
Eastpointe at St Clair Shores South Lake
Fraser at Utica Ford
Grosse Pointe South at New Baltimore Anchor Bay
Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse at Port Huron
M.H. Lamphere at Clinton Township Clintondale
Port Huron Northern at Marysville
St Clair at St Clair Shores Lake Shore
St Clair Shores Lakeview at Clawson
Sterling Heights at Grosse Pointe North
Sterling Heights Stevenson at Utica Eisenhower
Utica at L’Anse Creuse North
Warren Fitzgerald at Madison Heights Madison
Warren Mott at Romeo
Warren Woods Tower at Marine City
Metro
Detroit Community at Hamtramck
Detroit University Prep at Harper Woods
Detroit Voyageur at River Rouge
OAA
Bloomfield Hills 23, Southfield A&T 22
Farmington Hills Harrison 17, Oak Park 14
Ferndale 42, Pontiac 6
Lake Orion 31, Oxford 0
Birmingham Seaholm at Troy
Clarkston at Rochester Adams
North Farmington at Hazel Park
Rochester at Birmingham Groves
R.H. Stoney Creek at Berkley
Royal Oak at Farmington
Troy Athens at West Bloomfield
Western Wayne
Dearborn Edsel Ford at D.H. Crestwood
Dearborn Fordson at Dearborn
Garden City at Belleville
Livonia Clarenceville at D.H. Robichaud
Romulus at Dearborn Heights Annapolis
Other
Ann Arbor Huron at Ann Arbor Skyline
Ann Arbor Pioneer at Saline
Birmingham Brother Rice at Stevensville Lakeshore
Detroit Country Day at Benton Harbor
Detroit Leadership at Detroit Old Redford
Detroit Universal at Melvindale ABT
Erie Cathedral Prep (PA) at Warren De La Salle
Waterford Kettering at Pontiac Notre Dame
Ypsilanti Lincoln at Auburn Hills Avondale
SATURDAY
Catholic League
Detroit Loyola at Detroit U-D Jesuit, 7 p.m.
M.H. Bishop Foley at Marine City Cardinal Mooney, 7 p.m.
Charter League
H.W. Chandler Park at Southfield Bradford, 2 p.m.
Independent
Detroit Public Safety at Lutheran Westland, 1 p.m.
KLAA
Novi at Salem, noon
MAC
New Haven at Center Line, noon
Warren Cousino at Roseville, 1 p.m.
Other
Mount Clemens at Climax-Scotts, noon
SUNDAY
Catholic League
Riverview Gabriel Richard at Royal Oak Shrine, 2 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs