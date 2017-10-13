LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Friday’s games

Catholic League

A.A. Father Gabriel Richard 16, Detroit U-D Jesuit 14

B.H. Cranbrook-Kingswood 41, GP Woods Liggett 0

Clarkston Everest 21, Royal Oak Shrine 19

Dearborn Divine Child at Detroit Loyola

Riverview Gab. Richard 16, Allen Park Cabrini 9

Warren De La Salle 20, Detroit Catholic Central 6

Waterford Lakes 41, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 20

Charter

Southfield Bradford at Detroit Old Redford

Warren Michigan Collegiate 46, H.W. Chandler Park 20

Detroit PSL

Denby 38, Delta Prep 0 (at Northwestern)

East English 37, Renaissance 8 (at Northwestern)

Downriver

Allen Park 43, Southgate Anderson 7

Lincoln Park at Woodhaven

Taylor Kennedy at Taylor Truman

Melvindale 38, Trenton 7

Wyandotte Roosevelt 24, Gibraltar Carlson 20

Huron

Flat Rock 14, New Boston Huron 7

Monroe SMCC 27, Monroe Jeffersonn 0

Riverview 35, Grosse Ile 14

Independents

R.H. Lutheran Northwest 57, Lutheran Westland 12

S.H. Parkway Christian 53, Southfield Christian 7

KLAA

Canton 35, Brighton 10

Hartland 28, Howell 13

Livonia Churchill 49, Wayne Memorial 6

Livonia Franklin 35, Grand Blanc 0

Livonia Stevenson 31, Salem 10

Novi 21, Northville 6

Plymouth 35, Westland John Glenn 7

Lakes Valley

South Lyon at Walled Lake Western

South Lyon East at Milford

Waterford Kettering at Walled Lake Central

Waterford Mott 56, Walled Lake Northern 30

MAC

Center Line 20, Warren Lincoln 14

Clinton Township Chippewa 42, S.H. Stevenson 0

Clinton Township Clintondale 12, New Haven 7

Fraser 32, Utica 7

G.P. South 34, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 10

Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 38, Sterling Heights 32

Port Huron 24, Warren Cousino 7

Romeo 61, Macomb Dakota 33

St Clair 35, Marysville 7

St Clair Shores Lake Shore at Marine City

St Clair Shores Lakeview at Warren Fitzgerald

St Clair Shores South Lake at Clawson

Utica Eisenhower 42, Warren Mott 7

Utica Ford at New Baltimore Anchor Bay

Metro

Ecorse at Detroit Community

Harper Woods at Hamtramck

OAA

Auburn Hills Avondale 55, Pontiac 6

Birmingham Groves 35, Birmingham Seaholm 33

Bloomfield Hills 26, Oxford 14

Clarkston 17, Lake Orion 9

Farmington 47, North Farmington 3

Farmington Hills Harrison 39, Berkley 0

Ferndale 20, Hazel Park 17 (2OT)

Oak Park 41, Troy 0

Rochester 17, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 16

Rochester Adams 55, Troy Athens 13

West Bloomfield 62, Southfield A&T 35

Western Wayne

Belleville 1, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 0 (Forfeit)

Dearborn Fordson 38, Redford Thurston 19

D.H. Crestwood at D.H. Robichaud

Garden City 44, Livonia Clarenceville 24

Romulus 29, Dearborn 22

Other

Chelsea 44, Ann Arbor Huron 14

Ann Arbor Pioneer 22, Adrian 0

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian at D.H. Star Int’l

Birmingham Brother Rice 44, Traverse City Central 36

Detroit Country Day 14, Lansing Catholic 8

Detroit Leadership at Mt Clemens

Detroit Public Safety 1, Detroit Cesar Chavez 0 (Forfeit)

Detroit University Prep M&S at M.H. Lamphere

Mason 43, Detroit Voyageur 6

Melvindale ABT at Detroit Edison

Pinckney 42, Ann Arbor Skyline 14

Portland 29, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 27

Romulus Summit at Detroit University Prep

Royal Oak 42, Macomb Lutheran North 6

Saline 24, Ypsilanti Community 13

Warren Central (IN) at River Rouge

Ypsilanti Lincoln 23, Temperance Bedford 19

Saturday's games

Detroit PSL

Detroit Central vs. Detroit Mumford (at Northwestern), 12

Detroit King vs. Detroit Cass Tech (at Northwestern), 2

MAC

M.H. Madison at Eastpointe, 1

Other

Detroit Universal at M.C. Cardinal Mooney

