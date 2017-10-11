Our panel is split on Detrot King’s chances against Cass Tech. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Geoff Robinson and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 8 of the high school football season.

Detroit King vs. Detroit Cass Tech

Goricki: King

Beard: Cass Tech

Robinson: King

Yuhas: Cass Tech

Detroit CC at Warren De La Salle

Goricki: De La Salle

Beard: Detroit CC

Robinson: De La Salle

Yuhas: De La Salle

Warren Michigan Collegiate at HW Chandler Park

Goricki: Michigan Collegiate

Beard: Michigan Collegiate

Robinson: Michigan Collegiate

Yuhas: Michigan Collegiate

Detroit East English at Detroit Renaissance

Goricki: East English

Beard: East English

Robinson: East English

Yuhas: East English

Wyandotte at Gibraltar Carlson

Goricki: Carlson

Beard: Wyandotte

Robinson: Wyandotte

Yuhas: Wyandotte

New Boston Huron at Flat Rock

Goricki: Huron

Beard: Huron

Robinson: Huron

Yuhas: Huron

Brighton at Canton

Goricki: Canton

Beard: Canton

Robinson: Canton

Yuhas: Canton (Best bet)

Salem at Livonia Stevenson

Goricki: Salem

Beard: Stevenson

Robinson: Stevenson

Yuhas: Salem

Grand Blanc at Livonia Franklin

Goricki: Grand Blanc

Beard: Franklin

Robinson: Grand Blanc

Yuhas: Franklin

Chippewa Valley at SH Stevenson

Goricki: Chippewa Valley (Best bet)

Beard: Chippewa Valley

Robinson: Chippewa Valley (Best bet)

Yuhas: Chippewa Valley

Macomb Dakota at Romeo

Goricki: Dakota

Beard: Dakota

Robinson: Romeo

Yuhas: Romeo

Birmingham Groves at Birmingham Seaholm

Goricki: Groves

Beard: Groves (Best bet)

Robinson: Groves

Yuhas: Groves

Lake Orion at Clarkston

Goricki: Clarkston

Beard: Clarkston

Robinson: Clarkston

Yuhas: Clarkston

West Bloomfield at Southfield A&T

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield

Robinson: West Bloomfield

Yuhas: West Bloomfield

DH Crestwood at DH Robichaud

Goricki: Crestwood

Beard: Robichaud

Robinson: Crestwood

Yuhas: Crestwood

RECORDS

Goricki: 11-4 last week, 69-36 overall, 7-0 best bets

Beard: 10-5 last week, 69-36 overall, 7-0 best bets

Robinson: 12-3 last week, 71-34 overall, 7-0 best bets

Yuhas: 12-3 last week, 70-35 overall, 7-0 best bets