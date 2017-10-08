Andrew Davis ran for 154 yards and scored on runs of 72 and 5 yards in leading Salem High to a 34-14 football victory over Novi Saturday in Kensington Valley Activities Association game.

Quarterback Ryan Young had TD runs of 54 and 1 yards while running back JaQuan Baker ran for 108 yards and a score for Salem (4-3, KLAA Black). Linebacker Cody Tapp had 10 tackles and a sack and Parker Selby had six tackles.

Sean Gillian ran for one TD and passed for another for Novi (2-5, 2-3).