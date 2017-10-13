Friday’s games
Catholic League
A.A. Father Gabriel Richard 16, Detroit U-D Jesuit 14
B.H. Cranbrook-Kingswood 41, GP Woods Liggett 0
Clarkston Everest 21, Royal Oak Shrine 19
Dearborn Divine Child at Detroit Loyola
Riverview Gab. Richard 16, Allen Park Cabrini 9
Warren De La Salle 20, Detroit Catholic Central 6
Waterford Lakes 41, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 20
Charter
Southfield Bradford at Detroit Old Redford
Warren Michigan Collegiate 46, H.W. Chandler Park 20
Detroit PSL
Denby 38, Delta Prep 0 (at Northwestern)
East English 37, Renaissance 8 (at Northwestern)
Downriver
Allen Park 43, Southgate Anderson 7
Lincoln Park at Woodhaven
Taylor Kennedy at Taylor Truman
Melvindale 38, Trenton 7
Wyandotte Roosevelt 24, Gibraltar Carlson 20
Huron
Flat Rock 14, New Boston Huron 7
Monroe SMCC 27, Monroe Jeffersonn 0
Riverview 35, Grosse Ile 14
Independents
R.H. Lutheran Northwest 57, Lutheran Westland 12
S.H. Parkway Christian 53, Southfield Christian 7
KLAA
Canton 35, Brighton 10
Hartland 28, Howell 13
Livonia Churchill 49, Wayne Memorial 6
Livonia Franklin 35, Grand Blanc 0
Livonia Stevenson 31, Salem 10
Novi 21, Northville 6
Plymouth 35, Westland John Glenn 7
Lakes Valley
South Lyon at Walled Lake Western
South Lyon East at Milford
Waterford Kettering at Walled Lake Central
Waterford Mott 56, Walled Lake Northern 30
MAC
Center Line 20, Warren Lincoln 14
Clinton Township Chippewa 42, S.H. Stevenson 0
Clinton Township Clintondale 12, New Haven 7
Fraser 32, Utica 7
G.P. South 34, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 10
Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 38, Sterling Heights 32
Port Huron 24, Warren Cousino 7
Romeo 61, Macomb Dakota 33
St Clair 35, Marysville 7
St Clair Shores Lake Shore at Marine City
St Clair Shores Lakeview at Warren Fitzgerald
St Clair Shores South Lake at Clawson
Utica Eisenhower 42, Warren Mott 7
Utica Ford at New Baltimore Anchor Bay
Metro
Ecorse at Detroit Community
Harper Woods at Hamtramck
OAA
Auburn Hills Avondale 55, Pontiac 6
Birmingham Groves 35, Birmingham Seaholm 33
Bloomfield Hills 26, Oxford 14
Clarkston 17, Lake Orion 9
Farmington 47, North Farmington 3
Farmington Hills Harrison 39, Berkley 0
Ferndale 20, Hazel Park 17 (2OT)
Oak Park 41, Troy 0
Rochester 17, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 16
Rochester Adams 55, Troy Athens 13
West Bloomfield 62, Southfield A&T 35
Western Wayne
Belleville 1, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 0 (Forfeit)
Dearborn Fordson 38, Redford Thurston 19
D.H. Crestwood at D.H. Robichaud
Garden City 44, Livonia Clarenceville 24
Romulus 29, Dearborn 22
Other
Chelsea 44, Ann Arbor Huron 14
Ann Arbor Pioneer 22, Adrian 0
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian at D.H. Star Int’l
Birmingham Brother Rice 44, Traverse City Central 36
Detroit Country Day 14, Lansing Catholic 8
Detroit Leadership at Mt Clemens
Detroit Public Safety 1, Detroit Cesar Chavez 0 (Forfeit)
Detroit University Prep M&S at M.H. Lamphere
Mason 43, Detroit Voyageur 6
Melvindale ABT at Detroit Edison
Pinckney 42, Ann Arbor Skyline 14
Portland 29, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 27
Romulus Summit at Detroit University Prep
Royal Oak 42, Macomb Lutheran North 6
Saline 24, Ypsilanti Community 13
Warren Central (IN) at River Rouge
Ypsilanti Lincoln 23, Temperance Bedford 19
Saturday's games
Detroit PSL
Detroit Central vs. Detroit Mumford (at Northwestern), 12
Detroit King vs. Detroit Cass Tech (at Northwestern), 2
MAC
M.H. Madison at Eastpointe, 1
Other
Detroit Universal at M.C. Cardinal Mooney
