Steven Walker and Canton take on Livonia Churchill. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell / Special to Detroit News)

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Geoff Robinson and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 8 of the high school football season.

King vs. East English Village

Goricki: King

Beard: King

Robinson: King (Best bet)

Yuhas: East English

Warren De La Salle vs. Detroit Catholic Central

Goricki: De La Salle

Beard: De La Salle

Robinson: De La Salle

Yuhas: De La Salle

Walled Lake Western at Walled Lake Central

Goricki: Western

Beard: Western

Robinson: Western

Yuhas: Central

Canton at Livonia Churchill

Goricki: Canton

Beard: Canton

Robinson: Canton

Yuhas: Canton

Livonia Stevenson at Livonia Franklin

Goricki: Franklin

Beard: Franklin

Robinson: Franklin

Yuhas: Franklin

GP South at Warren Mott

Goricki: South

Beard: Mott

Robinson: Mott

Yuhas: South

Macomb Dakota at L'Anse Creuse North

Goricki: Dakota (Best bet)

Beard: Dakota

Robinson: Dakota

Yuhas: Dakota

Anchor Bay at Chippewa Valley

Goricki: Chippewa Valley

Beard: Chippewa Valley (Best bet)

Robinson: Chippewa Valley

Yuhas: Chippewa Valley (Best bet)

Birmingham Groves at West Bloomfield

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield

Robinson: West Bloomfield

Yuhas: Groves

Farmington Hills Harrison at Clarkston

Goricki: Harrison

Beard: Harrison

Robinson: Harrison

Yuhas: Harrison

Oak Park at Bloomfield Hills

Goricki: Oak Park

Beard: Oak Park

Robinson: Oak Park

Yuhas: Oak Park

Belleville at Temperance Bedford

Goricki: Belleville

Beard: Belleville

Robinson: Belleville

Yuhas: Belleville

Flat Rock at Ann Arbor Huron

Goricki: Flat Rock

Beard: Flat Rock

Robinson: Flat Rock

Yuhas: Flat Rock

New Boston Huron at Redford Thurston

Goricki: Huron

Beard: Thurston

Robinson: Thurston

Yuhas: Huron

Ann Arbor Skyline at Dearborn

Goricki: Skyline

Beard: Skyline

Robinson: Dearborn

Yuhas: Dearborn

RECORDS

Goricki: 9-6 last week, 78-42 overall, 8-0 best bets

Beard: 11-4 last week, 80-40 overall, 8-0 best bets

Robinson: 12-13 last week, 83-37 overall, 8-0 best bets

Yuhas: 11-4 last week, 81-39 overall, 8-0 best bets