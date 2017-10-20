King 21, E. English Village 0, Class A, Central 40, Denby 0, Class B
King celebrates defeating East English Village, 21-0, in the DPSL class A championship game Friday, October 20, 2017 at Ford Field.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King running back Jalen Jackson (34) tires to break to the outside against East English Village in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Kingdefender Tyrece Woods (8) sacks East English Village quarterback Charles Lake (12) and causes a fumble in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King defensive back Marvin Grant (4) plays tight defense as the ball sails past East English Village receiver Elija Griffin (17) in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
The King defense stops East English Village runner Jordan Anderson (10) in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King running back Jalen Jackson (34) breaks away from the East English Village defense for a 90 yard touchdown run in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King defenders Joe Frazier (12) and Rich Miller (3) stop East English Village runner Jordan Anderson (10) short of a first down in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King running back Jae'Veyon Morton (22) celebrates scoring the first touchdown of the game against East English Village in the first half of the PSL class A championship game Friday, October 20, 2017 at Ford Field.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King defensive lineman Jalen Bell takes down East English Villagerunner Zhamaine March (18) in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King defenders Marvin Grant (4) and Antoine Evans (10) tackle East English Village runner Cortez Berry (14) in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Detroit King defender Marvin Grant (4) runs a blocked punt back for a touchdown against Detroit East English Village in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
East English Village punter Desjuan Johnson (52) bobbled a low snap and has a punt blocked by King the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King defender Jae'Veyon Morton (22) stops East English Village runner Lemeul Neeley-Watley (11) in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
East English Village running back Zhamaine March (18) breaks to the outside against King defender Rich Miller (3) in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
East English Village quarterback Charles Lake (12) throws against King in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
East English Village running back Jordan Anderson (10) is surrounded by King defenders in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King running back Shondel Hardnett (25) breaks to the outside against East English Village in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King running back Jalen Jackson (34) tries to get away from the East English Village defense in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
East English Village running back Zhamaine March (18) breaks to the outside against King defender Rich Miller (3) in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Central head coach Lynn Sanders holds up the trophy after his team defeats Denby, 40-0, in the DPSL class B championship game Friday, October 20, 2017 at Ford Field.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Central receiver Rodney Johnson Jr tries to get away from a Detroit Denby defender in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Central receiver Brandon Cooper (11) tries to get away from a Detroit Denby defender Darryll Lock (3) in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Central running back Demetrius Christian runs in for a touchdown against Denby in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Central receiver Brandon Cooper (11) tries to get away from a Denby defender in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Central quarterback El Julian Jordan looks for a receiver against Denby in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Central receiver Germaine Williams makes a one-handed touchdown catch against Denby in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Central receiver Germaine Williams runs in for a touchdown after a one-handed catch against Denby in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Central receiver Germaine Williams, left, celebrates scoring a touchdown with teammate El Julian Jordan against Denby in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Denby running Armani White (2) is hit by Central's Demetrius Christian in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Central receiver Brandon Cooper (11) makes a touchdown catch against Denby in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Central receiver Brandon Cooper (11) celebrates a touchdown catch against Denby in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Denby defender T'Shawn Wilkes, right, is called for pass interference on Central receiver Rodney Johnson Jr. (6) in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Central running back James Wheeler (24) is shoved out of bounds after a long run by Denby's Tymetrius Patterson (20) in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Central running quarterback El Julian Jordan runs in for a touchdown against Denby in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Central head coach Lynn Sanders celebrates with his team after defeating Denby.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
    Thursday’s games

    PSL

    Detroit Cass Tech 47, Detroit Northwestern 0

    Detroit Cody 24, Detroit Osborn 0

    Detroit Delta Prep 38, Detroit CMA 0

    Detroit Mumford 2, Detroit Douglass 0, forfeit

    Others

    Birmingham Brother Rice 53, Detroit Southeastern 0

    Orchard Lake St Mary’s 41, Detroit Renaissance 20

    Friday’s games

    Catholic League

    Detroit PSL

    Detroit Central 40, Detroit Denby 0, Ford Field

    Detroit King 21, Detroit East English 0, at Ford Field

    Downriver

    Allen Park 41, Taylor Truman 22

    Gibraltar Carlson 42, Lincoln Park 15

    Wyandotte Roosevelt 56, Melvindale 21

    Southgate Anderson at Woodhaven

    Taylor Kennedy at Trenton

    Lakes Valley

    South Lyon East 34, South Lyon 27

    Walled Lake Western 42, Walled Lake Central 0

    White Lake Lakeland 30, Walled Lake Northern 22

    KLAA

    Canton 35, Livonia Churchill 21

    Grand Blanc 27, Brighton 26

    Plymouth 46, Hartland 38

    Howell 34, Wayne Memorial 20

    Livonia Franklin 35, Livonia Stevenson 21

    Salem 40, Northville 27

    Westland John Glenn 34, Novi 27

    MAC

    C.T. Chippewa Valley 45, N.B. Anchor Bay 6

    Eastpointe at Center Line

    Grosse Pointe North 28, Marine City 21 (OT)

    Warren Mott 35, Grosse Pointe South 17

    Macomb Dakota 56, Macomb L.C. North 14

    Marysville at Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse

    New Haven 35, St Clair Shores Lakeview 22

    Port Huron Northern 21, Port Huron 7

    Romeo 35, Fraser 20

    Roseville 17, St Clair Shores Lake Shore 14

    St Clair Shores South Lake 7, Warren Lincoln 6

    Utica 28, Sterling Heights Stevenson 21

    Utica Eisenhower 38, Utica Ford 20

    Warren Cousino 62, St Clair 42

    Warren Fitzgerald 39, C.T. Clintondale 34

    Warren Woods Tower 63, Sterling Heights 14

    OAA

    Clarkston 23, Farmington Hills Harrison 12

    Lake Orion 45, Birmingham Seaholm 7

    M.H. Madison 42, Madison Heights Lamphere 14

    Oak Park 58, Bloomfield Hills 39

    Oxford 43, Berkley 7

    Rochester Adams 45, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 7

    Southfield A&T 42, Rochester 7

    Troy 20, Troy Athens 19

    West Bloomfield 49, Birmingham Groves 26

    Others

    A.H. Oakland Christian 40, M.C. Cardinal Mooney 6

    Ann Arbor Pioneer at Ypsilanti Community

    Ann Arbor Skyline 34, Dearborn 30

    A.P. Cabrini 47, Detroit University Prep S&M 0

    Auburn Hills Avondale 41, Macomb Lutheran North 20

    Belleville 27, Temperance Bedford 24

    Dearborn Fordson 20, Monroe 13

    Dearborn Heights Crestwood 1, Hamtramck 0 (forfeit)

    Detroit Community at Dearborn Heights Robichaud

    Detroit Country Day 66, Melvindale ABT 0

    Detroit Leadership Academy 55, Detroit Universal 6

    Detroit Loyola at Burton Bendle

    Detroit University Prep at Dearborn Heights Annapolis

    Farmington 47, Detroit Edison 0

    Ferndale 28, Dearborn Edsel Ford 24

    Flat Rock 37, Ann Arbor Huron 0

    Garden City 19, North Farmington 9

    Hazel Park 47, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 7

    Milford 27, Waterford Kettering 14

    Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 28, Monroe SMCC 14

    Redford Thurston 23, New Boston Huron 17

    R.H. Lutheran Northwest 1, Detroit Cesar Chavez 0

    River Rouge 58, Muskegon Heights Academy 0

    Riverview 49, Redford Union 7

    Riverview Gabriel Richard 44, Livonia Clarenceville 17

    Romulus 18, Detroit Old Redford 8

    Romulus Summit 18, Detroit Voyageur 8

    Royal Oak at Monroe Jefferson

    Southfield Christian 32, Genesee 30

    Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 34, Detroit Public Safety 14

    UD Jesuit 46, Grosse Ile 30

    Warren Michigan Collegiate 55, Pontiac 6

    Waterford Mott 42, Fenton 28

    Today’s games

    Dearborn Heights Star at Lutheran Westland, 1

    PREP BOWL at Ford Field

    A.A. Gabriel Richard vs. Dearborn Divine Child, 1

    BH Cranbrook-Kingswood vs. Clarkston Everest, 4

    Detroit Catholic Central vs. Warren De La Salle, 7

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE