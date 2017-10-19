Dearborn Height Crestwood scored with 15 minutes left but couldn’t complete the comeback, losing to Plymouth, 2-1, in a boys Division 1 District 6 soccer semifinal on Wednesday.

Crestwood’s goal came off a penalty kick that was the result of a call which came when a Crestwood attacker went down with his back to the Plymouth (14-3-4, 10-2-1 KLAA) goal near the top of the 18-yard box.

“When they got their goal it changed momentum, and there were a few frantic rushes after that, but we maintained our compusure,” Plymouth coach Jeff Neschich said.

Senior outside back Ryan Wu scored for Plymouth six minutes into the game and senior center back Tommy Sullivan added the all-important insurance goal at the 30-minute mark.

“We had a strong first half. In the second half we just kind of coasted,” Neschich said.

Plymouth had possession for most of the game, with Crestwood relying on counterattacks to create chances.

“They were a very hard-working team,” Neschich said. “They had good team speed.”

Plymouth was able to get behind Crestwood’s defense, but its crossing was off, its attackers often unable to find the extra pass that could have broken the game wide open.

“We had far too many chances to only score two goals tonight. We have to sharpen up our passing in the attacking third to be more dangerous offensively,” Neschich said.

Plymouth now moves on to the District 6 finals at Plymouth Salem against Canton at noon Saturday.

Division 1, District 4 semifinal

Brighton 2, Ann Arbor Skyline 1: Keegan Gormley and Charlie Sharp scored for Brighton (11-5-3). Skyline finishes 13-1-7.

More boy soccer district semifinal scores

Division 1

District 5

Saline 4, Brownstown Woodhaven 0

Temperance Bedford 4, Southgate Anderson 0

District 6

Canton 4, Livonia Churchill 1

District 7

Detroit Western International 2, Detroit U-D Jesuit 1 (5-4 SO)

District 8

Detroit Catholic Central 9, Oak Park 0

Novi 4, Livonia Stevenson 3

District 9

Troy 2, Birmingham Brother Rice 1

District 10

Grosse Pointe South 6, Warren Mott 1

Warren De La Salle 3, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 2 (OT)

District 11

Clinton Towship Chippewa Valley 3, Utica 1

Sterling Heights Stevenson 2, Utica Ford 1

District 12

Macomb Dakota 9, Port Huron 1

Utica Eisenhower 2, Romeo 1

District 13

Rochester 3, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 0

Division 2

District 24

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 3, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 1

Farmington Hills Harrison 3, Madison Heights Lamphere 0

District 31

Marysville 6, St. Clair 2

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 3, Pontiac 0

Division 3

District 38

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 5, Canton Prep 1

Grosse Ile 5, Taylor Prep 0

Division 4

District 54

Ann Arbor Greenhills 3, Plymouth Christian 0

Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 2, Ann Arbor Central Academy 1 (OT)

District 55

Lutheran Westland 3, Allen Park Cabrini 1

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 5, Riverview Gabriel Richard 3

Eric Coughlin is a freelance writer.