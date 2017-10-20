King 21, E. English Village 0, Class A, Central 40, Denby 0, Class B
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

King celebrates defeating East English Village, 21-0,
King celebrates defeating East English Village, 21-0, in the DPSL class A championship game Friday, October 20, 2017 at Ford Field.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
King running back Jalen Jackson (34) tires to break
King running back Jalen Jackson (34) tires to break to the outside against East English Village in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kingdefender Tyrece Woods (8) sacks East English Village
Kingdefender Tyrece Woods (8) sacks East English Village quarterback Charles Lake (12) and causes a fumble in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
King defensive back Marvin Grant (4) plays tight defense
King defensive back Marvin Grant (4) plays tight defense as the ball sails past East English Village receiver Elija Griffin (17) in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
The King defense stops East English Village runner
The King defense stops East English Village runner Jordan Anderson (10) in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
King running back Jalen Jackson (34) breaks away from
King running back Jalen Jackson (34) breaks away from the East English Village defense for a 90 yard touchdown run in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
King defenders Joe Frazier (12) and Rich Miller (3)
King defenders Joe Frazier (12) and Rich Miller (3) stop East English Village runner Jordan Anderson (10) short of a first down in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
King running back Jae'Veyon Morton (22) celebrates
King running back Jae'Veyon Morton (22) celebrates scoring the first touchdown of the game against East English Village in the first half of the PSL class A championship game Friday, October 20, 2017 at Ford Field.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
King defensive lineman Jalen Bell takes down East English
King defensive lineman Jalen Bell takes down East English Villagerunner Zhamaine March (18) in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
King defenders Marvin Grant (4) and Antoine Evans (10)
King defenders Marvin Grant (4) and Antoine Evans (10) tackle East English Village runner Cortez Berry (14) in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit King defender Marvin Grant (4) runs a blocked
Detroit King defender Marvin Grant (4) runs a blocked punt back for a touchdown against Detroit East English Village in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
East English Village punter Desjuan Johnson (52) bobbled
East English Village punter Desjuan Johnson (52) bobbled a low snap and has a punt blocked by King the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
King defender Jae'Veyon Morton (22) stops East English
King defender Jae'Veyon Morton (22) stops East English Village runner Lemeul Neeley-Watley (11) in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
East English Village running back Zhamaine March (18)
East English Village running back Zhamaine March (18) breaks to the outside against King defender Rich Miller (3) in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
East English Village quarterback Charles Lake (12)
East English Village quarterback Charles Lake (12) throws against King in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
East English Village running back Jordan Anderson (10)
East English Village running back Jordan Anderson (10) is surrounded by King defenders in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
King running back Shondel Hardnett (25) breaks to the
King running back Shondel Hardnett (25) breaks to the outside against East English Village in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
King running back Jalen Jackson (34) tries to get away
King running back Jalen Jackson (34) tries to get away from the East English Village defense in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
East English Village running back Zhamaine March (18)
East English Village running back Zhamaine March (18) breaks to the outside against King defender Rich Miller (3) in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Central head coach Lynn Sanders holds up the trophy
Central head coach Lynn Sanders holds up the trophy after his team defeats Denby, 40-0, in the DPSL class B championship game Friday, October 20, 2017 at Ford Field.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Central receiver Rodney Johnson Jr tries to
Detroit Central receiver Rodney Johnson Jr tries to get away from a Detroit Denby defender in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Central receiver Brandon Cooper (11) tries
Detroit Central receiver Brandon Cooper (11) tries to get away from a Detroit Denby defender Darryll Lock (3) in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Central running back Demetrius Christian runs in for
Central running back Demetrius Christian runs in for a touchdown against Denby in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Central receiver Brandon Cooper (11) tries to get away
Central receiver Brandon Cooper (11) tries to get away from a Denby defender in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Central quarterback El Julian Jordan looks for a receiver
Central quarterback El Julian Jordan looks for a receiver against Denby in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Central receiver Germaine Williams makes a one-handed
Central receiver Germaine Williams makes a one-handed touchdown catch against Denby in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Central receiver Germaine Williams runs in for a touchdown
Central receiver Germaine Williams runs in for a touchdown after a one-handed catch against Denby in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Central receiver Germaine Williams, left, celebrates
Central receiver Germaine Williams, left, celebrates scoring a touchdown with teammate El Julian Jordan against Denby in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Denby running Armani White (2) is hit by Central's
Denby running Armani White (2) is hit by Central's Demetrius Christian in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Central receiver Brandon Cooper (11) makes a touchdown
Central receiver Brandon Cooper (11) makes a touchdown catch against Denby in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Central receiver Brandon Cooper (11) celebrates a touchdown
Central receiver Brandon Cooper (11) celebrates a touchdown catch against Denby in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Denby defender T'Shawn Wilkes, right, is called for
Denby defender T'Shawn Wilkes, right, is called for pass interference on Central receiver Rodney Johnson Jr. (6) in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Central running back James Wheeler (24) is shoved out
Central running back James Wheeler (24) is shoved out of bounds after a long run by Denby's Tymetrius Patterson (20) in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Central running quarterback El Julian Jordan runs in
Central running quarterback El Julian Jordan runs in for a touchdown against Denby in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Central head coach Lynn Sanders celebrates with his
Central head coach Lynn Sanders celebrates with his team after defeating Denby.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — Marvin Grant and Detroit King took advantage of Detroit East English’s mistakes to earn a 21-0 victory in the PSL championship game Friday night at Ford Field.

    It was the second PSL title in the last three years for King (8-1) — ranked No. 4 in The News Super 20 poll and the two-time defending Division 2 state champion — and also its eighth straight win in the rivalry.

    No. 6 East English (8-1), which was making its first championship-game appearance since 2012, the first year of the program when it suffered a 51-48 loss to King, was 0-for-4 in the red zone.

    Grant, a junior defensive back who has offers from Michigan and Notre Dame, returned a blocked punt 20 yards for a touchdown to open a 14-0 lead with 8:05 remaining in the second quarter.

    “I just took a chance, didn’t see who got a hand on it, but saw the ball go up in the air and I didn’t know if they wanted me to fair catch it or what, decided to catch it and run,” Grant said. “It felt great to score and give us some momentum.

    It was the first of two costly mistakes for East English in the first half. The blocked punt was set up when the ball bounced to the punter, allowing the rush. Then, East English had bad time management in the final minutes of the half, failing to take advantage of a first-and-goal following Charles Lake’s 11-yard pass to Lemuel Neely-Watley on fourth down to the 4 with a minute remaining.

    East English’s threat ended on a fourth-down interception by Jerry Tucker in the left corner of the end zone as time expired in the second quarter.

    East English also had a scoring opportunity in the first quarter, advancing to King’s 20 before Lake’s fourth-down pass went through the hands of his receiver.

    King scored on the game’s opening series when it used the I-formation and gave the ball to Jalen Jackson on the first four plays, picking up 46 yards, before Dequan Finn found Jaeveyon Morton for 7 yards, followed by a 6-yard touchdown pass with 7:25 left in the quarter.

    East English had a chance to get back in the game in the third quarter, but Finn’s fourth-down pass to Deovion Brown was stopped at the 9, a yard short, and King scored on a 90-yard run by Jalen Jackson for a 21-0 lead with 2:34 left in the third.

    “I challenged him at halftime,” King coach Tyrone Spencer said of Jackson. “Told him that you have to run the football, and he looked at me after that run with a look that said, ‘You satisfied.’”

    East English also advanced to King’s 10 midway through the fourth, but junior defensive tackle Trevion Oldham had consecutive sacks and Tyrece Woods followed with a strip sack on fourth down to end the threat.

    Jackson finished with 133 yards on seven carries.

    East English entered the game averaging 270 yards rushing, but was limited to 60 yards on 32 carries. Its longest run of the game was for 9 yards.

    david.goricki@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/DavidGoricki

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE