Warren De La Salle 35, Detroit Catholic Central 14
The Warren De La Salle football team celebrate with
The Warren De La Salle football team celebrate with the Prep Bowl 2017 A-B trophy after they beat Catholic Central 35-14, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Warren De La Salle quarterback Luke Pfromm (11) looks
Warren De La Salle quarterback Luke Pfromm (11) looks to pass against Detroit Catholic Central in the third quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Warren De La Salle wide receiver Jacob Badalamenti
Warren De La Salle wide receiver Jacob Badalamenti (2) hauls in a pass and runs for a touchdown against Detroit Catholic Central in the third quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Warren De La Salle wide receiver Jacob Badalamenti
Warren De La Salle wide receiver Jacob Badalamenti (2), right, is congratulated on his touchdown run by running back Evan Vaillancourt (22) against Detroit Catholic Central in the third quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Warren De La Salle football head coach Mike Giannone,
Warren De La Salle football head coach Mike Giannone, right, is congratulated by team personnel after they beat Catholic Central 35-14.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Warren De La Salle defensive back Joshua DeBerry (21)
Warren De La Salle defensive back Joshua DeBerry (21) intercepts a pass intended for Detroit Catholic Central wide receiver Nate Anderson (11) in the fourth quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Warren De La Salle defensive back Joshua DeBerry (21),
Warren De La Salle defensive back Joshua DeBerry (21), right, intercepts the ball and has his helmet ripped off by Detroit Catholic Central wide receiver Nate Anderson (11) in the fourth quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Warren De La Salle running back Cordell Tannyhill (25)
Warren De La Salle running back Cordell Tannyhill (25) runs for yardage against Detroit Catholic Central in the fourth quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Warren De La Salle running back Nolan Schultz (4) rushes
Warren De La Salle running back Nolan Schultz (4) rushes against Detroit Catholic Central in the fourth quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Warren De La Salle linebacker Devin Campbell (5) recovers
Warren De La Salle linebacker Devin Campbell (5) recovers a fumble from Detroit Catholic Central in the third quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Warren De La Salle quarterback Luke Pfromm (11) is
Warren De La Salle quarterback Luke Pfromm (11) is brought down from behind by Detroit Catholic Central defensive tackle Lucas Hendershot (62) in the fourth quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Warren De La Salle wide receiver Joshua DeBerry (21)
Warren De La Salle wide receiver Joshua DeBerry (21) runs for yardage and is tackled by Detroit Catholic Central defensive back Ryan Birney (22) in the first quarter, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Warren De La Salle football head coach Mike Giannone
Warren De La Salle football head coach Mike Giannone watches his team take the field for their game with Detroit Catholic Central.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Warren De La Salle wide receiver Jacob Badalamenti
Warren De La Salle wide receiver Jacob Badalamenti (2) runs back a kickoff in the first quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Warren De La Salle quarterback Luke Pfromm (11) runs
Warren De La Salle quarterback Luke Pfromm (11) runs out of the pocket as he evades Detroit Catholic Central defensive tackle Lucas Hendershot (62) in the first quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Warren De La Salle running back Evan Vaillancourt (22)
Warren De La Salle running back Evan Vaillancourt (22) runs for a touchdown against Detroit Catholic Central in the second quarter, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit. (Jose Juarez/Special to Detroit News)  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Warren De La Salle running back Evan Vaillancourt (22)
Warren De La Salle running back Evan Vaillancourt (22) is congratulated by quarterback Luke Pfromm (11) after Vaillancourt ran for a touchdown against Detroit Catholic Central in the second quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Catholic Central football head coach Dan Anderson,
Detroit Catholic Central football head coach Dan Anderson, middle, watches his team play Warren De La Salle in the first quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Catholic Central quarterback Marco Genrich
Detroit Catholic Central quarterback Marco Genrich (10) scrambles for yardage against Warren De La Salle in the first quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Catholic Central running back Cam Ryan runs
Detroit Catholic Central running back Cam Ryan runs for yardage and is tackled by Warren De La Salle defensive back Jacob Dobbs (27) in the first quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Catholic Central running back Keegan Koehler
Detroit Catholic Central running back Keegan Koehler (21) runs between Warren De La Salle defensemen Nicholas Cominos (52), left, and Joshua DeBerry (21) in the first quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Warren De La Salle football head coach Mike Giannone
Warren De La Salle football head coach Mike Giannone argues with a referee about a penalty called against his team as they played Detroit Catholic Central in the second quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    Beating a crosstown rival to clinch a playoff berth is sweet. Beating them again the following week in the 2017 Prep Bowl Final at Ford Field to put their postseason fate in the hands of a selection committee? Well, that’s even sweeter.

    Just ask Warren De La Salle, who emerged victorious in its matchup with Detroit Catholic Central for the second week in a row, this time taking home a piece of hardware as a 35-14 victory earned the school its third Prep Bowl Championship in 90 years of the school’s football program. 

    Parallels from the matchup that preceded the Prep Bowl Final were certainly there: De La Salle’s offensive line gave little wiggle room to Marco Genrich and the Catholic Central; Jacob Badalamenti was spectacular; and after each team had a touch, it looked like the crowd was in for a tightly contested matchup.

    However, during the matchup at Ford Field, De La Salle presented a much different offensive identity — one with spunk, one with aggression, one that wasn’t afraid to air it out on second-and-6 because it was almost a foregone conclusion the team would successfully rush for a first down the following play. 

    Luckily for quarterback Luke Promff, he rarely had to work under those conditions. He was impressive too, and not just when he was throwing to Badalamenti. The senior amassed 331 yards through the air, 205 on his four touchdown passes. 

    “Luke can throw it,” De La Salle head coach Mike Giannone said. “It’s part of our game that we hadn’t shown a lot of, and I think come playoff time you have to have all the mentions so that you can compete with some of the real good teams like Catholic Central.” 

    After a 78-yard opening drive that wiped nearly six minutes off the clock to tie the game at 7-7, Pfromm nailed down a plan of attack that perfectly countered a strong pressure from Catholic Central’s front four: Become more of a threat outside the pocket than he was inside it. 

    And it worked to perfection.

    Of his four touchdown passes, two of them left his hand as he was streaking toward the sideline with a mob of white jerseys hot on his tail.

    “Luke Pfromm’s got the greatest arm in the state,” Badalamenti said. “He’s the best quarterback in the state.”

    But Pfromm will be the first to tell you he couldn’t do it on his own. “Those guys are sure-handed, they run great routes, they get open, they’re smart, so it’s easy to just drop back there and find the open guy,” he said. 

    In turn, Catholic Central were victims of an unusual De La Salle scheme that left its players chasing Badalamenti, Evan Vaillancourt and Joshua DeBerry into the end zone. 

    “Coming into the game I thought it would be more smash mouth, head-to-head, runs, but they have a great defense so we spread them out and it worked,” Pfromm said. 

    Meanwhile, De La Salle’s defensive line was nailing down a stout plan of attack. Catholic Central took a 7-0 lead on a 10-play opening drive, and it looked like they’d finally figured out how to move the ball against De La Salle’s defense as Genrich marched into the end zone on a 4-yard scamper to make open up a 7-0 lead. 

    That’s where the fun stopped.

    De La Salle went on to give up just 53 yards to Catholic Central starters following the scoring drive, and Genrich finished 5-of-10 with 24 yards through the air. 

    Giannone praised his defensive coaches for their ability to adjust on the fly.

    “They were gashing us a little bit on the iso. They did a nice job of preparing for how they were going to attack,” Giannone said before praising his coaches for the defensive adjustments. 

    De La Salle coupled its great passing game with a steady diet of inside rushing. Cordell Tannyhill rushed for 82 yards on 13 carries. Vaillancourt had nine carries, including a 6-yard touchdown run to make it 21-7.

    Catholic Central must wait until 7 p.m. on Sunday to find out if it has made the state playoffs.

    Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer