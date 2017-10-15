Detroit King quarterback Dequan Finn (5) celebrates as he runs off the field with the game ball after beating Cass Tech in a PSL semifinal football game Saturday, King is No. 4 in David Goricki's Week 9 Super 20 rankings. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Here are new prep football rankings for Week 9 by David Goricki of The Detroit News, with how each team fared in Week 8. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

STATE SUPER 20

1. Belleville (8-0) – defeated Dearborn Heights Annapolis (forfeit)

2. Muskegon (8-0) – defeated Muskegon Mona Shores, 35-24

3. Utica Eisenhower (8-0) – defeated Warren Mott, 42-7

4. Detroit King (7-1) – defeated Detroit Cass Tech, 17-7

5. East Grand Rapids (8-0) – defeated Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern, 35-0

6. Detroit East English (8-0) – defeated Detroit Renaissance, 37-8

7. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (7-1) – defeated Sterling Heights Stevenson, 42-0

8. Warren De LaSalle (6-2) – defeated Detroit Catholic Central, 20-6

9. Muskegon Mona Shores (7-1) – lost to Muskegon, 35-24

10. Detroit Cass Tech (5-2) – lost to Detroit King, 17-7

11. Walled Lake Western (7-1) – defeated South Lyon, 49-28

12. Wyandotte (8-0) – defeated Gibraltar Carlson, 24-20

13. Fenton (8-0) – defeated Swartz Creek, 56-0

14. Waterford Mott (7-1) – defeated Walled Lake Northern, 56-30

15. Canton (7-1) – defeated Brighton, 35-10

16. Saline (7-1) – defeated Ypsilanti, 24-13

17. River Rouge (6-2), lost to Warren Central (Ind.), 24-17

18. Midland (7-1) – defeated Lapeer, 35-14

19. West Bloomfield (6-2) – defeated Southfield A&T, 62-35

20. Rochester Adams (7-1) – defeated Troy Athens, 55-13

(tie) Farmington Hills Harrison (6-2) – defeated Berkley, 39-0

DETROIT

1. Detroit King (7-1) – defeated Detroit Cass Tech, 17-7

2. Detroit East English (8-0) – defeated Detroit Renaissance, 37-8

3. Detroit Cass Tech (5-2) – lost to Detroit King, 17-7

4. Detroit Central (6-2) – defeated Detroit Mumford, 40-25

5. Detroit Denby (6-1) – defeated Detroit Delta, 38-0

6. Detroit Mumford (5-3) – lost to Detroit Central, 40-25

7. Detroit Cody (5-3) – defeated Detroit Douglass, 52-0

8. Detroit Renaissance (4-4) – lost to Detroit East English, 37-8

9. U-D Jesuit (2-5) – lost to Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard, 16-14

10. Detroit Delta (5-3) –lost to Detroit Denby, 38-0

NORTH

1. Walled Lake Western (7-1) – defeated South Lyon, 49-28

2. Waterford Mott (7-1) – defeated Walled Lake Northern, 56-30

3. West Bloomfield (6-2) – defeated Southfield A&T, 62-35

4. Rochester Adams (7-1) – defeated Troy Athens, 55-13

5. Farmington Hills Harrison (6-2) – defeated Berkley, 39-0

6. Birmingham Groves (7-1) – defeated Birmingham Seaholm, 35-33

7. Oak Park (6-2) – defeated Troy, 41-0

8. Detroit Catholic Central (5-3) – lost to Warren De LaSalle, 20-5

9. Bloomfield Hills (6-2) – defeated Oxford, 26-14

10. Clarkston (6-2) – defeated Lake Orion, 17-9

EAST

1. Utica Eisenhower (8-0) – defeated Warren Mott, 42-7

2. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (7-1) – defeated Sterling Heights Stevenson, 42-0

3. Warren De LaSalle (6-2) – defeated Detroit Catholic Central, 20-6

4. Romeo (6-2) – defeated Macomb Dakota, 61-33

5. Macomb Dakota (5-3) – lost to Romeo, 61-33

6. Madison Heights Madison (8-0) – defeated East Detroit, 21-20

7. Marine City (7-1) – defeated St. Clair Shores Lake Shore, 52-20

8. Grosse Pointe North (5-2) – defeated Roseville, 45-28

9. Grosse Pointe South (5-3) – defeated Macomb L’Anse Creuse North, 34-10

10. Warren Mott (4-4) – lost to Utica Eisenhower, 42-7

WEST

1. Belleville (8-0) – defeated Dearborn Heights Annapolis (forfeit)

2. Wyandotte (8-0) – defeated Gibraltar Carlson, 24-20

3. Canton (7-1) – defeated Brighton, 35-10

4. Saline (7-1) – defeated Ypsilanti, 24-13

5. River Rouge (6-2) – lost to Warren Central (Ind.), 24-17

6. Gibraltar Carlson (7-1) – lost to Wyandotte, 24-20

7. Dearborn Fordson (7-1) – defeated Redford Thurston, 38-19

8. Livonia Churchill (7-1) – defeated Wayne, 49-6

9. Dearborn Divine Child (7-1) – defeated Detroit Loyola, 40-18

10. Pinckney (7-1) – defeated Ann Arbor Skyline, 42-14

(tie) Ypsilanti Lincoln (6-2) – defeated Temperance Bedford, 23-19

