Central running back Demetrius Christian runs in for a touchdown against Denby in the first half. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell / Special to Detroit News)

Detroit — Darrius Adkins made plays all over the field Friday afternoon at Ford Field to help Detroit Central defeat Detroit Denby 40-0 in the PSL B Division championship game to avenge an early season loss.

Denby (6-2) defeated Central 12-6 in Week 3, forcing five turnovers, but WMU-bound quarterback El Julian Jordan played at a high level in the rematch, throwing for three TDs and running for another in the one-sided PSL title game.

And, the 5-foot-6 Adkins was the catalyst, making an incredible diving catch of a Jordan pass for an 11-yard TD to give Central (7-2) an 8-0 lead with 2:19 left in the opening quarter.

Minutes later, Adkins came in from his cornerback position to make a tackle on a Denby receiver just short of a first down to force a punt, then had a pair of catches during a 71-yard drive to set up Demetrius Christian’s 11-yard TD run that opened a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Adkins wasn’t done, hauling in a 20-yard pass from Jordan on a third-and-13 play to set up Jordan’s second TD pass of the game, a 30-yard toss over the middle to Gernaine Williams on a fourth and 29 play to open a 20-0 cushion with 4:41 left in the half.

Then, Adkins returned a punt 30 yards to the Denby 20 to give Central a short field to play with and Jordan took advantage of the situation, finding Brandon Cooper for a TD pass in the left corner of the end zone on the first play for a 27-0 cushion with 2:39 left in the half.

“We took a loss to them in the regular season so we knew we had to come out and play hard and I just knew I had to redeem myself for Week 3, that’s all I was thinking about,” said Adkins who had three of Central’s five turnovers. “I had to put everything on the line, especially being my senior year. On my punt return, I knew I had to get my team back in the red zone because that’s what they depend on me to do.”

Said Central coach Lynn Sanders: “The kids came out focused, I think that game (12-6 loss) gave us a wake-up call as far as being focused and we just came out and played a good game.”

Central looks primed for a long run in the state tournament — which begins next weekend — with Jordan having multiple weapons to work with in Adkins, Cooper, Williams and Jerodd Vines and a punishing running game in the 5-10, 205-pound Christian and 5-6, 205-pound Lorenzo White Jr.

Central opened a 34-0 lead on the first play of the third quarter when Williams scooped up a fumble and ran 30 yards for a TD. Jordan scored on a 4-yard run with four minutes left in the third for a 40-0 lead to put in effect the mercy rule with the running clock.

