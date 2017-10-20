Thursday’s games
PSL
Detroit Cass Tech 47, Detroit Northwestern 0
Detroit Cody 24, Detroit Osborn 0
Detroit Delta Prep 38, Detroit CMA 0
Detroit Mumford 2, Detroit Douglass 0, forfeit
Others
Birmingham Brother Rice 53, Detroit Southeastern 0
Orchard Lake St Mary’s 41, Detroit Renaissance 20
Friday’s games
Catholic League
Detroit PSL
Detroit Central 40, Detroit Denby 0, Ford Field
Detroit King 21, Detroit East English 0, at Ford Field
Downriver
Allen Park 41, Taylor Truman 22
Gibraltar Carlson 42, Lincoln Park 15
Wyandotte Roosevelt 56, Melvindale 21
Southgate Anderson at Woodhaven
Taylor Kennedy at Trenton
Lakes Valley
South Lyon East 34, South Lyon 27
Walled Lake Western 42, Walled Lake Central 0
White Lake Lakeland 30, Walled Lake Northern 22
KLAA
Canton 35, Livonia Churchill 21
Grand Blanc 27, Brighton 26
Plymouth 46, Hartland 38
Howell 34, Wayne Memorial 20
Livonia Franklin 35, Livonia Stevenson 21
Salem 40, Northville 27
Westland John Glenn 34, Novi 27
MAC
C.T. Chippewa Valley 45, N.B. Anchor Bay 6
Eastpointe at Center Line
Grosse Pointe North 28, Marine City 21 (OT)
Warren Mott 35, Grosse Pointe South 17
Macomb Dakota 56, Macomb L.C. North 14
Marysville at Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse
New Haven 35, St Clair Shores Lakeview 22
Port Huron Northern 21, Port Huron 7
Romeo 35, Fraser 20
Roseville 17, St Clair Shores Lake Shore 14
St Clair Shores South Lake 7, Warren Lincoln 6
Utica 28, Sterling Heights Stevenson 21
Utica Eisenhower 38, Utica Ford 20
Warren Cousino 62, St Clair 42
Warren Fitzgerald 39, C.T. Clintondale 34
Warren Woods Tower 63, Sterling Heights 14
OAA
Clarkston 23, Farmington Hills Harrison 12
Lake Orion 45, Birmingham Seaholm 7
M.H. Madison 42, Madison Heights Lamphere 14
Oak Park 58, Bloomfield Hills 39
Oxford 43, Berkley 7
Rochester Adams 45, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 7
Southfield A&T 42, Rochester 7
Troy 20, Troy Athens 19
West Bloomfield 49, Birmingham Groves 26
Others
A.H. Oakland Christian 40, M.C. Cardinal Mooney 6
Ann Arbor Pioneer at Ypsilanti Community
Ann Arbor Skyline 34, Dearborn 30
A.P. Cabrini 47, Detroit University Prep S&M 0
Auburn Hills Avondale 41, Macomb Lutheran North 20
Belleville 27, Temperance Bedford 24
Dearborn Fordson 20, Monroe 13
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 1, Hamtramck 0 (forfeit)
Detroit Community at Dearborn Heights Robichaud
Detroit Country Day 66, Melvindale ABT 0
Detroit Leadership Academy 55, Detroit Universal 6
Detroit Loyola at Burton Bendle
Detroit University Prep at Dearborn Heights Annapolis
Farmington 47, Detroit Edison 0
Ferndale 28, Dearborn Edsel Ford 24
Flat Rock 37, Ann Arbor Huron 0
Garden City 19, North Farmington 9
Hazel Park 47, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 7
Milford 27, Waterford Kettering 14
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 28, Monroe SMCC 14
Redford Thurston 23, New Boston Huron 17
R.H. Lutheran Northwest 1, Detroit Cesar Chavez 0
River Rouge 58, Muskegon Heights Academy 0
Riverview 49, Redford Union 7
Riverview Gabriel Richard 44, Livonia Clarenceville 17
Romulus 18, Detroit Old Redford 8
Romulus Summit 18, Detroit Voyageur 8
Royal Oak at Monroe Jefferson
Southfield Christian 32, Genesee 30
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 34, Detroit Public Safety 14
UD Jesuit 46, Grosse Ile 30
Warren Michigan Collegiate 55, Pontiac 6
Waterford Mott 42, Fenton 28
Today’s games
Dearborn Heights Star at Lutheran Westland, 1
PREP BOWL at Ford Field
A.A. Gabriel Richard vs. Dearborn Divine Child, 1
BH Cranbrook-Kingswood vs. Clarkston Everest, 4
Detroit Catholic Central vs. Warren De La Salle, 7
