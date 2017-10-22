Here are the first-round pairings for the Michigan high school football state playoffs. First-round predistrict games will be Friday and Saturday; dates and times will be announced later. Teams are listed with their playoff points.
DIVISION 1
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Grandville (6-3) 70.444 at Holland West Ottawa (8-1) 100.444
Rockford (6-3) 80.222 at Grand Ledge (8-1) 95.000
DISTRICT 2
Lapeer (6-3) 68.889 at Davison (8-1) 95.000
Grand Blanc (7-2) 83.111 at Clarkston (7-2) 87.667
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Walled Lake Central (5-4) 61.333 at White Lake Lakeland (6-2) 80.778
Detroit Catholic Central (5-4) 63.667 at Livonia Stevenson (5-4) 67.889
DISTRICT 2
Salem (5-4) 57.111 at Belleville (9-0) 109.333
Saline (7-1) 92.556 at Canton (8-1) 102.111
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Warren Mott (5-4) 60.667 at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (8-1) 104.889
New Baltimore Anchor Bay (6-3) 66.222 at Macomb Dakota (6-3) 67.444
DISTRICT 2
Detroit Western International (5-3) 47.000 at Dearborn Fordson (8-1) 100.444
Grosse Pointe South (5-4) 62.736 at Detroit Cass Tech (6-2) 72.889
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Troy (6-3) 67.667 at Waterford Mott (8-1) 102.847
Bloomfield Hills (6-3) 70.556 at West Bloomfield (7-2) 91.111
DISTRICT 2
Utica (5-4) 57.222 at Utica Eisenhower (9-0) 119.111
Romeo (7-2) 91.222 at Rochester Adams (8-1) 96.667
DIVISION 2
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Traverse City Central (6-3) 67.778 at Midland (8-1) 102.111
Midland Dow (7-2) 79.444 at Traverse City West (8-1) 96.556
DISTRICT 2
Mattawan (7-2) 77.778 at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (9-0) 110.222
Portage Central (7-2) 85.000 at Muskegon Mona Shores (8-1) 102.222
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Flint Carman-Ainsworth (5-4) 58.667 at Fenton (8-1) 100.333
Lowell (6-3) 74.333 at Flushing (7-2) 81.444
DISTRICT 2
Livonia Franklin (7-2) 83.778 at Walled Lake Western (8-1) 101.000
Livonia Churchill (7-2) 87.444 at Pinckney (8-1) 90.556
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Temperance Bedford (6-3) 68.972 at Wyandotte Roosevelt (9-0) 112.000
Brownstown Woodhaven (7-2) 82.556 at Ypsilanti Lincoln (7-2) 86.556
DISTRICT 2
Dearborn Edsel Ford (6-3) 63.778 at Detroit King (8-1) 95.667
Grosse Pointe North (6-2) 78.556 at Detroit East English (8-1) 84.889
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Royal Oak (6-3) 58.778 at Oak Park (7-2) 87.667
Birmingham Brother Rice (6-3) 76.778 at Birmingham Groves (7-2) 84.000
DISTRICT 2
Roseville (6-3) 69.181 at Port Huron Northern (8-1) 96.667
Warren De La Salle (7-2) 94.492 at Ferndale (8-1) 94.778
DIVISION 3
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Holland (6-3) 65.111 at Muskegon (9-0) 112.000
Zeeland West (6-3) 73.444 at Zeeland East (9-0) 106.667
DISTRICT 2
Cedar Springs (6-3) 71.444 at East Grand Rapids (9-0) 110.222
Grand Rapids Christian (7-2) 88.111 at DeWitt (8-1) 101.111
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Coldwater (6-3) 67.972 at Battle Creek Harper Creek (9-0) 101.222
St. Joseph (7-2) 83.778 at Stevensville Lakeshore (8-1) 94.778
DISTRICT 2
Tecumseh (5-4) 55.556 at East Lansing (7-2) 81.556
Parma Western (6-3) 59.750 at Haslett (7-2) 78.667
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Detroit Cody (6-3) 56.958 at Dearborn Divine Child (8-1) 95.111
Redford Thurston (6-3) 62.222 at Romulus (6-3) 65.111
DISTRICT 2
New Boston Huron (5-4) 54.000 at Gibraltar Carlson (8-1) 96.889
Trenton (5-4) 58.556 at Riverview (8-1) 84.222
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Bay City Central (5-4) 57.667 at Linden (7-2) 86.000
Ortonville-Brandon (6-3) 70.556 at Auburn Hills Avondale (6-3) 71.111
DISTRICT 2
Hazel Park (6-3) 67.889 at Warren Woods-Tower (7-2) 77.000
Farmington Hills Harrison (6-3) 74.222 at Warren Fitzgerald (7-2) 76.222
DIVISION 4
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Bay City John Glenn (5-4) 55.444 at Escanaba (7-2) 77.639
Flint Powers Catholic (5-4) 59.222 at Alma (7-2) 72.444
DISTRICT 2
Williamston (5-4) 50.889 at Lake Fenton (8-1) 86.222
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (7-2) 62.111 at Goodrich (8-1) 81.667
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Whitehall (6-3) 58.667 at Belding (7-2) 75.444
Coopersville (6-3) 59.889 at Comstock Park (6-3) 62.556
DISTRICT 2
Wyoming Godwin Heights (7-2) 62.889 at Wyoming Kelloggsville (9-0) 96.889
Hudsonville Unity Christian (6-3) 66.889 at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-0) 92.667
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Benton Harbor (5-4) 54.333 at Edwardsburg (8-1) 86.000
Vicksburg (7-2) 73.444 at Three Rivers (7-2) 75.000
DISTRICT 2
Lansing Sexton (6-3) 71.111 at Lake Odessa Lakewood (8-1) 83.444
Plainwell (7-2) 73.444 at Grand Rapids South Christian (7-2) 73.556
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Milan (5-4) 52.444 at Chelsea (8-1) 90.444
Flat Rock (7-2) 76.111 at River Rouge (7-2) 76.889
DISTRICT 2
Madison Heights Lamphere (5-4) 50.333 at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood (8-1) 79.889
Detroit Mumford (6-3) 60.708 at Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy (6-3) 62.514
DIVISION 5
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Gladstone (7-2) 59.000 at Kingsford (7-1) 83.889
Hancock (7-2) 61.444 at Menominee (6-3) 65.194
DISTRICT 2
Grayling (6-3) 56.556 at Reed City (8-1) 80.000
Remus Chippewa Hills (7-2) 69.889 at Clare (8-1) 74.667
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
North Muskegon (6-3) 47.444 at Muskegon Oakridge (7-2) 69.889
Grant (6-3) 50.111 at Newaygo (7-2) 67.222
DISTRICT 2
Bridgeport (6-3) 58.333 at Saginaw Swan Valley (8-1) 91.556
Carrollton (6-3) 62.667 at Freeland (6-3) 65.444
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Berrien Springs (6-3) 54.333 at Grand Rapids West Catholic (7-2) 73.639
Dowagiac (6-3) 61.667 at Kalamazoo Hackett (7-2) 67.111
DISTRICT 2
Ovid-Elsie (7-2) 65.667 at Portland (8-1) 91.222
Lansing Catholic (7-2) 72.222 at Olivet (8-1) 83.000
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Almont (7-2) 63.667 at Frankenmuth (9-0) 98.889
Richmond (7-2) 70.778 at Marine City (7-2) 90.403
DISTRICT 2
Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard (7-2) 64.000 at Algonac (8-1) 81.556
Ida (7-2) 65.889 at Detroit Denby (6-2) 67.889
DIVISION 6
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Maple City Glen Lake (6-2) 52.556 at Boyne City (9-0) 90.667
Calumet (6-3) 58.333 at Traverse City St. Francis (8-1) 86.000
DISTRICT 2
Hemlock (6-3) 49.000 at Millington (8-1) 87.467
Houghton Lake (6-3) 49.222 at Harrison (6-3) 51.333
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Lakeview (6-3) 50.444 at Montague (9-0) 93.222
Morley Stanwood (7-2) 56.889 at Kent City (9-0) 77.333
DISTRICT 2
Byron (5-4) 49.333 at Ithaca (9-0) 90.667
Laingsburg (7-2) 56.556 at Montrose (7-2) 67.333
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Schoolcraft (5-4) 49.667 at Watervliet (9-0) 86.000
Delton Kellogg (5-4) 50.667 at Parchment (6-3) 56.889
DISTRICT 2
Quincy (5-4) 47.667 at Jackson Lumen Christi (7-1) 85.556
Hillsdale (5-4) 52.444 at Michigan Center (8-1) 72.667
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Blissfield (5-4) 53.444 at Napoleon (7-2) 65.222
Ecorse (7-2) 59.000 at Brooklyn Columbia Central (6-3) 63.889
DISTRICT 2
Detroit Henry Ford (6-3) 43.069 at Warren Michigan Collegiate (9-0) 96.889
Detroit Central (7-2) 70.069 at Clinton Township Clintondale (7-2) 72.222
DIVISION 7
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
McBain (7-2) 58.111 at Lake City (9-0) 87.111
Ishpeming Westwood (8-1) 59.778 at Elk Rapids (7-2) 65.667
DISTRICT 2
St. Louis (5-4) 42.000 at Beaverton (8-1) 78.111
Oscoda (6-3) 43.986 at Breckenridge (8-1) 61.222
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Saranac (6-3) 49.222 at New Lothrop (9-0) 82.667
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (6-3) 59.111 at Pewamo-Westphalia (8-1) 68.889
DISTRICT 2
Unionville-Sebewaing (5-4) 43.000 at Cass City (8-1) 72.778
Flint Hamady (7-2) 58.556 at Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (8-1) 69.222
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Vermontville Maple Valley (5-4) 41.778 at Hartford (6-3) 50.778
Springport (6-3) 50.000 at Saugatuck (6-3) 50.444
DISTRICT 2
Homer (6-3) 52.333 at Cassopolis (8-1) 68.444
Union City (7-2) 62.556 at Reading (7-2) 66.000
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Clinton (6-3) 49.889 at Hudson (8-1) 83.333
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (5-4) 53.222 at Addison (7-2) 58.333
DISTRICT 2
Detroit Delta Prep (6-3) 57.069 at Madison Heights Madison (9-0) 101.206
Riverview Gabriel Richard (8-1) 61.222 at Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest (9-0) 70.444
DIVISION 8
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Lake Linden-Hubbell (4-4) 35.486 at Iron River West Iron County (8-1) 73.667
Bark River-Harris (5-4) 43.361 at Norway (8-1) 62.847
DISTRICT 2
Munising (4-4) 32.181 at Gaylord St. Mary (9-0) 77.333
Newberry (6-2) 49.486 at Frankfort (6-2) 49.819
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Hillman (5-4) 40.208 at AuGres-Sims (8-0) 69.556
Johannesburg-Lewiston (6-3) 43.625 at Lincoln Alcona (7-2) 56.208
DISTRICT 2
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart (6-3) 43.778 at Saginaw Nouvel (9-0) 84.825
Ubly (7-2) 58.444 at Harbor Beach (8-1) 70.111
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic (7-2) 48.417 at Mendon (9-0) 80.000
Decatur (6-3) 48.444 at Muskegon Catholic Central (7-1) 67.778
DISTRICT 2
Athens (5-4) 30.333 at Pittsford (8-1) 66.333
Fulton (7-2) 51.222 at Climax-Scotts (7-2) 54.222
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Adrian Lenawee Christian (6-3) 40.542 at Ottawa Lake-Whiteford (9-0) 77.333
Petersburg-Summerfield (6-3) 49.111 at Morenci (6-3) 52.222
DISTRICT 2
Waterford Our Lady (6-2) 49.333 at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (7-2) 56.111
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian (6-2) 50.556 at Sterling Heights Parkway Christian (6-3) 51.847
