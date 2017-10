Warren De La Salle wide receiver Joshua DeBerry runs for yardage and is tackled by Detroit Catholic Central defensive back Ryan Birney in the first quarter of Saturday's Prep Bowl at Ford Field. De La Salle won, 35-14. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Here are the final prep football rankings for the 2017 season by David Goricki of The Detroit News, with how each team fared in Week 9. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

STATE SUPER 20

1. Belleville (9-0) – defeated Temperance Bedford, 27-24

2. Muskegon (9-0) – defeated Jenison, 66-7

3. Utica Eisenhower (9-0) – defeated Utica Ford, 38-20

4. Detroit King (8-1) – defeated Detroit East English, 21-0

5. East Grand Rapids (9-0) – defeated Grand Rapids South Christian, 13-7

6. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (8-1) – defeated New Baltimore Anchor Bay, 45-6

7. Warren De La Salle (7-2) – defeated Detroit Catholic Central, 35-14

8. Muskegon Mona Shores (8-1) – defeated Fruitport, 49-6

9. Detroit Cass Tech (6-2) – defeated Detroit Northwestern, 47-0

10. Walled Lake Western (8-1) – defeated Walled Lake Central, 42-0

11. Wyandotte (9-0) – defeated Melvindale, 56-21

12. Detroit East English (8-1) – lost to Detroit King, 21-0

13. Waterford Mott (8-1) – defeated Fenton, 42-28

14. Canton (8-1) – defeated Livonia Churchill, 35-21

15. Saline (7-1) – idle

16. River Rouge (7-2), defeated Muskegon Heights, 58-0

17. Midland (8-1) – defeated Midland Dow, 49-21

18. West Bloomfield (7-2) – defeated Birmingham Groves, 49-26

19. Rochester Adams (8-1) – defeated Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, 45-7

T20. Oak Park (7-2) – defeated Bloomfield Hills, 58-39

T20. Davison (8-1) – defeated Flint Powers, 30-9

DETROIT

1. Detroit King (8-1) – defeated Detroit East English, 21-0

2. Detroit Cass Tech (7-1) – defeated Detroit Northwestern, 47-0

3. Detroit East English (8-1) – lost to Detroit King, 21-0

4. Detroit Central (7-2) – defeated Detroit Denby, 40-0

5. Detroit Denby (6-2) – lost to Detroit Central, 40-0

6. Detroit Mumford (6-3) – defeated Detroit Douglass (forfeit)

7. Detroit Cody (6-3) – defeated Detroit Osborn, 24-0

8. Detroit Renaissance (4-5) – lost to Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, 41-20

9. U-D Jesuit (3-5) – defeated Grosse Ile, 46-30

10. Detroit Delta (6-3) – defeated Detroit CMA, 38-0

NORTH

1. Walled Lake Western (8-1) – defeated Walled Lake Central, 42-0

2. Waterford Mott (8-1) – defeated Fenton, 42-28

3. West Bloomfield (7-2) – defeated Birmingham Groves, 49-26

4. Rochester Adams (8-1) – defeated Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, 45-7

5. Oak Park (7-2) – defeated Bloomfield Hills, 58-39

6. Clarkston (7-2) – defeated Farmington Hills Harrison, 23-12

7. Birmingham Groves (7-2) – lost to West Bloomfield, 49-26

8. Detroit Catholic Central (6-3) – lost to Warren De La Salle, 35-14

9. Farmington Hills Harrison (6-3) – lost to Clarkston, 23-12

T10. Bloomfield Hills (6-3) – lost to Oak Park, 58-39

T10. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood (8-1) – defeated Clarkston Everest Collegiate, 42-7

EAST

1. Utica Eisenhower (9-0) – defeated Utica Ford, 38-20

2. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (8-1) – defeated New Baltimore Anchor Bay, 45-6

3. Warren De La Salle (7-2) – defeated Detroit Catholic Central, 35-14

4. Romeo (7-2) – defeated Fraser, 35-20

5. Macomb Dakota (6-3) – defeated Macomb L’Anse Creuse North, 56-14

6. Madison Heights Madison (9-0) – defeated Madison Heights Lamphere, 42-14

7. Grosse Pointe North (6-2) – defeated Marine City, 28-21 (OT)

8. Marine City (7-2) – lost to Grosse Pointe North, 28-21 (OT)

9. Warren Mott (5-4) – defeated Grosse Pointe South, 35-17

10. Grosse Pointe South (5-4) – lost to Warren Mott, 35-17

WEST

1. Belleville (9-0) – defeated Temperance Bedford, 27-24

2. Wyandotte (9-0) – defeated Melvindale, 56-21

3. Canton (8-1) – defeated Livonia Churchill, 35-21

4. Saline (7-1) – idle

5. River Rouge (7-2) – defeated Muskegon Heights, 58-0

6. Gibraltar Carlson (8-1) – defeated Lincoln Park, 42-15

7. Dearborn Fordson (8-1) – defeated Monroe, 20-13

8. Dearborn Divine Child (8-1) – defeated Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard, 34-20

9. Pinckney (8-1) – defeated Lansing Waverly, 56-0

10. Ypsilanti Lincoln (7-2) – defeated Milan, 35-14