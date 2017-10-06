Ann Arbor Skyline continued its undefeated season by taking it to visiting Monroe, 8-0, in a Southeastern Conference Red Division boys soccer game Thursday night.

Skyline (11-0-7, 6-0-3) dominated across the entire field, not even allowing a shot on goal and changing the point of attack to keep Monroe scrambling.

“We were in their end the entire game,” Skyline coach Chris Morgan said. “We played them before and we weren’t pleased with our performance, but tonight we had a more consistent effort.”

Skyline built up its opportunities methodically and made the most of its shots, aiming them expertly into the corners of the net while crashing the goal to clean up any potential rebounds. It scored six times on 17 shots in the first half and a perfect 2-for-2 in the second half.

Skyline was 20-0 heading into the district finals last year but lost. Morgan hopes his team learned from that experience.

“As we go forward into districts we can’t afford to overlook teams," Morgan said. "We’re somewhat of a younger team, and those younger players need to realize there’s no tomorrow when we get to the playoffs, so we’ve got to put the ball away in tougher games."

Gabe Kellman led Skyline's offensive attack with two goals, while senior forward Lucas Tomilo, junior forward Jack Bakker, sophomore center midfielder Oskar Shiomi, Logan Roeser-Nordling, Siggy Tu and Bryce Schaner each scored once.

Boys soccer scores

Allen Park Cabrini 6, Detroit Cristo Rey 2

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 3, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 2

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 3, Dearborn Divine Child 0

Canton 2, Salem 0

Dearborn 4, Riverview 2

Dexter 6, Adrian 0

Saline 4, Temperance Bedford 0

Southfield Christian 0, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 0

Troy Athens 4, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 0

Eric Coughlin is a freelance writer.