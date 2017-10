Detroit County Day’s Kolin Demens committed to UCLA on Saturday. (Photo: Todd McInturf / Detroit News)

Kolin Demens, a 6-foot, 204-pound linebacker from Detroit Country Day, committed to play football at UCLA on Saturday.

Demens, who had offers from Michigan and Michigan State among others, is the younger brother of former Michigan linebacker Kenny Demens. He is rated a three-star recruit.

Demes made his announcement via video on Twitter.