Rochester Hills Stoney Creek was riding a four-game winning streak heading into Thursday night’s OAA boys soccer crossover game at Bloomfield Hills, and they added a tally in the win column with a 2-1 victory.

The victory improved Stoney Creek to 11-4-4 overall, after a slow start to the season. Bloomfield Hills fell to 6-7-3.

First-year Stoney Creek head coach Doug Steinard has been pleased with his team’s resolve and work ethic after it started the year 1-1-3.

“We had a slow start and just kept working on things,” Steinard said. “It’s starting to click. I’ve been really impressed.”

Steinard also said that his team’s defense and goaltending has been improving throughout the season. He referenced a 1-1 tie against Rochester Adams on Sept. 26 as the turning point.

But the improvement has been largely based on work ethic.

“I think for us, it’s just attitude and work ethic,” Steinard said. “We have some confidence (after the winning streak). Those are hard to coach.”

Bobby Harris and Alex Vitale scored for Stoney Creek.

Stoney Creek will host Lake Orion in the first playoff game on Monday night. It defeated Lake Orion this season, 3-1. Steinard doesn’t expect his team to be overly confident, though.

“Obviously being familiar with an opponent is helpful,” Steinard said. “We’re expecting a battle on Monday. We’re a pretty humble group and anyone we play, we’re going to respect.”

Football

Detroit Cody 52, Detroit Douglass 0: Tragene Williams had a 45-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Thomas, Leviticus Fielder had a 50-yard pick-six and Davion Hightower caught a 45-yard touchdown pass for Cody (5-3). Douglass is 0-8.

Detroit Southeastern 30, Detroit Osborne 12: Anthony Johnson was 20-for-37 passing with 301 yards and three touchdowns, Kalifah Stokes had 101 rushing yards on 10 carries and Deante Bartley recorded 11 tackles and four for loss for Southeastern (4-4). Osborne is 1-7.

Detroit Western International 27, Detroit Collegiate Prep 0: Derrick Corbin had 208 all-purpose yards and two rushing and two passing touchdowns, Denzel Collier had two interceptions, Craig Flowers recorded five sacks and Tre Richard had a touchdown catch for Western (5-3). Collegiate Prep is 0-8.

More football: Detroit Henry Ford 32, Detroit CMA 6

Connor Muldowney is a freelance writer.