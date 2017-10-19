Four teams punched their tickets to the state playoffs Thursday night with resounding victories, including two major players in the Metro Detroit high school football scene.

Birmingham Brother Rice, Detroit Cass Tech, Detroit Cody and Detroit Delta Prep will all live to play another week after overwhelming the competition in their respective regular season finales.

Brother Rice ran roughshod over Detroit Southeastern, 53-0.

They’ll head to the postseason in their first season under new head coach Adam Korzeniewski, finishing the season on a four-game winning streak after looking like a team that might miss the postseason for the second time in three years.

“It’s expected at Brother Rice that you’re going to make the playoffs,” Korzeniewski said. “We took it one week at a time, and there were close calls against some good teams. It wasn’t easy.”

Brother Rice (6-3) got touchdown passes from three quarterbacks, and wide receiver Matt Torey was the main benefactor with a trio of touchdown receptions.

Cass Tech (6-2), the defending Division 1 champion, had to earn its way into the postseason with a 47-0 win over Detroit Northwestern.

It was a bit of a strange situation for Cass Tech, which wasn’t able to find an opponent in mid-September to get its schedule to nine games.

It takes six wins for a team to guarantee a spot in the state playoffs.

Detroit Cody took down Detroit Osborn, 24-0.

Tragene Williams hit Davion Hightower for a 45-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and Will Gibson racked up 10 tackles and two sacks as Cody (6-3) clinched a playoff spot.

Detroit Delta Prep is back in the playoffs for a second consecutive season after a 38-0 dismantling of Detroit CMA.

Tryvon Jones had 308 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns, and Davontae Mitchell had 219 all-purpose yards, a touchdown and two interceptions for Delta Prep (6-3).

A fifth team, Detroit Mumford, was awarded its sixth win of the season via a forfeit from Detroit Douglass.

Girls track and field

Regan Lobodzinski finished sixth and Paige Saiz was seventh, leading Milford to the Lakes Valley championship in girls cross country.

Milford had 44 points, Waterford Mott was second at 47 and White Lake Lakeland third at 58.

Ryan Robinson of Waterford Mott was the individual winner.

Boys track and field

White Lake Lakeland won the Lakes Valley Conference championship, finishing with 35 points. Milford was second with 50 points and Walled Laske Central third with 76.

Harrison Grzynkowski of Lakeland took first place in 15:48, and teammate Drew Wagner was second in 16:13.

Thursday’s scores

Football

PSL

Detroit Cass Tech 47, Detroit Northwestern 0

Detroit Cody 24, Detroit Osborn 0

Detroit Delta Prep 38, Detroit CMA 0

Detroit Mumford 2, Detroit Douglass 0 (forfeit)

Others

Birmingham Brother Rice 53, Detroit Southeastern 0

Orchard Lake St Mary’s 41, Detroit Renaissance 20

Boys soccer playoff scores

Division 1

District 1

Grand Haven 2, Holland West Ottawa 0

Hudsonville 2, Jenison 0

District 3

Okemos 5, Kalamazoo Central 3

Portage Central 2, Portage Northern 0

District 7

Detroit Western International 7, Dearborn Fordson 1

District 14

Walled Lake Central 3, Walled Lake Northern 0

Hartland 4, Walled Lake Western 2

District 15

Grand Blanc 2, Lapeer 0

District 16

Traverse City Central 2, Traverse City West 0

Division 2

District 17

Edwardsburg 2, Sturgis 0

District 19

Marshall 6, Charlotte 0

Coldwater 2, Mason 0

District 20

Dexter 3, Adrian 0

Tecumseh 3, South Lyon East 0

District 21

Gibraltar Carlson 2, Carleton Airport 0

New Boston Huron 3, Trenton 0

District 22

Dearborn Divine Child 2, Melvindale 1

District 23

Hamtramck 8, Center Line 0

Warren Woods Tower, Eastpointe 0

District 25

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 1, Spring Lake 0

District 26

Holland 5, Allendale 1

Holland Christian 2, Zeeland East 0

District 30

Fenton 1, Flint Kearsley 0

Goodrich 2, Holly 1

District 32

Bay City John Glenn 1, Mt Pleasant 0

Division 3

District 35

Grand Rapids South Christian 4, Wyoming Lee 1

District 36

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 3, Comstock Park 0

Hudsonville Unity Christian 9, Muskegon Orchard View 1

District 37

Onsted 7, Blissfield 0

Brooklyn Columbia Central 5, Quincy 0

District 39

Detroit Country Day 1, Clawson 0

District 41

Frankenmuth 4, Caro 0

District 42

Flint Powers Catholic 5, Ovid-Elsie 0

District 45

Ogemaw Heights 5, Tawas 1

Division 4

District 49

Bridgman 2, Covert 0

Hartford 8, St Joseph Michigan Lutheran 0

District 50

Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 5, Grandville Calvin Christian 4

District 56

Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett 10, Hope of Detroit 0

District 57

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 5, Novi Franklin Road 1

District 58

Capac 2, Memphis 1

Geoff Robinson is a freelance writer. Detroit News staff contributed.