David Goricki, Rod Beard, Geoff Robinson and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 8 of the high school football season.
Detroit King vs. Detroit Cass Tech
Goricki: King
Beard: Cass Tech
Robinson: King
Yuhas: Cass Tech
Detroit CC at Warren De La Salle
Goricki: De La Salle
Beard: Detroit CC
Robinson: De La Salle
Yuhas: De La Salle
Warren Michigan Collegiate at HW Chandler Park
Goricki: Michigan Collegiate
Beard: Michigan Collegiate
Robinson: Michigan Collegiate
Yuhas: Michigan Collegiate
Detroit East English at Detroit Renaissance
Goricki: East English
Beard: East English
Robinson: East English
Yuhas: East English
Wyandotte at Gibraltar Carlson
Goricki: Carlson
Beard: Wyandotte
Robinson: Wyandotte
Yuhas: Wyandotte
New Boston Huron at Flat Rock
Goricki: Huron
Beard: Huron
Robinson: Huron
Yuhas: Huron
Brighton at Canton
Goricki: Canton
Beard: Canton
Robinson: Canton
Yuhas: Canton (Best bet)
Salem at Livonia Stevenson
Goricki: Salem
Beard: Stevenson
Robinson: Stevenson
Yuhas: Salem
Grand Blanc at Livonia Franklin
Goricki: Grand Blanc
Beard: Franklin
Robinson: Grand Blanc
Yuhas: Franklin
Chippewa Valley at SH Stevenson
Goricki: Chippewa Valley (Best bet)
Beard: Chippewa Valley
Robinson: Chippewa Valley (Best bet)
Yuhas: Chippewa Valley
Macomb Dakota at Romeo
Goricki: Dakota
Beard: Dakota
Robinson: Romeo
Yuhas: Romeo
Birmingham Groves at Birmingham Seaholm
Goricki: Groves
Beard: Groves (Best bet)
Robinson: Groves
Yuhas: Groves
Lake Orion at Clarkston
Goricki: Clarkston
Beard: Clarkston
Robinson: Clarkston
Yuhas: Clarkston
West Bloomfield at Southfield A&T
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield
Robinson: West Bloomfield
Yuhas: West Bloomfield
DH Crestwood at DH Robichaud
Goricki: Crestwood
Beard: Robichaud
Robinson: Crestwood
Yuhas: Crestwood
RECORDS
Goricki: 11-4 last week, 69-36 overall, 7-0 best bets
Beard: 10-5 last week, 69-36 overall, 7-0 best bets
Robinson: 12-3 last week, 71-34 overall, 7-0 best bets
Yuhas: 12-3 last week, 70-35 overall, 7-0 best bets
