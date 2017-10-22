Quarterback Aaron Jackson and Detroit Cass Tech begin defense of their Division 1 state championship against Grosse Pointe South. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Here are the first-round pairings for the Michigan high school football state playoffs. First-round predistrict games will be Friday and Saturday; dates and times will be announced later. Teams are listed with their playoff points.

DIVISION 1

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Grandville (6-3) 70.444 at Holland West Ottawa (8-1) 100.444

Rockford (6-3) 80.222 at Grand Ledge (8-1) 95.000

DISTRICT 2

Lapeer (6-3) 68.889 at Davison (8-1) 95.000

Grand Blanc (7-2) 83.111 at Clarkston (7-2) 87.667

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Walled Lake Central (5-4) 61.333 at White Lake Lakeland (6-2) 80.778

Detroit Catholic Central (5-4) 63.667 at Livonia Stevenson (5-4) 67.889

DISTRICT 2

Salem (5-4) 57.111 at Belleville (9-0) 109.333

Saline (7-1) 92.556 at Canton (8-1) 102.111

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Warren Mott (5-4) 60.667 at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (8-1) 104.889

New Baltimore Anchor Bay (6-3) 66.222 at Macomb Dakota (6-3) 67.444

DISTRICT 2

Detroit Western International (5-3) 47.000 at Dearborn Fordson (8-1) 100.444

Grosse Pointe South (5-4) 62.736 at Detroit Cass Tech (6-2) 72.889

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Troy (6-3) 67.667 at Waterford Mott (8-1) 102.847

Bloomfield Hills (6-3) 70.556 at West Bloomfield (7-2) 91.111

DISTRICT 2

Utica (5-4) 57.222 at Utica Eisenhower (9-0) 119.111

Romeo (7-2) 91.222 at Rochester Adams (8-1) 96.667

Quarterback Luke Pfromm and Warren De La Salle play at Ferndale in a Division 2 predistrict game. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

DIVISION 2

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Traverse City Central (6-3) 67.778 at Midland (8-1) 102.111

Midland Dow (7-2) 79.444 at Traverse City West (8-1) 96.556

DISTRICT 2

Mattawan (7-2) 77.778 at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (9-0) 110.222

Portage Central (7-2) 85.000 at Muskegon Mona Shores (8-1) 102.222

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Flint Carman-Ainsworth (5-4) 58.667 at Fenton (8-1) 100.333

Lowell (6-3) 74.333 at Flushing (7-2) 81.444

DISTRICT 2

Livonia Franklin (7-2) 83.778 at Walled Lake Western (8-1) 101.000

Livonia Churchill (7-2) 87.444 at Pinckney (8-1) 90.556

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Temperance Bedford (6-3) 68.972 at Wyandotte Roosevelt (9-0) 112.000

Brownstown Woodhaven (7-2) 82.556 at Ypsilanti Lincoln (7-2) 86.556

DISTRICT 2

Dearborn Edsel Ford (6-3) 63.778 at Detroit King (8-1) 95.667

Grosse Pointe North (6-2) 78.556 at Detroit East English (8-1) 84.889

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Royal Oak (6-3) 58.778 at Oak Park (7-2) 87.667

Birmingham Brother Rice (6-3) 76.778 at Birmingham Groves (7-2) 84.000

DISTRICT 2

Roseville (6-3) 69.181 at Port Huron Northern (8-1) 96.667

Warren De La Salle (7-2) 94.492 at Ferndale (8-1) 94.778

DIVISION 3

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Holland (6-3) 65.111 at Muskegon (9-0) 112.000

Zeeland West (6-3) 73.444 at Zeeland East (9-0) 106.667

DISTRICT 2

Cedar Springs (6-3) 71.444 at East Grand Rapids (9-0) 110.222

Grand Rapids Christian (7-2) 88.111 at DeWitt (8-1) 101.111

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Coldwater (6-3) 67.972 at Battle Creek Harper Creek (9-0) 101.222

St. Joseph (7-2) 83.778 at Stevensville Lakeshore (8-1) 94.778

DISTRICT 2

Tecumseh (5-4) 55.556 at East Lansing (7-2) 81.556

Parma Western (6-3) 59.750 at Haslett (7-2) 78.667

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Detroit Cody (6-3) 56.958 at Dearborn Divine Child (8-1) 95.111

Redford Thurston (6-3) 62.222 at Romulus (6-3) 65.111

DISTRICT 2

New Boston Huron (5-4) 54.000 at Gibraltar Carlson (8-1) 96.889

Trenton (5-4) 58.556 at Riverview (8-1) 84.222

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Bay City Central (5-4) 57.667 at Linden (7-2) 86.000

Ortonville-Brandon (6-3) 70.556 at Auburn Hills Avondale (6-3) 71.111

DISTRICT 2

Hazel Park (6-3) 67.889 at Warren Woods-Tower (7-2) 77.000

Farmington Hills Harrison (6-3) 74.222 at Warren Fitzgerald (7-2) 76.222

DIVISION 4

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Bay City John Glenn (5-4) 55.444 at Escanaba (7-2) 77.639

Flint Powers Catholic (5-4) 59.222 at Alma (7-2) 72.444

DISTRICT 2

Williamston (5-4) 50.889 at Lake Fenton (8-1) 86.222

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (7-2) 62.111 at Goodrich (8-1) 81.667

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Whitehall (6-3) 58.667 at Belding (7-2) 75.444

Coopersville (6-3) 59.889 at Comstock Park (6-3) 62.556

DISTRICT 2

Wyoming Godwin Heights (7-2) 62.889 at Wyoming Kelloggsville (9-0) 96.889

Hudsonville Unity Christian (6-3) 66.889 at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-0) 92.667

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Benton Harbor (5-4) 54.333 at Edwardsburg (8-1) 86.000

Vicksburg (7-2) 73.444 at Three Rivers (7-2) 75.000

DISTRICT 2

Lansing Sexton (6-3) 71.111 at Lake Odessa Lakewood (8-1) 83.444

Plainwell (7-2) 73.444 at Grand Rapids South Christian (7-2) 73.556

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Milan (5-4) 52.444 at Chelsea (8-1) 90.444

Flat Rock (7-2) 76.111 at River Rouge (7-2) 76.889

DISTRICT 2

Madison Heights Lamphere (5-4) 50.333 at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood (8-1) 79.889

Detroit Mumford (6-3) 60.708 at Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy (6-3) 62.514

DIVISION 5

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Gladstone (7-2) 59.000 at Kingsford (7-1) 83.889

Hancock (7-2) 61.444 at Menominee (6-3) 65.194

DISTRICT 2

Grayling (6-3) 56.556 at Reed City (8-1) 80.000

Remus Chippewa Hills (7-2) 69.889 at Clare (8-1) 74.667

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

North Muskegon (6-3) 47.444 at Muskegon Oakridge (7-2) 69.889

Grant (6-3) 50.111 at Newaygo (7-2) 67.222

DISTRICT 2

Bridgeport (6-3) 58.333 at Saginaw Swan Valley (8-1) 91.556

Carrollton (6-3) 62.667 at Freeland (6-3) 65.444

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Berrien Springs (6-3) 54.333 at Grand Rapids West Catholic (7-2) 73.639

Dowagiac (6-3) 61.667 at Kalamazoo Hackett (7-2) 67.111

DISTRICT 2

Ovid-Elsie (7-2) 65.667 at Portland (8-1) 91.222

Lansing Catholic (7-2) 72.222 at Olivet (8-1) 83.000

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Almont (7-2) 63.667 at Frankenmuth (9-0) 98.889

Richmond (7-2) 70.778 at Marine City (7-2) 90.403

DISTRICT 2

Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard (7-2) 64.000 at Algonac (8-1) 81.556

Ida (7-2) 65.889 at Detroit Denby (6-2) 67.889

Receiver Brandon Cooper and Detroit Central will take on Clinton Township Clintondale in an opening-round game of the Division 6 playoffs. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News)

DIVISION 6

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Maple City Glen Lake (6-2) 52.556 at Boyne City (9-0) 90.667

Calumet (6-3) 58.333 at Traverse City St. Francis (8-1) 86.000

DISTRICT 2

Hemlock (6-3) 49.000 at Millington (8-1) 87.467

Houghton Lake (6-3) 49.222 at Harrison (6-3) 51.333

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Lakeview (6-3) 50.444 at Montague (9-0) 93.222

Morley Stanwood (7-2) 56.889 at Kent City (9-0) 77.333

DISTRICT 2

Byron (5-4) 49.333 at Ithaca (9-0) 90.667

Laingsburg (7-2) 56.556 at Montrose (7-2) 67.333

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Schoolcraft (5-4) 49.667 at Watervliet (9-0) 86.000

Delton Kellogg (5-4) 50.667 at Parchment (6-3) 56.889

DISTRICT 2

Quincy (5-4) 47.667 at Jackson Lumen Christi (7-1) 85.556

Hillsdale (5-4) 52.444 at Michigan Center (8-1) 72.667

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Blissfield (5-4) 53.444 at Napoleon (7-2) 65.222

Ecorse (7-2) 59.000 at Brooklyn Columbia Central (6-3) 63.889

DISTRICT 2

Detroit Henry Ford (6-3) 43.069 at Warren Michigan Collegiate (9-0) 96.889

Detroit Central (7-2) 70.069 at Clinton Township Clintondale (7-2) 72.222

DIVISION 7

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

McBain (7-2) 58.111 at Lake City (9-0) 87.111

Ishpeming Westwood (8-1) 59.778 at Elk Rapids (7-2) 65.667

DISTRICT 2

St. Louis (5-4) 42.000 at Beaverton (8-1) 78.111

Oscoda (6-3) 43.986 at Breckenridge (8-1) 61.222

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Saranac (6-3) 49.222 at New Lothrop (9-0) 82.667

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (6-3) 59.111 at Pewamo-Westphalia (8-1) 68.889

DISTRICT 2

Unionville-Sebewaing (5-4) 43.000 at Cass City (8-1) 72.778

Flint Hamady (7-2) 58.556 at Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (8-1) 69.222

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Vermontville Maple Valley (5-4) 41.778 at Hartford (6-3) 50.778

Springport (6-3) 50.000 at Saugatuck (6-3) 50.444

DISTRICT 2

Homer (6-3) 52.333 at Cassopolis (8-1) 68.444

Union City (7-2) 62.556 at Reading (7-2) 66.000

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Clinton (6-3) 49.889 at Hudson (8-1) 83.333

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (5-4) 53.222 at Addison (7-2) 58.333

DISTRICT 2

Detroit Delta Prep (6-3) 57.069 at Madison Heights Madison (9-0) 101.206

Riverview Gabriel Richard (8-1) 61.222 at Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest (9-0) 70.444

DIVISION 8

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Lake Linden-Hubbell (4-4) 35.486 at Iron River West Iron County (8-1) 73.667

Bark River-Harris (5-4) 43.361 at Norway (8-1) 62.847

DISTRICT 2

Munising (4-4) 32.181 at Gaylord St. Mary (9-0) 77.333

Newberry (6-2) 49.486 at Frankfort (6-2) 49.819

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Hillman (5-4) 40.208 at AuGres-Sims (8-0) 69.556

Johannesburg-Lewiston (6-3) 43.625 at Lincoln Alcona (7-2) 56.208

DISTRICT 2

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart (6-3) 43.778 at Saginaw Nouvel (9-0) 84.825

Ubly (7-2) 58.444 at Harbor Beach (8-1) 70.111

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic (7-2) 48.417 at Mendon (9-0) 80.000

Decatur (6-3) 48.444 at Muskegon Catholic Central (7-1) 67.778

DISTRICT 2

Athens (5-4) 30.333 at Pittsford (8-1) 66.333

Fulton (7-2) 51.222 at Climax-Scotts (7-2) 54.222

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Adrian Lenawee Christian (6-3) 40.542 at Ottawa Lake-Whiteford (9-0) 77.333

Petersburg-Summerfield (6-3) 49.111 at Morenci (6-3) 52.222

DISTRICT 2

Waterford Our Lady (6-2) 49.333 at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (7-2) 56.111

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian (6-2) 50.556 at Sterling Heights Parkway Christian (6-3) 51.847