Wayne — All Rashad Williams wanted was the opportunity to showcase his talent.

Williams was given that chance by Wayne Memorial coach Nkwane Young last year after transferring from Romulus, and took advantage by averaging 24 points, 6.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds to lead his team to its first KLAA championship while establishing himself as one of the top 3-point shooters in the state.

On Thursday, Williams announced he will play his college ball at Cleveland State.

Williams made 78 3-pointers and was the first player at Wayne to earn Associated Press first-team all-state honors in 20 years. He scored 29 in a 75-68 district final loss to Romulus, making 7-of-11 shots from deep range.

“I want to thank everybody for coming out here, there’s a lot of you here and I appreciate it,” Williams told a large crowd in the school’s Media Center, including teammates, classmates, family members, administrators and his coaches. “I’m going to Cleveland State.”

Young said Williams gets to school early to work on his game before classes begin. He picked Cleveland State over 13 other Division 1 schools, including Toledo, Kent State and Evansville.

“It was really the best fit since I feel really comfortable with the coaching staff and atmosphere there, really it was everything I needed,” said Williams, who has a 3.0 grade-point-average and plans to major in business. “Last year, I just got the opportunity to show what I could do and this past summer I worked a lot on my athleticism, a lot of ballhandling, and I got in the weight room to work on my body, stuff to get ready for the next level.”

Wayne will open the season Dec. 5 when it hosts defending Class A champion Clarkston and MSU-bound Foster Loyer and Thomas Kithier.

Another outstanding 3-point shooter, Ann Arbor Skyline senior Brandon Wade announced on Twitter this month that he plans to play at Duquesne for former longtime Akron coach Keith Dambrot, LeBron James’ high school coach.

Wade averaged 21.4 points, 6.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds and made 36 percent of his 3-pointers to help Skyline earn its first (SEC Red) league championship in the program’s seven-year history.

