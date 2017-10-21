Bloomfield Hills won the top two doubles flights and held off Troy, 30-28, for the Division 1 boys tennis title Saturday at Midland.

Steve Forman at first singles and Troy teammate Brendan Cimpeanu at No. 2 won titles for Troy.

Okemos won the Division 2 title at Kalamazoo. Gabe Vidnais of Birmingham Graves won second singles.

Benji Jacobson (No. 1), Lucas Bosch (No. 2) and Justin Loo (No. 3) won singles titles for Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood, which beat Detroit Country Day, 36-28, for the Division 3 state championshpi at Holland.

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett won the Division 4 title, with individual winners in William Cooksey (No. 1) and Andrew Staricco at No. 4.

GIRLS GOLF FINALS

Medalist Anika Dy, who shot 72-69 AND won by eight shots, led Traverse City West to the Division 1 girls golf championship at The Meadows at Grand Valley State in Allendale.

Shannon Kennedy of Birmingham Marian shot 76-7 to win the Division 2 individual title. Marian finished second to Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern at Bedford Valley in Battle Creek.

Danielle Stanskowski of Pontiac Notre Dame Prep was Division 3 medalist at 72-72. Macomb Lutheran North won the team title at Forest Akers West in East Lansing.

Harbor Springs won the Division 4 championship at Forest Akers East in East Lansing.