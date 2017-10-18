David Goricki, Rod Beard, Geoff Robinson and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 8 of the high school football season.
King vs. East English Village
Goricki: King
Beard: King
Robinson: King (Best bet)
Yuhas: East English
Warren De La Salle vs. Detroit Catholic Central
Goricki: De La Salle
Beard: De La Salle
Robinson: De La Salle
Yuhas: De La Salle
Walled Lake Western at Walled Lake Central
Goricki: Western
Beard: Western
Robinson: Western
Yuhas: Central
Canton at Livonia Churchill
Goricki: Canton
Beard: Canton
Robinson: Canton
Yuhas: Canton
Livonia Stevenson at Livonia Franklin
Goricki: Franklin
Beard: Franklin
Robinson: Franklin
Yuhas: Franklin
GP South at Warren Mott
Goricki: South
Beard: Mott
Robinson: Mott
Yuhas: South
Macomb Dakota at L'Anse Creuse North
Goricki: Dakota (Best bet)
Beard: Dakota
Robinson: Dakota
Yuhas: Dakota
Anchor Bay at Chippewa Valley
Goricki: Chippewa Valley
Beard: Chippewa Valley (Best bet)
Robinson: Chippewa Valley
Yuhas: Chippewa Valley (Best bet)
Birmingham Groves at West Bloomfield
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield
Robinson: West Bloomfield
Yuhas: Groves
Farmington Hills Harrison at Clarkston
Goricki: Harrison
Beard: Harrison
Robinson: Harrison
Yuhas: Harrison
Oak Park at Bloomfield Hills
Goricki: Oak Park
Beard: Oak Park
Robinson: Oak Park
Yuhas: Oak Park
Belleville at Temperance Bedford
Goricki: Belleville
Beard: Belleville
Robinson: Belleville
Yuhas: Belleville
Flat Rock at Ann Arbor Huron
Goricki: Flat Rock
Beard: Flat Rock
Robinson: Flat Rock
Yuhas: Flat Rock
New Boston Huron at Redford Thurston
Goricki: Huron
Beard: Thurston
Robinson: Thurston
Yuhas: Huron
Ann Arbor Skyline at Dearborn
Goricki: Skyline
Beard: Skyline
Robinson: Dearborn
Yuhas: Dearborn
RECORDS
Goricki: 9-6 last week, 78-42 overall, 8-0 best bets
Beard: 11-4 last week, 80-40 overall, 8-0 best bets
Robinson: 12-13 last week, 83-37 overall, 8-0 best bets
Yuhas: 11-4 last week, 81-39 overall, 8-0 best bets
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs